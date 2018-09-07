Community Postings: Dojo Fairfield open house on Saturday; Naturalist to lead fall bird walk

Dojo Fairfield open house

on Saturday

Dojo Fairfield, a martial arts center at 2317 Black Rock Turnpike, welcomes children and adults of all ages to an open house on Saturday.

Children and adults will take part in classes led by Dojo Fairfield’s martial arts instructors.

“While anyone can teach a child to punch or kick, we maintain a different mind-set,” said Kailen Pirro, Dojo Fairfield instructor and co-owner. “We focus more on instilling confidence and reinforcing those good behaviors that parents like to see — self-control, being respectful, saying please and thank you. We simply use the martial arts as the vehicle to deliver these messages, which in turn, help our students thrive at home and in school.”

Classes offered at the open house include kids karate, adult kickboxing, C.O.B.R.A. Self-Defense and Dojo Fitness, a high-intensity interval training class. The open house kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a 30-minute Dojo Fitness session, and the final class of the day — C.O.B.R.A. Self-Defense — starts at 1:30 p.m. Attendees who want to take part should wear comfortable clothing and arrive 10 minutes before the start of a class.

Along with classes and an opportunity to meet the instructors, the Dojo Fairfield open house will feature giveaways and special enrollment deals.

Entrance to the facility and parking can be found via Brookside Drive. Event schedule: 8:30-9 a.m. Dojo Fitness; 9:30-10:15 a.m. adult kickboxing/juniors karate (age 10+); 10:30-11:15 a.m. youth karate (ages 4-9); 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. C.O.B.R.A. Self-Defense and C.O.B.R.A. for kids (ages 5+); 12:30-1:15 p.m.; youth karate (ages 4-9); 1:30-2:30 p.m. C.O.B.R.A. Self-Defense and C.O.B.R.A. for kids (ages 5+).

For information, call 203-319-9989 or email dojofairfield@gmail.com.

Celebrities to serve up scoops this weekend

The second annual Celebrity Scoops fundraiser, hosted by Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life to kick off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Saugatuck Sweets, 28 Reef Road, Fairfield.

The fundraiser will feature various sports personalities and figures, including current and former members of the Sacred Heart University athletic teams, scooping ice cream to customers for Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life. The organization’s goal is to raise funds to create and distribute “comfort backpacks” to children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in hospitals throughout the United States.

For every ice cream cone sold, Saugatuck Sweets will donate a percentage to Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life. At the event, there will be giveaways and a special preview of the Berni & Murcer animated storybook series. In addition, author and recent inductee into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame Bob Wirz will be a “celebrity scooper” from 1 to 2 p.m., and then will be be on hand to sign his most recent book, “The Passion for Baseball.”

Every backpack a child receives includes items inspired by two fictional Bernese mountain dogs, Berni and Murcer. The backpacks contain a plush Bernese mountain dog, the first book in a series of story books, activity books, a writing journal, a blanket, hat, water bottle and more.

Naturalist to lead fall bird walk

The Connecticut Audubon Society offers a hike of the scenic trails of the Larsen Sanctuary to learn about fall bird migration at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event is for ages 12 and up.

On this naturalist-led walk, participants will observe the diverse variety of birds passing through our area, and learn about the habitats that appeal to them on the way to their tropical wintering grounds. Autumn migration stretches from mid-August to early December. Songbirds peak in September and October.

Attendees should meet at 9 a.m. at the Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St. The walk is free; donations welcome. For all levels of birders. Bring binoculars if you have them.

Registration required. Call 203-259-6305, ext.109, to reserve a spot or visit ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home.

Milk and cereal food drive underway

Dr. Bradley Weinstein, of Weinstein Chiropractic and Wellness Center, has teamed up with Operation Hope to deliver food to needy children in the Fairfield County area.

The food drive, specifically aimed at collecting milk and cereal, will take place at the Black Rock Turnpike office of Weinstein Chiropractic and Wellness Center, and will be distributed locally to Operation Hope.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to work with such a wonderful organization as Operation Hope. When I inquired with Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope, she responded quickly that the pantry was in need of milk and cereal for the children. So we decided on a ‘Milk and Cereal’ food drive,” Weinstein said.

From now through Sept. 30, members of the community are being asked to drop off shelf-stable milk (dairy, almond or soy) and boxes of cereal to Weinstein Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 2228 Black Rock Turnpike, Suite 208, in Fairfield.

Dean’s list,

honors students

George Saulnier and Kyle Staudt, both of Fairfield, were named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the spring semester.

David Fernando Gamboa Salazar, of Fairfield, was named to the New York Institute of Technology’s spring dean’s honor list.

Fairfield residents and University of San Diego students Dorothy Goodrich and Kathryn Brady were named to the West Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll for the 2017-18 academic year.

Matthew Coppola, of Fairfield, was awarded gold stars for spring academic achievements at The Citadel. Students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean's list.