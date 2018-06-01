Community Postings: Chinese art presentation; Award-winning garden showing Sunday

Reilly recognized for academic excellence

Assumption College honored 73 students with awards for academic excellence during the 34th annual Honors Convocation, on April 23 in the Jeanne Y. Curtis Performance Hall. Awards ranged from departmental honors and special recognitions to Augustine Scholarships, the college’s highest academic honor.

During the ceremony, Sarah Reilly, of Fairfield, received an Augustine Scholarship, which is awarded to rising junior and senior students who, through their academic achievement, leadership, community service and good character, best embody the Assumption College mission.

“The Honors Convocation recognizes those students who have not only demonstrated academic excellence, but also outstanding character and service to the community in which they reside,” said Louise Carroll Keeley, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Chinese art presentation

The Fairfield County Arts Association’s June 13 meeting will feature a presentation from Marjorie Poe, an accomplished Chinese ink wash painter.

Poe will show some Chinese paintings, talk about the process of mounting and framing them, and explain the difference between Gonobi, the realist technique of Chinese painting, and Xieyi, the expressive style. She will demonstrate some basic brush strokes and may involve attendees in trying them.

Poe studied fabric design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and devoted her entire career to the fashion industry, traveling overseas for buying trips and overseeing yarn, fabric and fashion designers.

After retiring from Jones Apparel NY as senior director, Marjorie resumed creating art with enthusiasm. She wanted to promote “East meets West” in her paintings by mixing and playing different mediums, technique and subjects of both cultures. She has taken art classes at Silvermine Art School and Westport Senior Center and has been having solo and juried group shows in various local venues, including a three person show at the Kershner Gallery last year.

The group will meet at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292. For information, call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Award-winning garden showing Sunday

The public is invited to tour the private garden of landscape designer Kathryn Herman, of Doyle Herman Design Associates, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Fence Row Drive in Fairfield through the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program.

The event is rain or shine, and no reservations are required to visit the garden. Admission is $7 per person; children 12 and under are free.

Part of the original Pepperidge Farm estate, the gardens surround the 1920’s grooms cottage and chauffeurs quarters. There is a custom Alitex greenhouse with surrounding garden, extensive vegetable garden, meadows, orchard, beehives that produce honey, a water feature garden, swimming pool garden with the original game cock house, a 114-foot double herbaceous perennial garden, original yew “muffins” that date back to the 1920s, evergreen sculptural plantings, and many mature trees all on 6 acres. The garden won the 2016 Stanford White Award and the house won the 2008 Palladio Award.

All Open Days gardens are featured in the 2018 Open Days Directory; a soft-cover book that includes detailed driving directions and vivid garden descriptions written by their owners, plus a complementary ticket for admission to one private garden. The directory includes garden listings in 18 states and costs $25, including shipping. Discount admission tickets are available as well through advanced mail order.

The Garden Conservancy introduced the Open Days program in 1995 as a means of introducing the public to gardening and providing access to horticultural practice. For information, a complete schedule of Open Days, or to suggest gardens for inclusion in the program, visit the Garden Conservancy online at www.gardenconservancy.org or call 1-888-842-2442.

Among the graduates

Of the 608 students who graduated from Gettysburg College on May 20, the following were Fairfield residents: Kristen Bradley, Alison Gorab, Anne Lacey, Mark Malone, Sam Runkel and Alexandria Wykoff.

Thomas Gaudet, of Fairfield, graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and political science on May 12.

Fairfield residents Khaila Fitzgerald and Matthew Katz graduated with bachelor’s degrees on May 20 from Curry College in Milton, Mass.

Bouloubasis named

to dean’s list

Katherine Bouloubasis, of Fairfield, was recently named to Lasell College’s spring 2018 dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement.

Students with this accomplishment are full-time degree candidates who completed 12 or more credits in the spring semester, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. This semester’s dean’s list encompasses a total of 707 students from all class years, including 126 members of the school's first-year class.