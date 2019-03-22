Community Postings: Bird seed sale; Bobby Valentine at rotary; and more

Rhiannon Navin will discuss her book ‘Only Child’ at Pequot Library March 24. Rhiannon Navin will discuss her book ‘Only Child’ at Pequot Library March 24. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Bird seed sale; Bobby Valentine at rotary; and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Author at Library

Join critically acclaimed author Rhiannon Navin as she discusses her debut novel, ‘Only Child,’ at Pequot Library on March 24 from 2-4 p.m. Told from the perspective of a 6-year-old boy, ‘Only Child’ is a dazzling and tenderhearted debut about healing, family, and the exquisite wisdom of children, who remind us that sometimes the littlest bodies hold the biggest hearts, and that the quietest voices speak the loudest.

Enjoy a 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q&A, book sales and signing. The program is free and open to the public.

Only Child: Squeezed into a coat closet with his classmates and teacher, first-grader Zach Taylor can hear gunshots ringing through the halls of his school. A gunman has entered the building, taking 19 lives and irrevocably changing the very fabric of this close-knit community. While Zach’s mother pursues a quest for justice against the shooter’s parents, holding them responsible for their son’s actions, Zach retreats into his super-secret hideout and loses himself in a world of books and art. Armed with his newfound understanding, and with the optimism and stubbornness only a child could have, Zach sets out on a captivating journey toward healing and forgiveness, determined to help the adults in his life rediscover the universal truths of love and compassion needed to pull them through their darkest hours.

Navin grew up in Bremen, Germany, in a family of book-crazy women. Her career in advertising brought her to New York City, where she worked for several large agencies before becoming a full-time mother and writer. She now lives outside of New York City with her husband, three children, two cats, and one dog. Only Child is her first novel.

Pequot Library’s public programs are supported in part by the Town of Fairfield.

Bird Seed Sale

Bird feeding in the spring provides supplemental nourishment that birds need to recover from their travels. If migrating birds arrive at well-stocked feeders to “re-fuel,” they will not only stay for the summer, but will probably return next spring. The backyard where they raise their young will be their destination when they return the following year.

Just in time for spring migration, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street, will offer a bird seed sale, Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All bird seed sold at the Center’s Nature Store will be 20 percent off.

What to put on the menu for your feeders? Sunflower is the most beneficial seed because of its protein content. Besides sunflower, mixed seed blends, nyjer and mealworms are all springtime favorites, as is no-melt suet which is a great energy source.

The Center at Fairfield Nature Store offers a wide selection of seed for attracting the greatest variety of birds to your feeder. Along with knowledgeable staff to provide guidance on seed choice and feeder selection, the store has everything you need to enjoy backyard birding—from squirrel-resistant feeders to hooks, poles, baffles and field guides.

Bird walks and talks are also offered year round at the Center. All programs and sales support Connecticut Audubon’s conservation and environmental education programs in Fairfield.

The Nature Store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call (203) 259-6305, ext.109. To ensure adequate supplies are available, pre-ordering is strongly recommended; pre-order forms are available online and are due April 3.

Happiness Club

The next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. Attend this meeting and you will acquire the knowledge and skills for being happy.

Happiness can benefit all of us. Come and take part in getting valuable tools and techniques for making your life the best it can be. Suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are you ready to learn to Be Happy? Being Happy will help you, suffer less and evolve spiritually. Master these strategies to lessen your suffering. External events are difficult for us. Without the right tools to deal with the turbulence you experience unhappiness in life. Your happiness will empower you and keep you on track. You now have the opportunity of learning to keep your happiness no matter what.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 11, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.

‘Artists Invite Artists’

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery on April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show is “Artists Invite Artists, Part II,” the paintings of the second half of the members showing with the work of their chosen artist. The artists will talk about their work throughout the reception. The show runs from April 2 to 28 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203-374-9720.

The Art/Place members and their guest artists in the show are: Arthur Gerstein with Mark Schiff, Mary Louise Long with Bevi Bullwinkle, Keith Magner with Puja Patini, Sandra Meagher with Oi Fortin, Toby Michaels with Lynne Arovas, Dave Pressler with Norm Siegel, Anthony Santomauro with Steve Parton, Jeffrey Starkes with Kristin Ambrosi, and Florence Zolan with Matthew Zolan.

Audubon classes

New classes are being offered by The Connecticut Audubon Society at Birdcraft, 314 Unquowa Road, in downtown Fairfield. Each series starts with a free, introductory class.

The classes will explore the powerful, proven health benefits of connecting with nature to release stress, quiet the mind and boost the immune system. Join us at our historic Birdcraft location in downtown Fairfield, for one or both of these different, yet complimentary practices.

Qigong, an ancient Chinese healing practice, incorporates movement, breathing and visualization to cultivate balance and cleanse the body of stress and toxins. Classes are Tuesdays, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., beginning with a free introductory class on March. 26.

The Meditation with Gong class teaches essential breathing techniques to calm the nervous system, cultivate access into a deeper awareness, and increase relaxation responses that allow you to thrive during times of change. Classes meet Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., starting with a free introductory class on March 28.

Both sets of classes take place in our newly renovated Birdcraft Museum space and will incorporate indoor and outdoor elements. After a free introductory class for each series, the cost per class is: CAS Members $25, Non-members $30. Pre-registration is required for all classes. Sign up or get more information at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/03/healing-through-nature/, or call 203-259-6305, x109.

Qigong - Tuesdays, March 26* through May 7 (no class April 16), 10:30 a.m. to noon

Meditation with Gong - Thursdays, March 28* through May 9 (no April 18), 9:30-10:30 a.m.

CAS Members $25 per class; Non-members, $30 per class

*free introductory class

Bobby Valentine at Rotary

The Fairfield Rotary Club’s annual “Celebrity Luncheon,” the organization’s largest fundraiser, will feature former Major League Baseball player and Manager, Bobby Valentine. Valentine is currently the executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University. His distinguished career has also included being the first-ever American manager for the Pacific League of Japan, for the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The upcoming event will mark the 16th anniversary of the annual event, that has featured speakers such as Dan Patrick, Frank DeFord, Charles Grodin, Sal Marciano, former Congressman Chris Shays, former state Supreme Court Justice Joette Katz, and former Major League pitcher Dwight Gooden. All proceeds go to the Club’s Foundation, that helps more than 20 Fairfield County non-profit organizations, and provide thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving area high school seniors each year.

The luncheon, which is open to the public, will be held at The Holiday Inn in Bridgeport on Monday, March 25, from 12 noon to 1:30p.m.. Registration and networking starts at 11:15. There is no charge for the lunch, however donations are appreciated.

For more information and to reserve seats please contact Gary Kealey at fairfieldrotaryevents@gmail.com. To find out more about Rotary and other events and activities go to www.fairfieldrotary.org.