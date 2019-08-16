Community Postings: Class of 1969 reunion; Easton RTC announces slate of candidates and more

Class of 1969 reunion

The Roger Ludlowe High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Oct. 26 at the Black Rock Yacht Club from 6-11 p.m. Please register at RLHS50th@gmail.com or on Facebook “RLHS Class of 1969 50th Reunion.”

Fairfield resident promoted

Fairfield-based Foundation Source, the nation’s largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its promotion of Christina Rose, of Fairfield, to its strategic alliances team.

In her new tole, Rose will be responsible for the company’s strategic alliance sales initiatives. This includes establishing and managing strategic alliances and positioning Foundation Source as a valued resource for advisory firms in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth market.

Rose is promoted from her current role as a private client advisor to director of strategic alliances. She joined Foundation Source in December 2017 and was a key member of the client services team, managing 60 relationships.

Prior to Foundation Source, Rose was a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and the executive director of Creative Connections, a nonprofit education organization that creates international arts-based exchanges. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Hunter College, City University of New York, and a professional certificate in philanthropy and fundraising from the New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Easton RTC announces slate of candidates

The Easton Republican Town Committee announced the Republican slate of municipal candidates for election this fall.

The endorsements at the Republican party caucus, a biannual event that is mandated by state law. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 5. Votes will be cast in the Samuel Staples Elementary School gymnasium.

Notably, the Republican candidates for the five highest elected town offices are all female. Three of the women are seeking re-election to their current elected office; one is seeking re-election to an office she previously held, and Wendy Bowditch, the candidate for first selectman, is currently serving as Easton’s treasurer.

“We are all eager to continue serving our wonderful town,” Ms. Bowditch stated. “We have worked effectively and efficiently as a team to provide the highest quality education and municipal services and hope that on November 5th we’ll be entrusted to continue the legacy of Republican leadership in Easton.”

The complete slate of candidates approved by Republicans is: Wendy Bowditch for first selectman; Kristi Sogofsky for selectman; Christine Halloran for town clerk; Christine Calvert for treasurer; Krista Kot for tax collector; Henley Smith and Andy Kachele for Board of Finance; Randy Hicks for Board of Education; John Miranda for Board of Assessment Appeals; Charles Lynch and James Wright for Zoning Board of Appeals; Juliette Berry and Bobby Morganti for Region 9 Board of Education; Mary Ann Freeman, Adrienne Burke and Shari Pearlman for the library board; and Anthony Farmer, Eric Frank, Declan Kot, Darrin Silhavy for constables.

Event raises $80,000 for Mikey’s Way Foundation

On July 19, Fairfield County restaurants and businesses came together and raised over $80,000 to support kids battling cancer at the Mikey’s Way Foundation second annual Beacon of Hope event at Fairfield’s Penfield Pavilion.

The evening included top menu items from local restaurants, exciting silent auction items, live music by the band ETA and a variety of beverages.

Nikki Kaldawy received the Mikey’s Way Foundation Beacon of Hope award in recognition of her commitment to community service and the mission of Mikey’s Way Foundation. An Easton resident and former teacher of Mikey’s, Nikki organized the first Beacon of Hope event in 2018 and has raised in excess of $150,000 to date for the foundation.

Mikey’s Way Foundation was founded by Michael “Mikey” Friedman, who was diagnosed at 15 with a rare form of cancer. The foundation gives laptop computers, tablets, and other Wi-Fi ready electronics to kids affected by the emotional and physical hardships of long-term debilitating treatment. They distribute these electronic gifts via their Mikey’s Way Day and Mikey’s Wish List programs to children all over the country.

New director of programs at Fairfield Museum

The Fairfield Museum and History Center recently announced the arrival of Michael Barraco as its director of programs and education.

Barraco previously served in a similar role at the Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art, where he implemented public programs like BLACKOUT with the Peekskill Film Festival, led tours, organized artist workshops at local schools, and taught in the Junior Docent Program.

He also orchestrated the production of a 40-foot mural designed by artist Alice Mizrachi, and painted by students, on the exterior wall of Peekskill High School.

Barraco is excited to continue this work at the Fairfield Museum, where he hopes to explore a greater range of topics beyond contemporary art.

Fairfield Museum Executive Director Mike Jehle expressed the organization’s excitement about having Barraco on board. “The Fairfield Museum is delighted to welcome Michael, who comes with a wealth of experience and enthusiasm for leading the next phase of the Museum’s program growth,” he said.

CPA Society appoints Fairfielder to leadership position

The Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants has appointed Bryan Decker, of Fairfield, to serve on its Advisory Council for the organization’s 2019-2020 activity year as the chair of the CTCPA Accounting, Auditing and Financial Reporting Committee.

The Advisory Council contemplates the future of the Connecticut Society of CPAs and the accounting profession, and in doing so serves as a sounding board and source of information for the CTCPA Board of Directors.

Decker is a senior manager, Assurance Services in the Stamford office of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Binghamton University.

Operation Hope receives $25,000 grant

Operation Hope of Fairfield recently received a $25,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation for its Homeless Response Center.

The grant will specifically support the Coordinated Access Net-work Navigators and housing search coordination activities which assist hundreds of people each year. The funding runs from July 1 through June 30, 2020.

The purpose of the HRC is to provide street outreach services, crisis intervention, case management, shelter diversion, CAN Navigation services, homeless prevention, housing placement, and clinical counseling with the hopes to get people off the streets and into safe, stable housing. It is anticipated the HRC will serve 600 low-income individuals and families annually through its services.

CIRMA presents town with $51,959 check

The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency has presented the town of Fairfield and Fairfield Board of Education with a check for $51,959, the prorated share of CIRMA’s $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution for 2019.

The town of Fairfield and Fairfield Board of Education has received $313,256 in distributed Members’ Equity since the program began in 2011. This is CIRMA’s eighth distribution of Members’ Equity made in the past nine years, for a grand total of nearly $30 million across its entire membership.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, “The town is delighted that CIRMA’s Members’ Equity Distribution Program will help members like us achieve our mission of providing vital public services at a most economical cost.”

$25,000 awarded to Pequot Library

Pequot Library has been awarded a grant of $25,000 by the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation.

It supports “Meet the Orchestra,” a program co-organized with Westport-based nonprofit Music for Youth, which aims “to foster the love and knowledge of classical music in young people.”

The grant will enable Pequot Library to deliver this mission to an estimated 600 students from Bridgeport Public Schools at no cost to the schools or students.

“Meet the Orchestra” introduces classical music to students through a unique orchestral program that exposes them to the repertoires of various ensembles in Pequot Library’s auditorium. During a one-hour concert, students hear and discuss classical music in a hands-on setting with world-class musicians, who provide strong foundational knowledge about the parts of an orchestra and the function of each instrument.

Chamber names new board of directors chairman

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has announced Kevin P. Brady as its new chairman of the board of directors for the 2019-2020 term.

Brady has been a member of the Chamber’s board of directors for four years, and received a unanimous vote to become chairman. Brady lives in Fairfield and is a wealth advisor with MJP Wealth Advisors.

“I am so happy that Kevin said yes to the endorsement of taking this important position as chairman for the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Since he joined the board four years ago, Kevin has demonstrated strong leadership skills and quickly gained the respect of our entire Board,” Chamber President Beverly Balaz said.