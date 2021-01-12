Column: Trump and golf were never a comfortable fit DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 10:08 p.m.
1 of4 President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Valley International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, golfers play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The PGA of America voted Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, to not play the 2022 PGA Championship at the club because of the Trump-fueled insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. For the past four years, Trump has enjoyed special status not given to regular users on Twitter and Facebook even as he used his perch atop the social media pyramid to peddle misinformation and hurl abuse at his critics. Could his loose leash on the platforms come to an end on Jan. 20, 2021, when his successor is inaugurated? Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, the entrance to Trump National Golf Club is seen in Bedminster, N.J. The PGA of America voted Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, to not play the 2022 PGA Championship at the club because of the Trump-fueled insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
Donald Trump was never a comfortable fit for golf.
Not as president of the United States, a polarizing position long before the advent of Twitter or any other form of social media. Not even when he merged his affection for golf with his ambition to cater to the wealthy at his hotels and golf courses.