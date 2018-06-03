Columbus workers start signing up for free bus passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Workers in downtown Columbus have begun signing up for free bus passes under a program aimed at boosting bus usage to address traffic and parking issues in Ohio's capital city.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority approved what's known as CPASS in March. The $4.5 million program lasts 31 months.

Cleve Ricksecker is executive director of the Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District. He tells The Dispatch that about 230 employers with 7,600 workers have signed up so far. The sign-up kicked off Friday.

Property owners of the improvement district have agreed to self-assessments totaling $1.3 million to help cover the costs of free passes for 45,000 eligible workers.

The transit authority is also receiving federal funds and money from participating employers located just outside the district.

