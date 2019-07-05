Community Postings: Book Chat for Teens ... and more

Book Chat

for Teens

Join the Fairfield Library for a new Teen book group that reads, shares, and celebrates diversity. Whether you read books with diverse characters to see yourself represented or to help understand the life experiences of someone else - Everyone’s Included. This summer, we will be discussing books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Read from our suggested list of books found in the Teen areas at either the Main or Fairfield Woods Branch Library, or pick one of your own. We will meet on Thursday, July 11 and again on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. As a bonus, participants of the Teen Summer Challenge will receive 25 points for attending a chat. In the fall, the group will choose the next diversity reading selection.

RTC nomination caucus

Fairfield RTC Chairman, James Millington, officially announced that the Fairfield RTC will be holding a caucus on Tuesday, July 16 for the purpose of nominating candidates for the November municipal election. The caucus will take place at the Board of Education Headquarters, 501 Kings Highway East, in the second floor conference room at 7 p.m. The members of the Fairfield RTC will nominate and vote to endorse candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Town Plan and Zoning, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals, Constable and Representative Town Meeting. Any registered Republican in the Town of Fairfield is eligible for nomination. Residents interested in running, should contact Chairman Millington at rtc@fairfieldrtc.com.

‘ScienceTellers’ at library

Don't miss an action-packed alien adventure story brought to life by the ScienceTellers when they present “Aliens: Escape from Earth” on Monday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky toward Earth. Two curious kids decide to investigate and find themselves mixed up with a family of visitors from another planet. Throughout the story, the ScienceTellers will use science experiments for special effects and later recreate them with the help of volunteers from the audience. For families with children entering grades K-5. Registration is required as space is limited. (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/5465).

Novelist at Congregation Beth El

Julie Zuckerman, a native of Trumbull, will be visiting Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. to read from and discuss her moving and engrossing debut novel-in-stories, “The Book of Jeremiah.” The book was the runner-up in the 2018 Press 53 Award for Short Fiction. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the author at the event or may be purchased ahead of time in the Congregation Beth El office or via any online bookseller.

History of Merritt Parkway

Learn about the origin, construction and impact of the historic Merritt Parkway. Wes Haynes, Executive Director of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy, will talk about how the Merritt changed the design of American roads and changed life in Fairfield County on Wednesday, July 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Haynes will also discuss the challenges the Parkway faces today and what needs to be done to ensure its future as a safe and beautiful drive. Registration for this event is requested (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/9117).

Sons of Revolution ceremony

Damien Cregeau, a native of Fairfield, Connecticut, and State President, CTSSAR (CT Society of the Sons of the American Revolution) will host a short ceremony on Saturday, July 6 beginning at 11:30 a.m. to commemorate the 240th anniversary of Patriot response to the British burning of Fairfield in July of 1779 that included the burning of 170 structures. The ceremony will be in the front yard of the Old Academy museum owned and operated by the Eunice Burr Chapter of the CTDAR. There will be speeches by Vice Regent, CTDAR's Patricia Smedley Buxton about her Smedley ancestry and by Damien Cregeau about the British raid. The Old Academy will be open for tours before and after the ceremony.

Happiness Club

Our next presentation is: “Are You In Your Right Mind,” by Joyce Saltman, a professor Emeritus of Special Education at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. She chose to receive her doctoral degree from Columbia, because she loved the color of their doctoral gown. It was no small feat that she was able to persuade her mentor to allow her to write her dissertation on “Humor in Adult Learning.” Thursday, July 18, 7 to 8:45 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Everyone is welcome; admission is free. For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.

Solo show at Art/Place

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery on Sunday, July 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. for “Afterthoughts,” the solo show of oil paintings by member, Jeffrey Starkes. He will talk about his work at 4 pm. The show runs from July 2 to 28 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 646-258-6912.

Chef at Fairfield U. Bookstore

Chef Linda Soper-Kolton will prepare a variety of delicious vegan recipes from her new co-authored cookbook, “Compassionate Cuisine,” on Thursday, July 25 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Downtown Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. Newly released in May 2019 from SkyHorse Publishing, Compassionate Cuisine contains vegan recipes and heartwarming stories for animal lovers, from Catskill Animal Sanctuary. Free event and open to the public. RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com, walk-ins always welcome.

St. Anthony picnic

St. Anthony of Padua Annual Picnic will be held Sunday, July 14, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Come join us for some old-fashioned family fun: live music, dancing, children's games, an assortment of homemade food, including hot dogs and hamburgers, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, lobster dinners, ice cream & strawberry shortcake; also Beer & Wine. A white elephant nooth and classic car show, too! 25% of the proceeds will be donated to Merton House. All are welcome. Admission $3, which includes a chance to win five door prizes. 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. For information call 203-259-0358.

Andrew Warde ’59 reunion

Andrew Warde class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. There will be a buffet and cash bar. Guests are welcome. For information contact Bob Comers at 203-520-7146 or rcomers@me.com.

Andrew Warde ’79 reunion

Andrew Warde High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Stamford Hilton.

The cost of the reunion is $50 per person.

For more information & to purchase tickets, visit the Class of ‘79 website at https://andrewwarde1979.<DP>myevent.com/

Fern workshop

Did you know that most of the ferns we see today first appeared about 45 million years ago? If you’d like to learn much more about one of the oldest groups of plants on earth, join botanist Jim Cortina at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield for a workshop on Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop is rain or shine at the center, 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. CAS members $7, Non-members $10, limited to only 12 adults. Pre-registration required at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/06/fern-identification-workshop. For more information, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Grange seeks vendors

The Greenfield Hill Grange is holding its annual Agricultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently seeking vendors to participate in the fair.

Contact, Sharol Harwood by email at sharols@aol.com or call 203-526-4315.