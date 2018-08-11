Community Postings: Boy Scouts donate propeller guards to camp; Women for Sobriety meetings on Mondays





Propeller guards were installed on two motorboats at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford by Fairfield's BSA Troop 82 Scoutmaster Bryan LeClerc, Assistant Scoutmaster Richard Jacobs, and camp ranger Dave Boyajian.

Boy Scouts donate propeller guards to camp

Last month, propeller guards were installed on two motorboats at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford by Fairfield’s BSA Troop 82 Scoutmaster Bryan LeClerc, Assistant Scoutmaster Richard Jacobs and camp ranger Dave Boyajian.

The propeller guards are placed over the outboard propellers and are designed as a safety measure for those using the boats. According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics released in 2016, there were 171 boating accidents nationwide where an individual was struck by a propeller. There were 175 injuries and 24 deaths.

One such accident resulted in the death of 12-year-old Ryan Weiss, of Suffolk County, N.Y., in 2017. Weiss had been taking part in a capsizing drill at a sailing camp when he fell off the boat and into the propeller after the boat had accelerated.

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously in favor of “Ryan’s Law” legislation, which would require propeller guards to be placed on boats used in youth programs.

A similar incident occurred in 2014, when 16-year-old Emily Fedorko died of propeller-related injuries while tubing in Long Island Sound near Greenwich.

Nearly a year after the accident, “Emily’s Law” was passed by the state of Connecticut, which prohibits teenage boaters under the age of 16 from towing water skiers and tubers and requires all boaters to be trained in proper tubing techniques.

Both incidents were brought to the attention of LeClerc and the Scout Committee by Jacobs, who sought to bring about proactive change. The initiative began at Camp Sequassen, where Fairfield’s Troop 82 Scouts attend summer camp, but both men seek to take it farther than the initial donation from the troop.

Women for Sobriety meets on Mondays

Women for Sobriety, a self-help group for women with alcohol and/or drug addictions, meets on Mondays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Barefoot Living Arts, 85 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield.

The group will learn and practice the “New Life” program from Women for Sobriety Inc., an international self-help recovery program for women.

The program teaches women ways to cope with life’s problems. Women learn ways in which to feel good about themselves.

Women for Sobriety, Inc. has self-help groups throughout the world, helping women recover from alcohol and drug addictions. To join the group, contact Joy Herbst at 203-640-0530 or Joy@JoyHerbst.com

To receive a complimentary program literature packet, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (business size) to: WFS, Inc., PO Box 618, Quakertown PA 18951-0618 or email the organization at: Contact@Womenforsobriety.org.

Fairfield U. nursing school receives recognition

Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing & Health Studies was one of 16 nursing programs selected nationwide and named as a National League for Nursing Center of Excellence. The Egan School will be formally inducted during the Honors Convocation at the 2018 NLN Education Summit in Chicago.

“The Egan School faculty have a longstanding reputation for clinical nursing excellence, deep commitment to student learning, and innovative teaching and learning practices,” dean Meredith Wallace Kazer said. “Our designation as a NLN Center of Excellence provides the well-deserved recognition of these stellar qualities. I am honored to be the dean of this wonderful faculty whose teaching excellence will continue to improve nursing care for years to come.”

In order to become a Center for Excellence, selection is based on the school’s sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, and student learning and professional development.

The designation of the Egan School as a Center of Excellence is the latest in a series of accolades. In its annual rankings for graduate schools, U.S. News and World Report named the Egan School among the best in the country in the category of doctorate of nursing degree, as well as master’s nursing degree. Both placements on the lists saw a jump of over 26 spots from the previous year.

For information, visit Fairfield.edu/egan.

Dean’s list students

Fairfield residents Ingrid Backe, Clark Perkins and George Crawford received the dean’s award of distinction for the spring semester at Colgate University. The following Fairfield residents received the dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University: Charlotte Clifford, Elizabeth McNamara, Conner Doyle, Emily Christenson, Tenzin Dickyi and Lydia McGrath.

Laura Judd, Neal Mintz and Kayla Murphy, all of Fairfield, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.

Among the graduates

Madelyn Lippman, of Fairfield, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.

Lambert — Schaitkin wedding

Sarah Jeanne Schaitkin and Thomas Simoneau Lambert were united in marriage March 24 in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Winston-Salem, N.C. She is the daughter of Mark Schaitkin, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and the late Mary Beth McElhinny Schaitkin; and he is the son of Paul Lambert and Cynthia Simoneau Lambert, of Fairfield.

Abigail Schaitkin was maid of honor for her sister, and Emily Merkiel, Maura Merritt, Alicia Ritts, Emma Shebest, Nicole Lignelli, Erin Kelley, Sloane O’Donnell and Katherine Williams attended. Isabella Merkiel was flower girl.

Marc Lambert, the bridegroom’s twin brother, was best man. Christopher Schaitkin and Ryan Schaitkin, the bride’s brothers, were groomsmen with Christian Stoffan, Patrick Murphy, Eric Maddox, Michael Levine and Thomas Mayhew. Ushers were Thomas P. Keane, Robert Culliton, Sean Merritt and Kyle Merritt.

A reception followed at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in Winston-Salem. A spring honeymoon is planned. The couple reside in Stamford.

The bride, a graduate of Washington and Jefferson University, holds master’s degrees from Wake Forest University and Columbia University. She is a registered nurse at Greenwich Hospital.

The bridegroom, a graduate of Pepperdine University, received a law degree from Wake Forest University. He is an attorney with the law firm of Ryan, Ryan, Deluca LLP, Stamford and Bridgeport.