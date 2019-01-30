Community Postings: Author Laurie Halse Anderson to speak; Happiness Club to meet Feb. 14; and more

Author Laurie Halse Anderson to speak

Bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson is known for the unflinching way she writes about, and advocates for, survivors of sexual assault. In 1999, her groundbreaking, award-winning novel “Speak” opened the door for a national dialogue about rape culture and consent. Now, 20 years later, she reveals her personal history as a rape survivor in a searing new poetic memoir, SHOUT (on sale March 12, 2019).

Anderson will kick off her nationwide book tour for SHOUT at the Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, (203) 255-7756 on Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. This event is ticketed; for details, please visit www.fairfieldbookstore.com. Discounted rates are available for students with a current ID. This event is for mature audiences only; children under 13 will not be admitted.

An iconic and seminal work of literature, Speak garnered countless awards and accolades, including a National Book Award finalist citation and a Printz Honor. It was later adapted into a movie starring Kristen Stewart. It remains revered and controversial, appearing on high school curriculums across the country and on the American Library Association’s most-banned-books list.

In SHOUT, Anderson shares reflections, rants, and calls to action woven between deeply personal stories from her life that she’s never written about before, including her own experience with sexual assault and her steps to healing.

Happiness Club to meet Feb. 14

The next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. Attend this meeting and you will acquire the knowledge and skills for being happy.

Happiness Can Benefit All Of Us. Come and take part in getting valuable tools and techniques for making your life the best it can be. Suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are you ready to learn to Be Happy? Being Happy will help you, suffer less and evolve spiritually. Master these strategies to lessen your suffering. External events are difficult for us. Without the right tools to deal with the turbulence you experience unhappiness in life. Your happiness will empower you and keep you on track. You now have the opportunity of learning to keep your happiness no matter what.

Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 14, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.

Book Talk & Signing

The Historical Society of Easton welcomes back author and historian Marty Podskoch on Sunday Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. to present his newest book, The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut at the Easton Public Library’s Community Room, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. His new travel book encourages travelers to visit all of the towns and villages of our beautiful and unique state.

Marty Podskoch was a teacher in the Catskills before moving to Connecticut in 2005. Doing research for a previous book, Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories & Legacy of the CCC which was published in 2016, he traveled to over 100 towns in CT. As he traveled throughout the state he marveled at the great diversity of villages, cities, rivers, lakes, mountains, and seashores. He realized that most of the residents of the state had not traveled as widely as he had and he wanted them to explore this beautiful state.

He created a book to be a guide and a passport. Podskoch contacted someone from each town to write a short description highlighting their town’s location, history, and interesting places to visit. Podskoch did this because local residents knew more about their town than he. The book has a space for travelers to journal about their experiences and a place to get the book stamped or signed by a resident or business. Travelers will get to know the locals and perhaps learn about a good place to eat or an interesting local attraction. In this way they get to know a lot about Connecticut and its residents.

There is no membership fee, just a desire to experience all of Connecticut. Adults and children of all ages can be members.

After Podskoch’s talks he and some of the writers and co-writers of the book will be available for a book signing. The hard cover 8.5 X 11 book has 376 pages with hundreds of photos & maps and sells for $24.95. All are welcome to attend the talk.

While the lecture is free to all to attend, donations are always welcome and greatly appreciated to support the Historical Society’s efforts and future events. For more information please visit the website: www.historicalsocietyofeastonct.org, phone: 203-292-3533, and email: hseastonct@gmail.com.

Scout Troop Supper

Fairfield’s Scout Troops 88 & 188 will host their fundraising supper, Saturday, February 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield.

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast of spaghetti or penne with marinara and our homemade, Italian-style meatballs, along with bread, salad, drinks and dessert, all crafted and served to you family-style by your favorite Scouts.

Adults - $15; Seniors & Children (aged 5 to 12) - $10; Children under 5 - free

Proceeds from the event subsidize Scout activities throughout the year.

Reservations requested, contact: Sharol Harwood, 203-526-4315, sharols@aol.com