Community Postings: End of Fairfield beach season schedule, 'Really Big' Tag Sale this weekend, On the Dean's List

End of Fairfield beach season schedule

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department is informing residents of lifeguard presence at town beaches for the remainder of the season.

South Pine Creek Beach will be staffed with lifeguards through Aug, 17. There will be no lifeguards on duty as of Aug. 18.

Sasco and Southport beaches will be staffed with lifeguards through Aug. 19. There will be no lifeguards on duty as of Aug. 20.

Jennings and Penfield beaches and Lake Mohegan will be staffed with lifeguards through Labor Day, Sept. 3.

Beaches may have reduced swim areas. Be sure to obey the lifeguards and to swim in permitted areas only.

Walk Bridge program uncovers ancient fort

An archaeological investigation associated with the state Department of Transportation’s Walk Bridge Program in Norwalk recently uncovered a Contact Period Native American fort site, along with several thousand artifacts of varying age. The site is on top of a 3,000-year-old site, indicating Native American use of this area for many generations before the arrival of European traders and settlers.

This discovery is a result of the Walk Bridge Program’s conducting preliminary archaeological surveys during the Environmental Assessment/Environmental Impact Evaluation. These surveys revealed the possibility of historically significant sites within the program’s work area, and further investigation revealed remnants of the pre-Contact and Contact Period fort. Contact Period refers to the period when Europeans first began coming in contact with Native Americans, generally understood to be 1500 to 1700.

“This is a highly significant discovery that represents some of the only real information we have on Native Americans in present-day Norwalk,” said Dr. Ross K. Harper, senior historic archaeologist for Archaeological and Historical Services, Inc., the Connecticut-based cultural resources firm completing the archaeological recovery effort. “Sites like this one are very rare. Fewer than a half-dozen have been discovered in Connecticut and Long Island Sound combined. Were it not for the Department of Transportation and the Walk Bridge Program, we may have lost this important opportunity to deepen our understanding of these people and their role in Connecticut history.”

The fort is believed to have been used primarily for trade between Native Americans and early Dutch settlers somewhere between 1615 and 1640 and is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Artifacts uncovered from this time period include wampum, glass and copper beads, stone arrow points, European flint, and iron trade tools. Artifacts from the pre-Contact Period include an Orient fishtail point and a Lamoka point. No evidence of human remains or characteristics of a human burial has been found.

Following consultation with the Federal Transit Administration, State Historic Preservation Office, and federally recognized Native American tribes, the Department of Transportation will complete the removal and the site. Artifacts will be conserved and analyzed to develop and present an understanding of what occurred at the site. This area is an active construction site, and the public is asked to refrain from trespassing for their own safety and for the preservation of the archaeological site.

‘Really Big’ Tag Sale this weekend

Operation Hope’s Annual “Really Big” Tag Sale will take place Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road in Fairfield. Held rain or shine, event admission is $1.

All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and provide services to the region’s most vulnerable citizens in the community.

The Tag Sale provides an opportunity for local residents to donate items they no longer have use for and to volunteer at the event, all for a worthy cause. Preferred donations include furniture, household goods, jewelry, table linens, pictures/paintings, art, toys, gaming systems, newer electronics (flat screen TVs, monitors and newer computers), bikes, outdoor equipment and sporting goods. Operation Hope cannot accept bedding, clothing, cribs, shoes, stuffed animals, entertainment centers, books, VCR tapes and tube TVs/monitors. Furniture cannot be picked up by Operation Hope. For details about donations and volunteering, visit bit.ly/ohtagsale2018.

The event is in need of volunteers through Aug. 20. For information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588 x207 or dschmidt@operationhopect.org.

Dean’s list recipients

The following Fairfield residents were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Union College: David Bates, Abigail Cardello, Meghana Damaraju, John Myers, Allison Remmell and Alissa Sangiuolo.

Among the graduates

Fairfield residents Jack Armstrong and John von Brauchitsch graduated from Coastal Carolina University on Aug. 3.

Sabastina Wiafe, of Fairfield, recently graduated from Monmouth College.