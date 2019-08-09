Community Postings: Easton Dems release slate of candidates; Ballroom dancers make U.S. debut; and more

Community Postings: Easton Dems release slate of candidates; Ballroom dancers make U.S. debut; and more

Pop-Up Market seeks vendors

The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League will hold their sixth annual Holiday Pop-Up Market on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market takes place at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road. Space is limited and tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. An early-bird booking special is running through Aug. 5. Contact the museum at 203-259-1598 or learn more and register online at Fairfieldhistory.org/events/2019-pop-up-market/2019-11-23/.

Pop-Up art exhibit

Elisa Contemporary Art will present “A Visual Taste of Fairfield County,” a pop-up art exhibit featuring the Art and Artists highlighted in the 2019 Culinary Restaurant book, Entree Nous. Entree Nous is an insider’s guide to the creative visions and flavors of Fairfield County including Food and in the 2019 edition, Art! The exhibit at the Fairfield University Bookstore will run through Aug. 30. The exhibit will feature Elisa Contemporary Art Salon (Fairfield) together with Connecticut artists Nina Bentley (Westport), Carole Eisner (Weston), Cynthia MacCollum (New Canaan) and Dale Najarian (Westport).

Easton Dems release slate of candidates

The Easton Democratic Town Committee announced its slate of candidates for the 2019 Easton municipal elections on Nov. 5. Candidates were endorsed at a special meeting on July 22, held at the Easton Public Library.

David Bindelglass, who is running for first selectman, is an orthopedic surgeon and Chief of Orthopedics at Bridgeport Hospital, and in private practice at the Orthopedic Specialty Group, where he is also a member of the Executive Committee. Bindelglass was elected to the Easton Board of Education in 2015, where he also currently serves on the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Joint Health Insurance Committee.

Joining Bindelglass will be incumbent Selectman Bob Lessler, who brings a wealth of institutional memory and experience to the Democratic ticket and has been endorsed to run for an 11th term. His past roles also include the Board of Finance, the EMS and Firefighters Tax Abatement Committee, as well as the Helen Keller Middle School Building Committee.

Devon Wible has been endorsed to run for the Board of Finance. This will be her first time running since her appointment to the BOF position in June. Wible is very involved in the Easton community, serving on the Board at the ECC, and as membership chair on the PTO.

Joining Wible as a first-time candidate for the BOF is Tara Donnelly Gottlieb. Gottlieb is as a certified public accountant, as well as involved in the Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action communities.

The Democrats also endorsed Walter Kowalczyk for Tax Collector, Katy Reed and Karen O’Brien for the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Board of Education, Jon Stinson for the Easton Board of Education, Veronica Rozo and Douglas L. Bilinski for the Library Board, Lise Fleuette and Stephanie Christie for the Zoning Board of Appeals, Scott Charmoy for the Board of Assessment Appeals, and Gloria Bindelglass, David Katz, and Irv Silverman as Constables.

Ballroom dancers make U.S. debut

China’s Lepeng Lin and his partner from Moldova, Anastasia Barhatova, will make their first show appearance in the United States when they present their elegant international style ballroom show at the monthly Premier Ballroom dance event at the Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center in Bridgeport on Aug. 31.

Lin is the former Asian Dancesport champion after his victory in Nanjing. By special invitation he was invited to perform at the nation-wide televised opening Paralympic Summer games ceremony in Beijing.

Barhatova is a multiple-time Fred Astaire ballroom and show dance champion who has performed throughout the world. She, too, is an accomplished American smooth dance champion and World Dance Council adjudicator.

Showtime is 9:30 p.m. with general dancing from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to the music of DJ PVS Sound. A dance lesson will be taught at 8 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. Cost is $20. Complimentary snacks. Call 203-374-7308 for reservations.

Annual ‘Really Big’ tag sale

Operation Hope’s annual “Really Big” tag sale will take place Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug, 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at First Church Congregational in Fairfield.

Held rain or shine, admission is $1. First Church is allowing Operation Hope the use of its facility for this long-standing community event that is open to all. New this year is the Early Bird Special on Saturday, from 8 to 9 a.m. For just $10, shop to your heart’s content before the sale opens to the general public. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s work to end hunger and provide homelessness outreach, case management, shelter diversion and other ser-vices for people experiencing homelessness in Fairfield County.

Donations are accepted at First Church Congregational from Aug. 12-15, from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. daily. For details about donations and volunteer-ing, visit bit.ly/oh-tag-sale-2019.

The event is in need of volunteers Aug. 12-21. For information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or dschmidt@operationhopect.org.

Fairfield honors and grads

The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland: Brigette Anderson, Sara Dunleavy, Mary Fallon, Megan Fitzgerald, Peter Friedrichs, Meagan Goddard, Maggie Keary, Margaret Kudzy, Ariana Lena, Lucy Magee, Brendan O'Brien, Austin Prusak, Phoebe Russell and Jennifer Veith.

Rose Mappa and Anna Ocheretyansky were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Adelphi University in New York.

Jean-Yves Dupont graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in information networking and telecommunications.

