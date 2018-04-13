Community Postings: Connecticut Preservation Awards, Museum to offer summer camps, SHU program hosts Puerto Rico fundraiser





Norm Allen from Fairfield uses a wire polishing wheel to clean the drive shaft, propeller and rudder of barnacles and rust on his 52ft pleasure boat at Cove Marina on Sunday April 8, 2018 in Norwalk. Members of Fairfield Ludlowe's a cappella group Aria performs at United Choir School's "A Cappellooza" concert at St. John's Episcopal Church in Bridgeport, on Apr. 6.

Connecticut Preservation Awards

The Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation presented its annual Connecticut Preservation Awards on April 5 at the Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, and the team of the Fairfield Museum, town of Fairfield and David Scott Parker Architects was among the honorees. The organization “recognizes outstanding preservation projects and people who have made significant contributions to the preservation of Connecticut’s historic buildings and places.”

The museum, town and David Scott Parker Architects were recognized with an Award of Merit for the renovations to two buildings on the Museum Commons on the Historic Town Green: Sun Tavern (c. 1780) and Victorian Cottage (1888). The buildings opened to the public last summer and feature interactive exhibitions and displays that include topics ranging from colonial justice to tavern life to community life. According to the trust, “Thorough planning, partnership with public and private organizations, and professional guidance reinforces a broader effort to revitalize Fairfield’s historic town green, one of Connecticut’s oldest public spaces.”

“It was an honor to represent the Fairfield Museum with board member Joyce Hergenhan to receive this award,” said Shana Wiswell, the museum’s director of development. “We were thrilled to be recognized with the amazing team from David Scott Parker Architects and the town of Fairfield who worked with us to bring the Museum Commons to life. We can’t wait to reopen these award-winning properties to the public this summer.”

Museum to offer summer camps

Several all-new summer camps will be added to the Fairfield Museum’s line-up this summer, including a biking-focused Explore the World camp and a “Super Spies” camp presented in conjunction with the museum’s exhibition on the “Culper Ring: Spies of George Washington.” There will also be a Busy Builders camp for those who love to create, a Time Travelers” camp for kids who enjoy history, a graphic arts camp and a week devoted to Fantastical Creatures” that includes art, field trips and more. The museum will offer two sessions of its Colonial Life camp, as well as History By Hand.

Museum camps start the week of June 25 and each weekly session features a new theme for different age groups, starting with age 5 and going up to 14 years old. Museum members receive a discount for camp enrollment. For information and to register, go to http://bit.ly/2GXHfaR.

SHU program

hosts Puerto

Rico fundraiser

The Theater Arts Program at Sacred Heart University presents “In the Heights,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score. “In the Heights” was the debut Broadway musical for Miranda, who also wrote the smash hit, “Hamilton.”

“In the Heights,” set over the course of three days, involves characters in the largely Hispanic-American Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City and includes rap, salsa dancing and bodegas.

Performances are Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, at 8 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, April 15, at 3 p.m. on stage at SHU’s Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts.

In keeping with the university’s social justice and community service tradition, the cast is conducting a complementary campaign, Taking Love to New Heights, with the goal of raising $10,000 for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

The creative team for “In the Heights” are: director, Jerry Goehring; musical director, Leo Carusone; assistant director, Hannah Jones; producers, Justin Weigel and Andrew Patino; production stage manager, Christine Seppala; and assistant stage managers, Olivia Porriello and Mae Archaki.

Cast members are Michael Villanueva, Courtney O’Shea, Rebecca Radisic, Henley Solomon, Minas Kostis, Serge Valcourt, Mark Bosse, Jake Doble, Sidney Choothesa, Chris Faccenda, Grace Falvey, Melissa Ferlo, Zachary Lane, Leela Gallucci, Cara Gileau, Jenna Larson, Samantha Lodato, Samantha O’Donnell, Amy Obraitis, Maria Ogundolani, Andrew Patino, Ruthie Phillips, Sarah Possenti, Marisa Powers, Isabela Scaglione, Jenna Sheridan, Stachakay Silvera, Devin Towne, Kristyn Velez and Julia Vezza.

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 203-371-7908 or at the box office prior to each performance. To purchase tickets and for information, visit edgertoncenter.org.

Laurel House to recognize Kim Meier

Laurel House will recognize Kim Meier as the 2018 Farifield/Westport Town Champion at its annual dinner dance on April 21 at the Delamar, Greenwich Harbor.

This year’s theme, “Succeeding in the Community,” highlights the productive lives of Laurel House program participants. Meier is being honored for her volunteerism and dedication to philanthropy. As a longstanding board member, Meier serves as the president of Near & Far Aid. She is a trustee on the board of Fairfield Country Day School, a former member of the Junior League of New York and the former director of special events for the Junior League of Minneapolis. Meier donates time to several breast cancer charities, such as Pink Aid’s Pink Purse program and the Cancer Couch.

Meier is past special events co-chairwoman for the annual Rose of Hope Luncheon benefiting the Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center, and agenda adviser to the Pink Agenda, a partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York.

To purchase tickets and for information, call 203-324-7735.

Sarah Reilly earns spot on Assumption lacrosse team

The Assumption College Department of Athletics has announced that Sarah Reilly, of Fairfield, has earned a spot on the 2018 Assumption College women’s lacrosse team. Reilly, Class of 2019, will compete during the Greyhounds’ spring season. The team began competition in Florida over spring break.