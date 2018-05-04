Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media
Beachgoers will be able to get a closer view of the Penfield Reef lighthouse, thanks to a proposal to buy a dual telescope for Penfield Pavilion.
Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Penfield Lighthouse

Photo: Brian A. Pounds
The Penfield Lighthouse
Photo: File Photo/John Galayda, File Photo
The Penfield Lighthouse
Photo: Genevieve Reilly
The Allen House, Westport
Added 2010 | Period of Significance: 1950-1974
Allen House, designed by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. Built in 1958 it is the only know example of his work in Westport.
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Aspetuck Historic District, Weston and Easton
Added 1991 |Period of significance: 1750-1949
80 acres on the banks of the Aspetuck River
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Barnum Museum, Bridgeport
Added 1972 | Period of significance: 1891-92
The museum was owned by famous showman P. T. Barnum, who purchased Scudder's American Museum in 1841.
Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media
Beardsley Park, Bridgeport
Added 1999 | Period of significance: 1875-1925
Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media
Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, Norwalk
Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924
The Redevelopment Agency recognized the importance of the public-facing windows in January 2018, approving up to $38,400 to help restore the stained glass windows at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church. The church was the first to take advantage of the city's Facade Improvement Grant Program.

Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Birdcraft Museum, Fairfield
Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1939, 1914, 1921
The 1914 museum also has a 6-acre sanctuary with trails.
Black Rock Harbor Historic District, Bridgeport
Added 1979 | eriod of significance: 1799 - 1875
The village was originally part of Fairfield before being annexed to Bridgeport in 1870.

Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Boothe Memorial Park, Stratford
Added 1985 | Period of significance: 1900 - 1925
It was the estate of the Boothe family for many generations and willed to the town in 1949.
Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media
Boston Post Historic District, Darien
Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1924
The Post Road from the Town Hall, on the west to the Congregational Church and houses associated with it on the east.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Bradley-Wheeler House, Westport
Added 1984 | Period of significance: 1750-1799, 1850-1874
The Westport Historical Society is headquartered in the Bradley-Wheeler House on Avery Place.
Photo: File Photo
Bridgeport City Hall
Added 1977 | Period of significance: 1850 - 1924
The building was built in 1854 as City Hall and the Fairfield County Courthouse
Photo: Ned Gerard, Hearst Connecticut Media
Bush-Holley House, Greenwich
Added 1988 | Period of significance: 1901, 1732, 1850
It was constructed circa 1730 and in the late nineteenth century was a boarding house and the center of the Cos Cob Art Colony, Connecticut's first art colony.
Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media
Cos Cob Railroad Station, Greenwich
Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1900-1924

Photo: Contributed Photo
Great Captain Island lighthouse, Greenwich
Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874
Photo: Neil Vigdor / Hearst Connecticut Media
Greenwich Avenue Historic District, Greenwich
Added 1989 | Period of significance: 1925-1949, 1900-1924, 1875-1899, 1850-1874
Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
Greenwood Avenue Historic District, Bethel
Added 1999 | Period of significance: 1750-1799 1750-1799
Along Greenwood Ave., P.T. Barnum Sq., Depot Pl., and South St. , Bethel
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
Hearthstone Castle, Danbury
Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899
The city is planning to demolish the castle, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that was built in 1899 and has fallen into disrepair.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore /Hearst Connecticut Media
Hoyt-Barnum House, Stamford
Added 1969 | Period of significance: 1600-1699
Stamford's oldest building was moved from its original location on Bedford St. to its new location next to the Stamford Historical Society.
Photo: Michael Cummo, Hearst Connecticut Media
This photo is possibly of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, in 1897. The State Historical Society of Colorado gifted it to the Library of Congress in 1949.

This photo is possibly of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, in 1897. The State Historical Society of Colorado gifted it to the Library of Congress in 1949.

