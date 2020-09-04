Community News: Nonprofit teams up with March of Dimes; grants awarded; and more

CT Audobon Society a beneficiary of bag program

The Connecticut Audubon Society in Fairfield has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of September. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Connecticut Audubon was selected as the September beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 1160 Kings Highway Cut-Off in Fairfield. Connecticut Audubon will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during September, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, visit www.stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.

‘Sweet’ art display breaking museum attendance record

While many museums throughout the United States and the world have closed their doors waiting for CoOVID-19 to disappear, the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London is breaking their own in-person attendance records with the exhibition “Sweet Dreams: Confectionary Sculpture” by artist Peter Anton, of Fairfield. The exhibition opened on June 30 and will run until Oct. 18.

Visitors of all ages are traveling from around Connecticut and surrounding states to see the show. Many attendees are familiar with Anton’s artwork that he has been creating for over 25 years.

The exhibition includes some of Anton’s signature sculptures that have been shown in international and national museums and galleries since the 1990s, including large boxed chocolates, donuts, ice cream cones and sundaes, and giant cakes on pedestals. The labor-intensive works, created in Anton’s studio in Fairfield are made from a variety of materials, including plaster, wood, metal, resin, clay, and acrylic.

The Lyman Allyn Art Museum is located at 625 Williams St., New London. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m and Sunday 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Fairfield nonprofit teams up with March of Dimes

Team Woofgang & Co., a Fairfield nonprofit that creates and sells all-natural gourmet dog treats as a means of hands-on vocational training for young adults with disabilities, is teaming up with March of Dimes to fight for the health of all moms and babies with a monthlong nationwide in-store and online fundraising campaign.

Team Woofgang & Co. founder, Kris Burbank, and her son, Andrew, are longtime March of Dimes supporters and have participated in March for Babies for over 10 years. It was through the Burbanks’ years of support and dedication to both organizations that this fundraising partnership came together.

Beginning Sept. 1, in-store guests may purchase a March of Dimes paper cut out for $1, $5, or $10, which will be displayed in the store. Team Woofgang & Co., will be selling March of Dimes branded mugs filled with Team Woofgang & Co.’s signature organic dog treats for only $20.

The Team Woofgang & Co. online shop (woofgangco.org/shop.html) will also feature the mug and treat package, making it available for shipment anywhere in the U.S. as well as curbside pickup.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club welcomes new staff

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club has announced Brenda Marsian has assumed the new role of chief development officer as of Aug. 3.

Prior to joining WBGC, Brenda was the CDO for Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA. Prior to joining the YMCA, Brenda was director of development for eight years at Springfield College. Brenda earned a master’s in communications from the University of Hartford and a bachelor’s in English from Western New England University.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club also recently welcomed Shawn Blagmon as program director of leadership and academics at the Southport Clubhouse. Selected in March to lead the Club’s Keystone Club and Torch Club leadership programs along with the After School Program’s Power Hour homework program, Shawn’s start on staff was delayed by the pandemic. Shawn was able to officially come on board in mid-June, helping the Southport Clubhouse get ready to reopen and diving right into summer camp. During the school year. Shawn will also focus on new tween and teen initiatives and SMART Moves programming for all ages.

Shawn is a native of Westchester, N.Y. and graduated from Hunter College with a bachelor’s in communications with a concentration in journalism. He has held numerous leadership positions, including at several YMCAs, before moving to Connecticut last year.

CLC awarded grant by United Way of Western Connecticut

Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County, the second-largest center-based early childhood education nonprofit in Connecticut, is the recipient of a $35,000 grant from United Way of Western Connecticut. The grant provides critical funding to CLC and helps make it possible for hard-working ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) families to access high-quality early childhood education.

CLC serves families of all income levels and offers qualifying families sliding scale fees based on family size and income. CLC recently reopened all eight of its Stamford locations to serve 380 children, enabling nearly 500 parents to go back to work.

"We are extremely grateful for this grant from United Way of Western Connecticut. United Way's support and partnership is vital to helping CLC fulfill its mission," stated CLC Chief Executive Officer Marc Jaffe.

Even with physical centers open, CLC will continue to provide remote learning and support services to children who can't join classrooms right away. CLC is accepting enrollment inquiries at 203-967-6960. Families interested in enrolling in Early Head Start or Head Start may call 203-989-0228.