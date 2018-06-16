Community Postings: Author to discuss new book at library; Student awarded scholarship to study in Greece





Aquarion Water Co. announced the winners of the eighth annual Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards at a ceremony at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo on June 2.

Fairfield-based Bigelow Tea Company won in the large business category, receving a $2,500 grant to the environmental nonprofit of their choice. Its corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities have 880 solar panels, which provide 10 percent of the facility’s power. They achieve “zero-waste” status by diverting 92 percent of their waste stream away from landfills as well.

Aquarion accepted hundreds of nominations from across the state in four categories: business, nonprofit organization, adult and student. The awards recognize volunteer projects that have significantly contributed to the improvement of environmental quality through the protection, conservation, restoration and stewardship of Connecticut’s water, air, soils, and plant and wildlife habitats.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to salute businesses, organizations and individuals from across the state making substantial contributions to Connecticut’s environment,” said Charles V. Firlotte, president and CEO of Aquarion. “The stewardship of our natural resources is a core value of Aquarion Water Company and we believe it is important to recognize those who have dedicated their time, energy and talents to preserving the environment.”

Author to discuss new book at Pequot Library

Richard Webb Jr., an author and historian, will talk about his new book, “Boats Against the Current: The Honeymoon Summer of Scott and Zelda,” which delves into the claim that Westport was the real setting of “The Great Gatsby,” along with Robert Steven Williams, a documentarian and creator of the film, “Gatsby in Connecticut,” at the Pequot Library at 720 Pequot Ave. in Fairfield on June 21 at 7 p.m.

For information, call 203-259-0346.

Student awarded scholarship to study in Greece

The World Affairs Forum announced that Ann Hewitt, a resident of Fairfield and student at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, has been awarded $3,000 Norman Woodberry Scholarship to study in Athens, Greece, in late 2018.

As Hewitt completes her sophomore year in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and classical studies, she is looking to apply her classroom experience to a real-world context. From September through December, she will be enrolling in a Greek study abroad program known as College Year Athens.

The World Affairs Forum established this scholarship program in honor of one of its founders, Woodberry. It is funded this year by Joseph Goett, Pitney Bowes, the Hageman Foundation, Marianne Drost, W. Michael Funck and Bas Nabulsi to encourage deserving university students interested in pursuing an international career to study abroad. Students who are residents of or attending college in Fairfield County or Westchester County, N.Y., are eligible.

For information on scholarships and program please visit www.worldaffairsforum.org .

Fairfield student recognized at honors reception

Eastern Connecticut State University student Thomas Luckner, of Fairfield, was among 18 graduating seniors recognized at the Honors Program reception for the 2017-18 academic year.

Luckner, who majors in mathematics and economics, was honored for his thesis titled “Learning Without Awareness.”

Dean’s list recipients

Fairfield resident Dylan Fichera was named to SUNY Geneseo’s dean’s list for spring 2018 semester.

Taegan F. Blackwell , Nicholas R. Conzelman , Suzanne E. Finnerty and Carson G. Goos , all of Fairfield, were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring 2018 semester.

Katy Parton , of Fairfield, was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Becker College.

Fairfield residents Ali Allen, Michael Foley, Olivia Kirwan, Ruby G. Marino, Katherine Penkala, Luke Rocco Scatenato, Stephanie Margaret Schramm, Jana H. Spiegel, Maeve C. Story and Emma L. Wilkinson were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.

Lindsay Faria and Rhys Schaper , both of Fairfield, were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2018 semester.

Fairfield residents Thomas Luckner, Michael DePinto, Jake Kiremidjian, Jennifer Porpora, Deja Seawright, Lily Smith, Jessica Sullivan and Peter Vasone were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Luke Vitale , of Fairfield, was named to the president’s list at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Amanda Nicole Bow and Victoria Faye Godfred , of Fairfield, were named to the James Madison University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Among the graduates

Marie Benton, Dante Brittis, Clark Perkins, Kristen Soto and Olivia Taylor , all of Fairfield, graduated from Colgate University on May 20.

Rachel Maltz , of Fairfield, graduated from the University of San Diego on May 27.

Marc Greenawalt , of Fairfield, earned a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University on May 26.

Fairfield residents Christina Brown, Kathryn Sondheim, Justin Wang, Nicholas Allam, Christopher Wilson and Gabriela Bochenczyk graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May.