Photo: Johnston, John S., Photographer Detroit Publishing Co., Publisher
Indian Harbor Yacht Club, Greenwich
Added 2010 | Period of significance: 1900 - 1974
Photo: Bob Luckey Jr., Hearst Connecticut Media
Charels Ives House, Danbury
Added 1976 | Period of significance: 1850-1874
Birthplace of Charles Ives
Photo: J.C. Martin
Philip Johnson's Glass House, New Canaan
Added 1997 | Period of significance: 1925 - 2000
Philip Johnson of the Harvard five designed and lived in the house.
Photo: Cela Libeskind
Keeler Tavern, Ridgefield
Added 1982 | Period of significance: 1717, 1733
Keeler Tavern provides educational and cultural programs on colonial life, exhibitions and public events in our carriage house, and a garden for hosting special events.
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
GHS student Miriam Ojjeh, 16, shows spinning wheels in the new upstairs children's area during the historic open house at Putnam Cottage/Knapp's Tavern in Greenwich, Conn. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2017. Docents led tours of the cottage, explaining the details of its vibrant history to curious attendees. There was also a new child-friendly portion of the cottage unveiled with popular Colonial games and toys, allowing kids to get a hands-on experience.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore, Hearst Connecticut Media
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, Norwalk
Added 1970 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is regarded as one of the earliest and most significant Second Empire Style country houses in the United States.
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Lounsbury House, Ridgefield
Added 1975 | Period of significance: 1875 - 1899
The house was built in 1896 by former Connecticut Governor Phineas C. Lounsbury.
Photo: Scott Mullin / For The
Main Street Historic District, Danbury
Added 1983 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1924
Boughton, Elm, Ives, Keeler, Main, West and White Sts. , Danbury
Photo: Contributed Photo
Meeker Building, Danbury
Added 1983 | Period of significance: 1875 - 2000
The Meeker Building at 90 White St., long the home of Meeker's Hardware, is now home to Vazquez Soccerchamp Sports.
Merritt Parkway
Added 1991 | Period of significance: 1925-1949
Photo: Jarret Liotta, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Norwalk City Hall
Added 1995 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1949\
Sheffield Island Lighthouse, Norwalk
Added 1989 |Period of significance: 1850 - 1924
The lighthouse was built in 1868
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Octagon House, Danbury
Added 1973 | Period of Significance: 1850-1874
The house was built in 1852
Photo: / Carol Kaliff
The Octagon House, Stamford
Added 1979 | Period of Significance: 1875-1899
The house burned down in 1987.
Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Ogden House, Fairfield
Added 1979 | Period of significance: 1700 - 1799
The house is a mid 18th century Connecticut farmhouse.
Photo: Genevieve Reilly, Hearst Connecticut Media
Palace and Majestic Theaters, Bridgeport
Added 1979 | Period of Significance: 1900-1924

Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media
Penfield Reef Lighthouse, Bridgeport
Added 1990 | Period of significance: 1850 - 1874

Photo: Genevieve Reilly
Saugatuck River Bridge, Westport
Added 1987 | Period of significance: 1875-1899
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Seaside Park, Bridgeport
Added 1982 | Period of Significance: 1875-1899

Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — The town may have lost out on ownership of the Penfield Reef lighthouse, but landlubbers will be able to get a better view of the historic building, thanks to the preservation committee.

The town has attempted to acquire the lighthouse every time it was put up for auction by the federal government, once it was designated as excess property in 2005 by the U.S. Coast Guard. Now the lighthouse is in a “soft close.”

The high bidder from the online auction — the winning bid was $282,345 — is working with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on a lease for the submerged lands underneath the lighthouse, according to Sara Massarello, from the U.S. General Services Administration. She said that lease must be executed prior to the deed conveyance.

The local lighthouse committee, however, had raised $13,800 in donations that would have gone toward the purchase. Instead, it will pay for a dual telescope.

Committee Chairwoman Sherri Steeneck said her group had to decide what to do with those donations, especially since anyone who had made a donation had already taken advantage of the tax benefits.

“I didn’t know if we even could give it back,” Steeneck said, so she got in contact with the state Attorney General’s Office.

After some investigation, Steeneck said they were told they could not return the donations, and they needed to go through the courts to get approval on how to spend the funds. It was suggested they go through the local Probate Court, and Steeneck said that is what they plan to do.

In the meantime, however, the committee went to the Parks and Recreation Commission for its endorsement of the plan for the telescope, two fiberglass placards depicting the history of the lighthouse, and a granite boulder with a plaque stating it was the best location from which to view the lighthouse.

The commission unanimously approved the proposal. The dual telescope would be placed at the front of Penfield Pavilion, but the exact location will be left to Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese.

“It’s a win-win-win all the way around,” Steeneck said.

The lighthouse was established in 1874, and is build in the Second Empire style. In 1990, the 51-foot-tall building, accessible only by boat, was listed on the National Register of Historic Property.

Marking a submerged reef that extends southeastward from Penfield Beach, the lighthouse sustained damage from Superstorm Sandy. In 2015, the federal government restored the exterior, for the most part, to its 19th century appearance.