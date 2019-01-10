Commission denies 6-unit condo on Old Post Road

FAIRFIELD — A developer’s proposed zoning change application was shot down by the Planning and Zoning Commission, along with their special permit application to build a six-unit condominium on Old Post Road.

The proposed changes are regarding 780 and 766 Old Post Road — 780 Old Post Road is a landlocked property located between businesses on the Post Road and the latter address. John Curran is the current owner of 766 Old Post Road, while James Stirling owns the 780 property.

Commissioner Meg Francis, from the get-go, summarized her opposition to the proposed development.

“I find that this does not fit with the Old Post Road district character or historic designation of the surrounding neighborhood,” Francis said. “A zone change is not something I’m comfortable with.”

Last year, Old Post Village LLC submitted an application asking the commission to change the two parcels to become a designed residence district. The zoning change was required before the town body could approve the six-unit development.

At the Dec. 11 public hearing, over 20 residents showed up to the public hearing regarding the condominium proposal, with many expressing their disapproval, something that the commissioners took into account.

“There is some neighborhood support, but most oppose the zone changes and this warrants consideration. ... The area is one of established single-family homes,” Francis said.

Some commissioners said they liked the project and the idea, but the residential area was zoned for single-family units, not multifamily ones.

“I did like the project and where it was, it’s a good project by a good builder,” Commissioner Thomas Noonan said. “But going forward, the problem I have is that this is not zoned for the intended use.”

Commissioner Steven Levy was the only one to vote against the denial, supporting the condominium project.

“This (project) would allow couples or millennials — six people — to live in the center of the district, which is a wonderful place to live and have the benefit to have access to all of the town’s amenities,” Levy said.

Ultimately, the commissioners voted 6-1 to deny the project.

With the zone change application voted down, the special permit application for the condominium project, a separate but tangential item, cannot be approved.

