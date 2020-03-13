Postings

Health Expo postponed

Beverly Balaz, the President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, announced, “As we are all aware, the Coronavirus requires conservative and precautionary measures, to reduce the potential spread of this virus. We want to follow and support our state and Town guidelines, and therefore, we are going to postpone the 2020 Health & Fitness Expo, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Looking forward, we do have a tentative reschedule date of Saturday, May 9th, at Fairfield University’s RecPlex.” In closing, please refer to the Chamber’s website: FairfieldCTChamber.com regarding the status of Chamber events.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces registration is now open for the Spring Session. Ten fascinating, courses are available from April 13 to May 22, on subjects ranging from Art, Cinema, History, Journalism, Opera, Poetry, Music & Science. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter

Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are very reasonable.

Learn about Recycling

Learn about recycling in the town of Fairfield when the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force hosts Sherill Baldwin of the CT DEEP on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Find out what goes in the recycle bin, what stays out, and what the impact of China’s National Sword policy (banning certain waste materials) will have on recycling in Connecticut. Sherill facilitated the creation of a universal list of acceptable recyclables in Connecticut and the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force has used this list to create a custom version for the town. This list will be shared at the talk or can be found under recycling FAQs on the Town of Fairfield website. Registration is requested. Sherill Baldwin has been involved in sustainable materials management for over 30 years and has been with DEEP since 2008. Her current projects include the RecycleCT Foundation, the CT WRAP initiative and product stewardship programs. The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force was formed to encourage community action to help put Fairfield on the path to using clean, renewable energy sources. SFTF creates opportunities for residents to learn how to take control of energy costs and how to help safeguard the environment. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

College Application Timeline

Thinking about college can be a major source of stress for high school students and their parents. Don’t stress, plan! “What Next? Planning Your College Application Timeline” with college advisor Andrea Rubin Graziano will walk through what you can do month by month to be in the best position to submit a successful application. Join us on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. This program is for high school students and their parents. Registration is requested. Andrea Rubin Graziano is a Director of College Advising at International College Counselors in the Westport, Connecticut office. An award-winning reporter, writer and editor, Andrea has spent several years providing admissions counseling to high school students. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

Grange Dinner

The Greenfield Hill Grange at 1873 Hillside Rd., in Fairfield, is having a St. Paddy’s Day Dinner on March 14. Doors open at 5:30, Dinner served at 6 p.m. Great food! $20pp. For reservations call Jim Golias, 203-259-8023.

Symphonic Winds concert

The Connecticut Symphonic Winds will present their Winter Concert on Saturday, March 21 at the Fairfield Ludlowe High School Theater, 785 Unquowa Road at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature famous overtures by Bizet, Berlioz, Wagner, John Williams, Tchaikovsky and more. Music Director Charles DePaul will conduct this concert. Admission to the concert is free. For additional information, call 203-386-1625 or please visit www.ctsymphonicwinds.org. The Connecticut Symphonic Winds is an advanced concert band providing high caliber musicians an opportunity to perform challenging, quality wind music for the education and enjoyment of the community . Many of the 70 members of the band are music educators.

‘Canadian Brass’ concert

‘Canadian Brass’ — widely known as the “the world’s most famous brass group”— will perform a festive spring concert on Friday, March 27 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. This unique program is open to all members of the community. No affiliation with the Church is required. Canadian Brass has sold well over 2 million albums worldwide. The hallmark of their performances is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun.

Zoo animals, music

The Fairfield University Bookstore is enjoying its ninth year in downtown Fairfield as a community hub, offering literary events for all ages, often times with community partners. On Saturday, March 28, beginning at 3 p.m. on the 2nd floor, the Bookstore will welcome back Fairfield/Trumbull School of Music student musicians as well as a few cuddly friends from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in a free afternoon children’s event. Bookstore Community partners, Dan and Tracy Carlucci of Fairfield/Trumbull School of Music and Jim Knox, curator of education at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, present to the community — Zoo Music Story Time, geared for ages 3 and up. This event is free and open to the public Parents are encouraged to RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com to reserve a spot. Walk-ins are always welcome. Tracy Carlucci will read aloud a delightful tale written by John Lithgow called, “Never Play Music Right Next To The Zoo” as her students perform interspersed throughout the story. Afterwards parents and children will have an opportunity to learn about some of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo animals and see them up close with the helpful guidance of a Zoo educator.

GBRTA scholarships available

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association has announced the 16 annual $1,000 scholarships to graduating public high school seniors who are residents of the eight towns served by the organization: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. The 16 recipients from the 16 public high schools in these towns will be chosen based on scholarship, community service and expression of interest in pursuing a degree in education. To be eligible for one of the 16 scholarships, the student must be graduating from a public high school in June of 2020 and must be a resident of one of the eight towns at the time of application. Applicants must also plan to be enrolled full time in a college or university for the fall of 2020. Applications are only available through high school guidance offices. Interested and qualified students should contact a local high school guidance counselor for an application form. Deadlines are based on individual school award ceremony dates.

Debut novel by Fairfield U. alum

Fairfield University MFA Creative Writing Alum, Alena Dillon will present her debut novel, “Mercy House,” on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Downtown Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, 203-255-7756. Mercy House (William Morrow, An Imprint of HarperCollinsPublishers) — is a powerful story about three nuns who run a shelter for victims of domestic violence. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com , Walk-ins always welcome. Copies of Mercy House will be available for purchase/signing at the Downtown Bookstore event. For more bookstore events, visit www.fairfieldbookstore.com or on Facebook @ FairfieldUBookstore and on Instagram and Twitter @ FairfieldUBooks. The Fairfield University Bookstore, located in the heart of downtown Fairfield is operated by The Follett Higher Education Group and proudly serves the Fairfield Community, Fairfield University and beyond.

Art/Place Gallery exhibit

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Spanning Time,” the artwork of members, Diane Pollack and Toby Michaels, on Sunday, April 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show can be seen from March 30 to April 26 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 646-258-6912. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year. Diane Pollack incorporates universally recognized shapes in her work to represent the generative role of the female form, as well as the mystical power of the sphere. In this show, her images suggest centuries of women's lives and work by repeating and layering of these vessel shaped forms as well as recognizable dancing, celebratory women. She says she honors the personal and the collective. Toby Michaels was an art teacher in the Westport, Weston and Darien school systems. With a Masters Degree In Art Therapy and Counseling, she initiated an Art Therapy program at Norwalk Hospital's Department of Psychiatry. After working there for 17 years, she became an art therapist at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan. At the same time, she was an adjunct professor of Art Therapy at Quinnipiac College.