Community Postings: Bestselling author to speak; Adventure photographer at museum

Bestselling author to speak

The internationally bestselling author of “The German Girl,” delivers an unforgettable family saga of love and redemption during World War II, based on the true story of the Nazi massacre of a French village in 1944. Heartbreaking and immersive, Armando Lucas Correa’s new novel, “The Daughter's Tale,” is a story of love, survival, and hope against all odds.

Correa will sit down in conversation with Sonya Huber, associate professor of English at Fairfield University where she serves as Director of the MFA Program in Creative Writing. This event will take place at the Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com . Walk-ins welcome. This event is free and open to the public . Copies of “TheDaughter’s Tale” will be available for purchase/signing.

Based on true events, “The Daughter's Tale” chronicles one of the most harrowing atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis during World War II: the 1944 massacre of all the inhabitants of Oradour-Sur-Glane, a small, idyllic village in the south of France.

Adventure photographer at Museum

Acclaimed adventure photographer Jen Edney will speak at the Fairfield Museum on Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a special Museum After Dark event. Edney will share her experiences, videos and images from her time as a team photographer for the spectacular and grueling around-the world Volvo Ocean Race.

Edney is a photographer and burgeoning filmmaker who takes her viewers on visual journeys. From mountains to seas, her aim is to capture the heart of each situation she shoots. She was named to a list of the “Nine Top Female Adventure Photographers” by National Geographic and has sailed more than 40,000 nautical miles en route to visiting over 30 countries. An exhibition of her work, “The Photography of Jen Edney” is currently on display at the Fairfield Museum as part of its IMAGES 2019 photography exhibit. IMAGES 2019 is presented in memory of Marcia B. Saft, a former Fairfield Museum board member and community leader. It is also sponsored by Southport Galleries.

The event is open to the public and begins with a reception at 6 p.m. The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Fairfieldhistory.org.

Senior Breakfast

The senior class of 2019 at Fairfield Ludlowe High School would like to invite the senior citizens of the Town of Fairfield to a complimentary breakfast to be held in the Fairfield Ludlowe High School cafeteria from 8 to 9:15 a.m. on Friday, May 31. Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast as well as a number of student performances by members of the music department. Attendees are asked to register with the FLHS Main Office at 255-7201 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning now through Thursday, May 23.

Shredding Day

Clean out your files & bring them to Fairfield Grace on Annual Shredding Day on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road.

Good for bank statements, checks, income tax forms, etc. The cost is $10 per ten ream box of copy paper.

International Taste

Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, is hosting an International Taste on Sunday, May 19 from 4:30-6 p.m. Enjoy an evening of sampling, sipping and mingling at a variety of tasting tables. Bring your family and friends. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds benefit the church.

Block Grant Public Hearing

The Town of Fairfield's Office of Community and Economic Development, in accordance with its Citizen Participation Plan, will hold a Public Hearing to solicit citizen input on prospective projects for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Program Year 45 which begins Oct. 1, 2019 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.

The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room in Old Town Hall, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield.

The Town of Fairfield has not received notice to date of its CDBG allocation for upcoming Program Year 45 nor does it anticipate an increase in its present grant of $508,143. The Community and Economic Development Office intends to use the current year’s grant as the baseline for planning purposes from which it will make adjustments as additional information becomes available.

The Office of Community and Economic Development seeks the public’s input as to the types of projects and activities it should include within its Action Plan for Program Year 45 that will meet the Town's identified housing and priority non-housing community development needs. These projects may include public improvements; public facilities; public services; and economic development activities. Citizens and representatives of public or private organizations may present a proposed project or public service activity, or discuss program performance or any other aspects of the program at this public hearing.

Questions regarding the program may be addressed to the Office of Community and Economic Development, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT, 06824, 203-256-3120. All proposals received by March 18, 2019, and determined to be in conformance with CDBG regulations, are being considered.