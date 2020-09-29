Commercial Drive property sells for $5.4 million in Fairfield

65 Commerce Drive was purchased for a price of $5.4 million. 65 Commerce Drive was purchased for a price of $5.4 million. Photo: / Angel Commercial LLC / Contributed Photo: / Angel Commercial LLC / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Commercial Drive property sells for $5.4 million in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A sizable property on Fairfield’s auto row was sold for more than $5 million, according to the firm who facilitated the sale.

Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport, said the $5.4 million sale was completed on Sept. 15. It said the 3.72-acre lot is located at 65 Commerce Drive.

“65 Commerce Drive is located on what’s commonly referred to as auto row,” Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial said. “The site is next to the Land Rover/Jaguar dealership and across the street from the exit 25 ramp from I-95.”

The company said 65 Commerce Drive Associates LLC was the buyer in the dealer.

According to the site OpenCorporates, the registered address of the LLC that bought the property is 26 Commerce Drive, which is the location of Devan Infiniti of Fairfield — across the street from 65 Commerce Drive. The database listed Devan Infiniti’s dealer principal and president, Jonathan Brostoff and Marc Blitzer, as members of the LLC.

Angel Commercial LLC said the property was previously owned by the Estate of Ralph Arganese.