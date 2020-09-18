Community News: Flu clinics available, and more

Flu clinics available in Fairfield

The Fairfield Health Department is urging all residents to receive the flu vaccine this year. The single best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu is to get vaccinated.

It is recommended that everyone over the age of 6 months receive the flu vaccine every year. It takes about 2 weeks after the receiving the flu vaccine for the body to develop protection against the flu virus so now is a good time to get vaccinated.

The Health Department will be hosting many small flu clinics this year for adults and children age 3 and older. The first date will be Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

This clinic will take place outside on the soccer field at 100 Mona Terrace. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will take place inside the gymnasium of the senior center. Please call 203-256-3150 to schedule an appointment.

For additional clinic dates, please check the Fairfield Health Departments website at fairfieldct.org/health and check social media.

Chamber of Commerce gets two new board members

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Chamber’s Board of Directors: Darrin S. Fodor — Vice President, Market Manager/Fairfield Market. People’s United Bank; and Adam J. Jacobson — Executive Vice President, Pet One Group/Pet Pantry Warehouse.

Fairfield native graduates from Vista Life Innovations

Becca Kennelly, of Fairfield, is among six students graduating from Vista Life Innovations, a nationally accredited post-secondary program that supports the personal success of individuals with disabilities.

Becca started at Vista in July 2016 and was a student in Vista’s residential transition program, Discover. In the Discover Program, students learn the skills necessary to live independently through experiential training in a community-based setting.

Graduation is a significant milestone that acknowledges the independence and success students have worked hard to achieve while in the Discover Program. Becca is planning to join Vista’s long-term, community-based program, Engage, to continue to develop herself as she accomplishes new goals. While in the Engage Program, graduates become members of the greater Vista community and continue to receive individualized services or supports from Vista while living in their own homes along the Connecticut shoreline.

High Holiday services go online

This year, for the first time, Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in Fairfield, will be offering our High Holiday services on You Tube.

Humanistic Judaism combines the Jewish values of loving-kindness, charity and making the world a better place, with the recognition that the responsibility for putting them in practice lies in one’s own hands.

If you are searching for a Jewish community that shares your values and world view, join us for High Holiday Services. They are free and will be on You Tube. Please go to our website: humanisticjews.org for more information about our services and all of our activities.