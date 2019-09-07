Combat exercise to increase flights from northern Utah base

HILLS AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — Hill Air Force Base officials say residents of nearby communities will notice more flights than usual in coming days as units conduct a large combat exercise.

Officials said the 388th and 419 fighter wings will fly roughly 80 sorties a day during daylight hours on Monday through Thursday, compared with the usual 60 or so on a typical day.

According to base officials, pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large force engagement with enemy aircraft.