Community News: Blues show at Stage One; Ludlowe to get national recognition; and more

Newest PRSSA chapter at Fairfield University

PRSSA, the foremost organization for students interested in the public relations and communications fields, announced the establishment of a new chapter at Fairfield University. This marks the sixth school in Connecticut to be affiliated with PRSSA, joining nearly 375 PRSSA chapters around the world.

The first baccalaureate degree in public relations at Fairfield University was awarded in 2016. In the past four years, the total number of public relations majors has risen steadily.

Blues/rock show at Stage One

Blues/rock aficionado Albert Cummings will be doing a show at Stage One in Fairfield on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Shortly before the pandemic, Cummings released his album “Believe” via Mascot's Provogue Records. With the pandemic putting everything on pause, promoting the album via live shows was no longer an option so Cummings is thrilled to be back on the road.

With his new album, Cummings has created a crossbred of genres through the use of powerful backup singers, steady grooves, a dynamic brass section, and his unmatched guitar riffs. The 11-track album was recorded at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. With the help of Grammy Award-winning producer, Jim Gaines (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Santana) Albert drew inspiration from the rich recording legacy of Muscle Shoals creating a timeless album full of rhythm, funk, and soul.

Peggy Noonan to open ‘Women and Leadership’ lecture series

On Oct. 2 at 8 p.m., Fairfield University’s Open VISIONS Forum will welcome Peggy Noonan, author and Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, as the first speaker in this season’s “Women and Leadership” series sponsored by Bank of America.

Since 2000, Noonan’s weekly Wall Street Journal opinion column, “Declarations,” has established her as one of the country’s most impactful thought leaders. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2017. Noonan will bring her signature fair-mindedness and street-smart sensibility to the candid moderated conversation, “Finding the Moral High Ground/Challenges for USA’s Reboot.”

Noonan is the author of nine books on American politics, history and culture, from her most recent, The Time of Our Lives, to her first, What I Saw at the Revolution. She worked as a special assistant and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan. In 2010 she was given the Award for Media Excellence by the living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor

Taking place in a virtual format, registration is $20 and available at quickcenter.com.

Ludlowe to receive recognition from Special Olympics

Special Olympics Connecticut has announced that Fairfield Ludlowe High School, a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, is receiving national banner recognition for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.

Ludlowe is receiving this honor as a result of meeting national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. Ludlowe will be amongst a select number of schools to receive this distinction. They will be presented with a banner to hang in their school and be included on a list of other schools around the country who have achieved this distinguished status.

Fairfield U. museum to mark 10th anniversary

The Fairfield University Art Museum will mark its 10th anniversary with an exhibition of work by Connecticut-based British painter Andrew Forge (1923-2002). Eighteen of Forge’s large and luminous “dot paintings” and 10 smaller watercolors are included in “Andrew Forge: The Limits of Sight,” is currently on view in the Bellarmine Hall Galleries until Dec. 19.

The exhibition will be accessible through the museum’s website as a 3D virtual exhibition with audio tour. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Fairfield University’s campus is closed to the outside community for the foreseeable future, and in-person viewing of the exhibition will not be available.