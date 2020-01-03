Community Postings

One Book One Town

The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are getting ready to announce the selection of One Book One Town for 2020. The big reveal will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. Details of the book, the author, book discussions and related events will be released then. All are invited to attend or join online for this Facebook Live event. This is the twelfth One Book One Town celebration in Fairfield. The committee, comprised of members of the Fairfield Public Library, Pequot Library, Fairfield University, the Fairfield University Bookstore, and the Fairfield Public Schools, reads throughout the summer and fall to select just the right book. Their choice remains a secret until the last moment. The author visit, always the highlight of OBOT, will be Monday, March 9 at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts. The library will be putting out clues about the book on its website and social media prior to the announcement, just to pique your interest. One Book One Town is made possible through the sponsorship of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, The Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield, the Fairfield Public Library, the Pequot Library and Fairfield University.

Devlin, Hwang Coffee Hours

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134) along with State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) will be holding a legislative coffee hour in Fairfield for constituents in January. The legislative coffee hour will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Panera, 2320 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The legislators want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. Residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration. The 2020 Legislative Session begins on Feb. 5. For anyone who is unable to attend but would like to talk to Rep. Devlin or Sen. Hwang you can contact her at 1-800-842-1423 and him at 1-800-842-1423 or send an email to Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov and Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces registration is now open for Winter 2020. Four courses are available from Jan. 14 to Feb. 6, on subjects ranging from Literature, Travel & American Popular History. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfield

ct.org/bigelowcenter. Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are reasonable.

Call For Art

The Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites area artists to a Call for Art with the theme, “Memories.” This is a community art show to be held in 2020 from Jan. 25 to March 21 during library hours. There will be a reception on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 to 8 p.m. Interested artists at least 18 years old should submit one current, original piece of art exploring Memories as a theme. All mediums are acceptable and must follow size and other specifications as listed in the entry form. The entry form can be found on the Fairfield Library website www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/ourcommunity/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/ Write a $25 check made out to Friends of the Fairfield Library and send it and the entry form, and if possible, an image of the work, to Kershner Curatorial Committee, 5 Lantern Hill Rd. Easton Ct 06612. Deliver the work to the gallery on Thursday, January 23 between the hours of 9:00 to 11 am or 5 to 7 pm. The number of entries will be limited to a first come first serve basis until the gallery space is filled. For questions, email bskgallery@gmail.com or call 203-246-9065. Fairfield Public Library is at 1080 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Junior Animal Care Keepers

Connecticut Audubon offers this after-school opportunity, for 6th and 7th graders, to work with naturalist staff in caring for the Center at Fairfield’s resident education animals. Hands-on learning about habitats, health and dietary needs of reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals and invertebrates. Meets Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 2325 Burr St. Sign up for the series and save: CAS members $75, non-members $100; per class fee: CAS members $15, non-members $20. Pre-registration required at www.ctaudubon.org/2019/11/junior-animal-care-keeper-10/ or call 203-259-6305, x109.

Exploration of Winter Plants

Join botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina for a look at interesting plants and other wonders of nature you might find on a winter walk in the woods. Program meets Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St. Begins with a classroom discussion and examination of specimens including herbaceous plants, woody shrubs, galls and pods. Following a lunch break, head outdoors for a guided walk to view more in the Larsen Sanctuary. For adults, all levels of experience welcome. CAS Members $10, non-members $13. Pre-registration required at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/11/exploration-of-plants/.

Snowshoe Walk

Come enjoy the peaceful side of nature on a guided snowshoe walk in Connecticut Audubon’s Fairfield Larsen Sanctuary, Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. Not only a good opportunity for low-impact exercise, the walk will provide glimpses of winter wildlife activity and tracks in the snowy landscape. For ages 10+. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair (a limited number, generously provided by REI, will be available first-come-first-served with advance registration.). Meet at the CAS Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St. Event is cancelled if no snow. CAS members $10, non-members $13. Pre-register at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk/.

Author talk at library

Join the Fairfield Public Library when internationally bestselling author Lisa Jewell returns to the 1080 Old Post Road building, for a visit and luncheon on Monday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Before lunch Jewell will be interviewed by podcast host Robin Call of “Reading with Robin” about her writing and her latest book, The Family Upstairs. This is Jewell’s 18th novel, described by the New York Times bestselling author Ruth Ware as, “Rich, dark, and intricately twisted, this enthralling whodunit mixes family saga with domestic noir to brilliantly chilling effect.” Books will be available for purchase and signing at this event. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256-3160.

Greenfield Hill Garden Club program

“How to Create a Healthy Habitat for People and Wildlife — and Enjoy the Process” will be the focus of a presentation by three accomplished environmental experts as they share their knowledge and tips with the Greenfield Hill Garden Club and guests on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Mary Hogue, chair of Fairfield Forestry Committee, Brian Carey, director of conservation of the Town of Fairfield, and Mary Ellen Lemay, landowner engagement director for the Aspetuck Land Trust, will speak from their experience in supporting pollinators, choosing native plants and trees that encourage biodiversity, and making backyards stepping stones on the Green Corridor. Guests are welcome and are asked to register by noon Jan. 20 by email to: Greenfieldhillgardenclub@gmail.com There is no charge for the event.

Weiss ratings at library

The Fairfield Public Library has recently added a new database to its online offerings — the Weiss Financial Rating series. Weiss Financial Ratings offer independent, unbiased financial strength ratings of banks, credit unions and insurance companies and conservative buy-hold-sell ratings of thousands of stocks, mutual funds and exchange traded funds. You can even set up a personal account to create a watchlist and get upgrade/downgrade notifications. Weiss’ Medicare Supplement Insurance Pricing Tool is particularly helpful for navigating the confusing maze of Medicare supplemental insurance. As with all of the Library’s online offerings, you can log in to Weiss Financial Ratings through the Library’s website (fairfieldpubliclibrary.org) from wherever you are 24 hours a day with your Fairfield Public Library card.