Community: Fairfield residents inducted into honor society, Aquarion seeks environmental champions ...

Fairfield residents inducted into honor society

Two local residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Susan Cosper was initiated at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Justin Lundbye was initiated at University of Massachusetts.

The residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Aquarion seeks environmental champions

As the May 1 nomination deadline for its eighth annual Environmental Champion Awards approaches, Aquarion Water Co. is reminding schools, businesses, environmental organizations and the general public that nominations are still being accepted for outstanding voluntary achievements to protect and restore Connecticut’s natural environment.

The Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards will select a winner in five categories: adult, student (grades nine-12), small business, large business and nonprofit organization. Nominations can be made for volunteer projects that have significantly contributed to the improvement of environmental quality through the protection, conservation, restoration or stewardship of Connecticut’s water, air, soils, and plant and wildlife habitats. Self-nominations and re-nominations are welcome. Awards will be given to projects that demonstrate a high level of achievement and create sustainable or reproducible results.

Awards will include a $1,000 for the student winner and $2,500 contributions to environmental nonprofit organizations selected by the other category winners. Aquarion will honor winners on June 2 at a special event at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

Information is available at aquarionwater.com and facebook.com/aquarionwater.

Goodwill kicks off donation challenge

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut recently announced the start of its annual Bag It Up for Goodwill challenge. Elementary schools across Connecticut are invited to donate items to Goodwill during the month of April. The winning school will receive a private performance with multiplatinum recording artist Andy Grammer, $1,000 to support educational or athletic programs, and NoRA’s cupcakes for the entire school.

Throughout April, anyone can donate on behalf of a school. Forms are available at each participating Goodwill location. Schools can find information and collateral material at bagitupforgoodwill.org to start engaging their community.

In 2017, over 300 schools participated in the challenge, donating enough items to fill over five school buses. Goodwill turned these donations into enough revenue to help over 800 Connecticut residents with their job search needs.

The challenge runs through April 30. The winning school will be announced on May 2. For information, visit bagitupforgoodwill.org.

Spring Book

Sale at library

The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library will host a three-day Spring Book Sale featuring a large selection of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books and DVDs. The sale will fill the Rotary Room on the second floor of the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road, with bargains for book lovers. The sale takes place on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 22 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This will be a cash only sale. All proceeds will benefit programs at the library.

For information about the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/friends-of-fairfield-public-library. For information about the library, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

Garden Club hosts floral designer

The Greens Farms Garden Club will host an open meeting featuring renown floral designer and horticulturist Peter Stephens, of Elegant Effects, speaking about “Gorgeous Weddings” on May 1 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Church in Southport. The event is free and open to the public. There will be door prizes and the talk will be followed by a tea. For information about the club, go to greensfarmsgardenclub.org.

Fairfield resident graduates from James Madison University

George Peter David Shtern, of Fairfield, graduated in December with a degree in marketing from James Madison University in Virginia.

Shtern was among more than 900 students who received undergraduate, master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degrees.

James Madison University offers each student a future of significance — not an education of mere prestige, but an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a universitywide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.