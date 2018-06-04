Comedy show aims to raise money for winter coats

FAIRFIELD — Cold weather when you don’t have a warm coat is no laughing matter.

For the last 3 years, the Fairfield Firefighters Charitable Foundation has raised money to buy winter coats for students in need at McKinley School, as part of Operation Warm.

This year, they are getting a jump on the fundraising with a comedy show featuring Earl David Reed on July 28 at Fairfield University’s Gonzaga Auditorium.

“Over the last three years, we have worked with McKinley School and have given away almost 300 brand new coats,” said Lt. Robert Smith, who heads the foundation. Operation Warm is a nationwide effort, and the International Association of Fire Fighters, working with Operation Warm, helped distribute over 300,000 new coats throughout the country.

“Because the program has been so successful, we were asked at the end of last year to expand to Holland Hill School and help the children there, too,” Smith said. “With that in mind, we needed a way to generate some additional funds for this program, so I reached out to my friend Earl David Reed who is a professional comedian and asked if he would be interested in helping us out. “His response was ‘Give me a date and I will be there.’ “

Originally from Connecticut, Reed has performed on “The Tonight Show” and HBO, and in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, among other places.

Police Chief Gary MacNamara, who has been known to tell a joke or two as a standup comedian, was asked to host the show. “I had heard Gary did some standup, but I had no idea as to what extent,” Smith said. “We are excited to have him on board.”

Tickets can be purchased by emailing Comedy@iaff1426.org. Prices are $25 for general admission, and $50 for VIP tickets, which include pre-show wine and beer, finger foods, a meet-and-greet with Reed, and a reserved seat for the show. The number of VIP tickets is limited.