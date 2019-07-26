Community Postings: Backyard composting ... and more

Backyard Composting

Learn how to compost alongside Master Composters Mary Hogue and Dan Martens from the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force when they bring a backyard composting seminar to the Fairfield Public Library. They will demonstrate the best ways for you to successfully recycle food scraps in your backyard, creating a rich compost that helps to return valuable nutrients to the soil and improves the quality of your garden and lawn. Compost is a natural fertilizer that improves soil aeration, controls weeds and reduces the need to water.

This seminar will be offered on two dates: Wednesday, July 31 at noon at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library and Thursday, August 8 at noon at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

‘Park for Food’ drive at church

Need a good beach read? Check out the annual Pequot Library Book Sale. Need a place to park? Trinity Episcopal Church to the rescue. Once again, the church will be hosting its “Park for Food” drive on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. Only a half block from the library, the drive will take place in their spacious parking lot on the corner of Pequot Avenue and Center Street. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will direct you to available parking in exchange for canned food or monetary donations.

Don’t have a can of beans to your name? Drop in a few bucks. All proceeds go to the St. Luke’s/ St. Paul’s Food Pantry in Bridgeport. Last year, we raised over $2,000 and filled the back of an SUV with canned goods. For more information about the drive or any of the community-enriching programs at Trinity Episcopal Church, contact the main office at 203-255-0454. Or, check us out on Facebook or our web site at www.trinitysouthport.org. Trinity is located at 651 Pequot Avenue in Southport. All are welcome.

Art/Place reception

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for the Summer member show “Bloom” on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show can be seen from July 29 to Aug. 25. There is work in many different media, styles, themes, and sizes. The show can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203-374-9720. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year. Receptions include free refreshments and a chance to meet the artists in the show.

‘Pints and Politics’

State Reps. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) and Laura Devlin (R-134), and State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) have announced that they will be hosting a Pints and Politics event on Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at Local Kitchen (85 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield). The event will allow residents the opportunity speak with the legislators and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol in a relaxed setting. The lawmakers will discuss the issues and debates shaping the 2019 legislative session, including municipal funding, state budget issues and tolls. The event is open to Fairfield residents only. Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak with their legislators regarding a legislative or local issue may contact Reps. Kupchick and Devlin at 800-842-1423 or Sen. Hwang at 800-842-1421.

Pop-Up art exhibit

Elisa Contemporary Art will present “A Visual Taste of Fairfield County,” a pop-up art exhibit featuring the Art and Artists highlighted in the 2019 Culinary Restaurant book, Entrée Nous. Entrée Nous is an insider’s guide to the creative visions and flavors of Fairfield County including Food and in the 2019 edition, Art! The exhibit will open on Aug. 1 at the Fairfield University Bookstore and will run through Aug. 30. An opening reception will be on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will feature Elisa Contemporary Art Salon (Fairfield) together with Connecticut artists Nina Bentley (Westport), Carole Eisner (Weston), Cynthia MacCollum (New Canaan) and Dale Najarian (Westport).

Violinist to perform

Joshua Bustamante, a violinist and music major from Bridgeport, will perform in concert at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 160 Hill Farm Road (corner Duck Farm Road) in Fairfield, on Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Bustamante, a rising senior at the University of Bridgeport, will perform a program of classical works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Vivaldi. He will be joined by three of his siblings, talented musicians in their own right, playing violin, viola and cello. The concert will conclude with a performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s beloved “Spring” concerto, with parts arranged by Bustamante to include student musicians. For more information, contact the church at (203) 255-0545.Book Chat

Book Group

for teens

Join the Fairfield Library for a new teen book group that reads, shares, and celebrates diversity. Whether you read books with diverse characters to see yourself represented or to help understand the life experiences of someone else - Everyone’s Included. This summer, we will be discussing books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Read from our suggested list of books found in the Teen areas at either the Main or Fairfield Woods Branch Library, or pick one of your own. We will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. As a bonus, participants of the Teen Summer Challenge will receive 25 points for attending a chat. In the fall, the group will choose the next diversity reading selection.

Andrew Warde ’59 reunion

Andrew Warde class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. There will be a buffet and cash bar. Guests are welcome. For information contact Bob Comers at 203-520-7146 or rcomers@me.com.

Andrew Warde ’79 reunion

Andrew Warde High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Stamford Hilton.

The cost of the reunion is $50 per person.

For more information & to purchase tickets, visit the Class of ‘79 website at https://andrewwarde1979.<DP>myevent.com/

Grange seeks vendors

The Greenfield Hill Grange is holding its annual Agricultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently seeking vendors to participate in the fair.

Contact, Sharol Harwood by email at sharols@aol.com or call 203-526-4315.