Community Postings: Easter EggStravaganza; Safe boating course; and more

Easter EggStravaganza

Presented by Fairfield Parks and Recreation and Al’s Angels, Saturday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. at the South Pine Creek Complex. Family Fun Zone with food trucks, inflatables and more. Children’s Easter Egg Scramble at 5:15 p.m. Sundown Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. For event tickets contact www.fairfieldrecreation.com

Safe Boating Course

Offered by the Penfield Sail and Power Squadron on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Police Department Training Room, 100 Reef Road, Fairfield. Advance registration is required by April 30. Learn the basics of safe boating. Volunteer instructors are members of the United States Power Squadron, America’s Boating Club. Exam is administered after the class.

A passing grade qualifies one for a CT Safe Boating Certificate (including PWC/ Jet Ski Certificate and Water Ski Endorsement ) Cost is $55 per person and includes book, exam and a

pizza lunch. Register on-line at http://tinyurl.com/pspsabc0519 by E-mail to dfp1061@gmail.com or call Donald Peterson at 203-255-3554. Course book must be picked up prior to the class.

Students must obtain a CT Conservation ID # prior to the class at http://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

Meeting on Hazard Mitigation

The Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG), which represents the municipalities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Trumbull and Stratford, invites residents, local businesses and other stakeholders to a public meeting on the Regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The Public Meeting will occur on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, Fairfield, (entrance to Richard White Way across from Veteran’s Park on Reef Road).

A Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is a tool that helps a community understand risks and take specific steps to reduce property damage, injury, and loss of life. This plan discusses the occurrence and consequences of floods, coastal changes, winter storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and tropical storms, earthquakes, and dam failure. The plan identifies activities that communities can perform before natural hazards occur in order to minimize property damage, risk of life, and the costs that are shared by all. This update will identify significant changes in risks, vulnerabilities, capabilities, and mitigation actions that have developed since adoption of the previous plan in 2014.

The Public Meeting will include a presentation of the some of the proposed mitigation actions for 2019 - 2024. All interested parties and members of the public will have an opportunity to participate as well as voice their opinions and provide feedback on the Plan.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau, who serves as Chairman of MetroCOG, stated, “I encourage the public to attend this important meeting to give your input on our Region’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. It is especially important for coastal communities like Fairfield to continue to be proactive in our mitigation efforts and have the best, most up-to-date information available to help prepare and protect our community in the wake of a natural hazard event.”

The Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Update is a result of a FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant that was awarded to MetroCOG by the State of Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Anyone interested in the Regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is encouraged to attend the Public Meeting. For further information, please contact Patrick Carleton at MetroCOG at pcarleton@ctmetro.org.

Southport Cleanup Day

Join the Sasquanaug Association on Saturday, April 20, 9-11 a.m. at Southport Park, 170 Old Post Road, Southport, CT Earth Day is observed annually and celebrated in more than 193 countries around the globe. It’s a day to demonstrate and promote environmental awareness and calls for the protection of our planet. It’s a time for us to clean up our corner of the world. Bring the family, friends, and neighbors and celebrate to keep Southport green. We’ll gather at Southport Park where you’ll pick up your trash bag and decide where you’d like to clean up — the train station, around town, or your neighborhood. Bags may be dropped at three locations for pickup: Northbound train station, Southport Park, or Perry Green. Signs for where to drop will be posted. Children of all ages are welcome. What to bring: Gloves and any implement you’d like for picking up trash. Trash bags will be provided. Rain or shine.

Earth Day activities

On Saturday, April 27, the Fairfield Earth Day Pavilion comes back to Fairfield. This single-day event celebrates our Town's ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable community — with many exhibits and activities for the kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Y, 841 Old Post Road. Free admission.

This is also where you check in for the town-wide clean-up. Last year we had more than 100 volunteers pickup 2,000 lbs of trash.

For more information call 203-590-1755 or e-mail sustainablefairfieldtaskforce@gmail.com

Disco Dance Party

Fairfield Theatre Company, the not-for-profit center for the arts and culture in downtown Fairfield, holds its 3nd Annual Disco Dance Party FUN-raiser, Friday, May 3, 8-11 p.m. All event proceeds benefit FTC’s programs, which include concerts, art exhibits, comedy, film, cultural events, and children’s education. “FTC Celebrates: Disco” is a branded annual event, designed to bring the Fairfield County community together. Since its 2016 inception, community support of “FTC Celebrates: Disco” has been so extraordinary, admission tickets have sold-out weeks prior to each event. It is expected that the May 3 event will also sell-out, as people have expressed their desire for disco music/dance and community unity.

“FTC is deeply committed to our community, which is wonderfully diverse culturally and artistically curious. We continue to be an artistic hub and economic engine for the area, and always do our best to present a wide variety of programs that serve all age groups and interests,” said John Reid, FTC’s Producing Artistic Director.

“FTC Celebrates: Disco” sponsors include: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Danna Rogers & Jen Kass (CT Select Homes), Ruth Ridgeway Designs, Jackie Davis & Company, A Friend, and the Walmark Family. Sponsorships are $3,000 and $1,000 Ticket prices: $100 (open bar) and $50 Adults only, 21 years and over. For tickets and information: https://fairfieldtheatre.org/celebrates

Fairfield Prep Reunion Weekend

Fairfield Prep invites all alumni from classes ending in 4 and 9 to attend Reunion Weekend on May 31-June 1. Sign up for all or any of the great events happening. Register online: fairfieldprep.org/reunion.

Jazzed Up! celebrates libraries

Mark Edinberg is inspired by libraries, and in particular, the Fairfield libraries.

He was so inspired, in fact, that he decided to compose a 13 part jazz piece named “The Library Suite.”

The suite is a work for piano, bass and saxophone that also features a new digital woodwind instrument called the Vindor and photographs on the theme by artist David Pressler.

“The Library Suite” will premiere at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, April 27, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., there will be a Meet & Greet with all of “The Library Suite” artists in the Periodicals Room and the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road.