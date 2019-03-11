Commission voids application for pipeline project

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Pinelands Commission has reversed its approval for a planned pipeline project.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the commission executive director Nancy Wittenberg said Friday that South Jersey Gas has been notified that its pipeline application is no longer valid.

The move comes after the owner of B.L. England announced that the facility would not be repowered with natural gas, which was the basis of SJ Gas's application.

SJ Gas was seeking to build a 22-mile pipeline from Maurice River Township to Upper Township. A utility company representative wasn't available for comment.

Wittenberg says a lawsuit filed against the pipeline by environmental groups is still proceeding. She says SJ Gas will need to file a new application for any new or amended project through the Pinelands.