The following students graduated from the University of Rhode Island in May: Jacqueline C. Dyer, Tim Griffin Jarret, Olivia Kirwan and Megan Mirgorodsky.

Isabella Menta and Lauren Salvioli were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring 2019 semester.

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Connecticut College: William Cannon, Gareth Gacetta, Kevin Hyland, Claire Langdon, Lauren McNamara, Philip Nicholson and Sara Abbazia.

The following students were named to Hamilton College’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester: Justin Bower, Carolina Conzelman, Suzanne Finnerty, Carson Goos, Jason Hsieh, Griffin Kearns and Victoria Stapleton.

Claire Conway was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2019 semester.

William Peter Cannon and Caroline Grace Pangallo graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Connecticut College on May 19.

Rachel Cupp was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2019 semester at Moravian College in Pennsylvania.

Kate Lawlor and Scott Seymour were named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at Denison University in Ohio.

Lauren Claire Hilliker was named to the spring 2019 semester president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Clemson University: Brianna Rose Auray, Jon Paul Beck Jr., Ryan Christopher Gove, Patrick J. Harris and Molly Louise James.

The University of Rhode Island named the following students to its spring 2019 dean’s list: Maddy Burtt, Jacqueline Dyer, Shannon Jacob, Devan Lutzo, Ruby Marino, Tatiana Papuashvili, Jana Spiegel and Jillian Vainder.

Edward Magi was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts.

SUNY Potsdam athlete Luke Vitale was named to SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 season

The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University: Gazang Abdulla, Michael Acciarino, Sarah Delmoor, Max Kutsch and Charles Ragault.

Deja Seawright and Manar Enany were honored at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards at Eastern Connecticut State University on May 9.

The following students were named to the James Madison University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester: Julia Elizabeth Brown, Catherine Anne Falvey, Morgan Elizabeth Galdenzi and Emma Catherine Gulick.

The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware’s Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester: Doug Baran, Clare Burns, Eliza Elliot, Laura Jacob, Samuel Koeck, Olivia Lauterbach, Jacob Mallon, Kiera McNeil, Alyssa Montes, Nicole Pierpont, Olivia Porrazzo, Samuel Rothman, Madeline Salveson, Emily Simon, Heather Smith, Logan Walsh, Matthew Wittstein and Gabriella Zarlenga.

Emily Ann Devine, Austin Daniel Reid and Avery Grace Saulnier graduated from the University of Alabama in May.

The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University: Kamran Chaudhry, Dominick Conte, Alexander Ehalt, Manar Enany, Deja Seawright, Lily Smith and Jessica Sullivan.

Jarod Lafalce made the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Samantha de Lannoy graduated from Muhlenberg College on May 19 with a bachelor’s degree in public health and a minor in sustainability studies.

The following students were named to the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list: Reilly Gill, John Kovaleski, Brianna Long, Megan O'Gara, Sean O'Gara, Kylie Palmer, Maria Rodriguez, Aidan Rooney, Alexa Tymon and Katharina Von Brauchitsch.

The following residents graduated from the University of Dayton in the spring: Timothy Berardino, Ryan Kruse, Brianna Long, Kevin O'Brien and Sean O'Gara.

Megan Rexroat has earned a spot on the Goodwin College dean’s list for spring 2019.

Andrea Veilleux qualified for the 2019 Central Washington University spring quarter honor roll.

Estelle M. Baldwin of Fairfield was named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Maine, for the spring 2019 semester.

Samantha de Lannoy, Aidan Myers and Gabriella Petrone were named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.

John Clayton Pflug was named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2019 semester at Baylor University.

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester: Julia Brown, Catherine Falvey, Morgan Galdenzi, Emma Gulick, Shayne Power and Katherine Rigione.

The following students were named to the Bryan University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester: Patrick Harding, Sydney Sims, Mark Vinci, Sarah Gallace and Danielle Veith.

Tj Hardiman and Anna Kaiser were named to the spring 2019 semester president’s list at Miami University in Ohio. Emma Barron and Kate Palmer were named to the dean’s list.

The following students graduated from the University of New Haven in May: Juxhina Arapi, Deborah Bok, Katherine Bowers, Jennifer Briggs, Brianna Duff and Yiorgo Proskinitopoulos.

Sophia Bookas, Caliope Kaiser and Molly O'Gara were named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Wellington Baumann, Jonathan Schuster and Kerry Ullman were placed on the dean’s commendation list.

Marcel Parsons was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The College of New Jersey.

Melanie Albright graduated from Emmanuel College on May 11 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester: Karim Elzanaty, Hannah Mata and Michael Safee.

Charles Lind and Anna Carriero were named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.

Laura Judd, Mackenzie Mary Llewellyn and Kayla Murphy were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Radoslaw Przygodzki, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

The following area students were named to the 2019 dean’s list at Union College: David Bates, Madelyn Cagnassola, John Myers, Alissa Sangiuolo and Michael Solazzo.

Rachael Brisman and Amanda Fitzburgh graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.