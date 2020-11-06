Columbia police say juvenile not involved in man's killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A juvenile who was being held in a shooting death in Columbia has been released, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old was detained Monday night in the death of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain and the shooting of another person in Cosmo Park.

Police said they no longer believe the juvenile had any involvement in the shooting, KMIZ-TV reported.

No other arrests have been made in the case.