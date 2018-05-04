Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 43 Caption Close

Beachgoers will be able to get a closer view of the Penfield Reef lighthouse, thanks to a proposal to buy a dual telescope for Penfield Pavilion.

The Penfield Lighthouse Photo: Brian A. Pounds

Image 5 of 43



Added 2010 | Period of Significance: 1950-1974

Allen House, designed by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. Built in 1958 it is the only know example of his work in Westport.

Allen House, designed by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. Built in 1958 it is the only know example of his work in Westport. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1991 |Period of significance: 1750-1949

80 acres on the banks of the Aspetuck River Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1972 | Period of significance: 1891-92

The museum was owned by famous showman P. T. Barnum, who purchased Scudder's American Museum in 1841. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1999 | Period of significance: 1875-1925

Added 1999 | Period of significance: 1875-1925 Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924

The Redevelopment Agency recognized the importance of the public-facing windows in January 2018, approving up to $38,400 to help restore the stained glass windows at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church. The church was the first to take advantage of the city’s Facade Improvement Grant Program.



Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924

Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, Norwalk

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924

The Redevelopment Agency recognized the importance of the public-facing windows in January 2018, approving up to $38,400 to help restore the stained glass windows at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church. The church was the first to take advantage of the city's Facade Improvement Grant Program.

Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1939, 1914, 1921

The 1914 museum also has a 6-acre sanctuary with trails.

Added 1979 | eriod of significance: 1799 - 1875

The village was originally part of Fairfield before being annexed to Bridgeport in 1870.



The village was originally part of Fairfield before being annexed to Bridgeport in 1870. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1985 | Period of significance: 1900 - 1925

It was the estate of the Boothe family for many generations and willed to the town in 1949. Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1924

T he Post Road from the Town Hall, on the west to the Congregational Church and houses associated with it on the east. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1984 | Period of significance: 1750-1799, 1850-1874

The Westport Historical Society is headquartered in the Bradley-Wheeler House on Avery Place. Photo: File Photo

Added 1977 | Period of significance: 1850 - 1924

The building was built in 1854 as City Hall and the Fairfield County Courthouse Photo: Ned Gerard, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1988 | Period of significance: 1901, 1732, 1850

Bush-Holley House, Greenwich

Added 1988 | Period of significance: 1901, 1732, 1850

It was constructed circa 1730 and in the late nineteenth century was a boarding house and the center of the Cos Cob Art Colony, Connecticut's first art colony.

It was constructed circa 1730 and in the late nineteenth century was a boarding house and the center of the Cos Cob Art ... more Added 1988 | Period of significance: 1901, 1732, 1850 Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1900-1924



Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1900-1924 Photo: Contributed Photo

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874 Great Captain Island lighthouse, Greenwich

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874 Photo: Neil Vigdor / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1925-1949, 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874 Greenwich Avenue Historic District, Greenwich

Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1925-1949, 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874 Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1999 | Period of significance: 1750-1799 1750-1799

Along Greenwood Ave., P.T. Barnum Sq., Depot Pl., and South St. , Bethel Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899

Hearthstone Castle, Danbury

Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899

The city is planning to demolish the castle, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that was built in 1899 and has fallen into disrepair.

The city is planning to demolish the castle, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that was built in 1899 and Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899The city is planning to demolish the castle, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that was built in 1899 and ... more Photo: Tyler Sizemore /Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1969 | Period of significance: 1600-1699

Hoyt-Barnum House, Stamford

Added 1969 | Period of significance: 1600-1699

Stamford's oldest building was moved from its original location on Bedford St. to its new location next to the Stamford Historical Society.

Stamford's oldest building was moved from its original location on Bedford St. to its new location next to the Stamford Historical Added 1969 | Period of significance: 1600-1699Stamford's oldest building was moved from its original location on Bedford St. to its new location next to the Stamford Historical ... more Photo: Michael Cummo, Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 24 of 43 This photo is possibly of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, in 1897. The State Historical Society of Colorado gifted it to the Library of Congress in 1949. This photo is possibly of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, in 1897. The State Historical Society of Colorado gifted it to the Library of Congress in 1949. Photo: Johnston, John S., Photographer Detroit Publishing Co., Publisher

Added 2010 | Period of significance: 1900 - 1974

Added 2010 | Period of significance: 1900 - 1974 Photo: Bob Luckey Jr., Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1976 | Period of significance: 1850-1874

Birthplace of Charles Ives

Birthplace of Charles Ives Photo: J.C. Martin

Added 1997 | Period of significance: 1925 - 2000

Philip Johnson of the Harvard five designed and lived in the house.

Philip Johnson of the Harvard five designed and lived in the house. Photo: Cela Libeskind

Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1717, 1733

Keeler Tavern, Ridgefield

Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1717, 1733

Keeler Tavern provides educational and cultural programs on colonial life, exhibitions and public events in our carriage house, and a garden for hosting special events.

Keeler Tavern provides educational and cultural programs on colonial life, exhibitions and public events in our carriage house, and a Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1717, 1733Keeler Tavern provides educational and cultural programs on colonial life, exhibitions and public events in our carriage house, and a ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 29 of 43 GHS student Miriam Ojjeh, 16, shows spinning wheels in the new upstairs children's area during the historic open house at Putnam Cottage/Knapp's Tavern in Greenwich, Conn. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2017. Docents led tours of the cottage, explaining the details of its vibrant history to curious attendees. There was also a new child-friendly portion of the cottage unveiled with popular Colonial games and toys, allowing kids to get a hands-on experience. less GHS student Miriam Ojjeh, 16, shows spinning wheels in the new upstairs children's area during the historic open house at Putnam Cottage/Knapp's Tavern in Greenwich, Conn. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2017. Docents led ... more Photo: Tyler Sizemore, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1970 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, Norwalk

Added 1970 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is regarded as one of the earliest and most significant Second Empire Style country houses in the United States.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is regarded as one of the earliest and most significant Second Empire Style country Added 1970 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is regarded as one of the earliest and most significant Second Empire Style country ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1975 | Period of significance: 1875 - 1899

The house was built in 1896 by former Connecticut Governor Phineas C. Lounsbury. Photo: Scott Mullin / For The

Added 1983 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1924

Boughton, Elm, Ives, Keeler, Main, West and White Sts. , Danbury Photo: Contributed Photo

Added 1983 | Period of significance: 1875 - 2000

The Meeker Building at 90 White St., long the home of Meeker's Hardware, is now home to Vazquez Soccerchamp Sports. Meeker Building, Danbury

The Meeker Building at 90 White St., long the home of Meeker's Hardware, is now home to Vazquez Soccerchamp Sports.

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1925-1949 Merritt Parkway

Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1925-1949 Photo: Jarret Liotta, For Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1995 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1949\

Added 1989 |Period of significance: 1850 - 1924

The lighthouse was built in 1868 Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1973 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874

The house was built in 1852

The house was built in 1852 Photo: / Carol Kaliff

Added 1979 | Period of Significance: 1875-1899

The house burned down in 1987.

The house burned down in 1987. Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1979 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1799

The house is a mid 18th century Connecticut farmhouse. Photo: Genevieve Reilly, Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1979 | Period of Significance: 1900-1924



Added 1979 | Period of Significance: 1900-1924 Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

Added 1990 | Period of significance: 1850 - 1874

Added 1990 | Period of significance: 1850 - 1874 Photo: Genevieve Reilly

Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899

Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899 Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media