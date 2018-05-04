Community Postings: Eversource invests $80M in tree trimming, The Privateers of Black Rock Harbor

Magda Wiszniewska, with the Trumbull High School Percussion Ensemble, performs during the 2018 Day of Percussion at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield on April 28. The event, organized by the Percussive Arts Society Connecticut Chapter, featured performances by schools like Western Connecticut State University, as well as drumming and percussion clinics.

Eversource invests $80M

in tree trimming

Eversource Energy is investing $80 million this year in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal to enhance reliability for customers throughout Connecticut.

“The drought plaguing the region over the last several years may have ended, but the effects are long-lasting and took a toll on trees around the state,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Sean Redding. “Consecutive infestations by the gypsy moth and now by the emerald ash borer are adding to the problem. That’s why identifying and removing hazardous trees is vital. We’re always working to serve our customers better, and our comprehensive tree trimming program is part of an overall strategy to ensure year-round reliability.”

This year, Eversource will be trimming trees along more than 4,000 miles of overhead lines around the state. Among the 121 communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, some of the most extensive work will be done in Woodstock along 153 miles of electric lines. Trees will also be trimmed along 114 miles in Haddam, 110 miles in Danbury and 100 miles in Greenwich. In addition, pruning will be completed in Cheshire, Killingly, Sharon and Stamford. Eversource notifies customers in advance if trimming is necessary on their property.

In addition to all the work Eversource crews do to minimize the effects of trees on electric service reliability, the company reminds customers that homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street. Eversource strongly recommends contacting a professional tree service to perform this work. For details on the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program, visit Eversource.com.

The Privateers

of Black Rock Harbor

The Fairfield Museum is hosting its monthly “History Bites Lunchtime Chat” on May 30. This month’s topic is “The Privateers of Black Rock Harbor” with Jackson Kuhl, the author of Samuel Smedley, Connecticut privateer. The event takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and is free for museum members. A $5 suggested donation is asked of nonmembers. Bring a bagged lunch, and the museum will provide beverages and dessert. For information, visit fairfieldhistory.org/events/hb-black-rock-harbor

The Fairfield Museum is at 370 Beach Road. Fairfieldhistory.org, 203-259-1598.

Fairfield students named to

dean’s list

Christina Pane, Jhani Perez and Danielle Veith, all of Fairfield, were named to the dean’s lsit for the fall 2017 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.

With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries, Bryant University is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. Visit www.Bryant.edu

Milicia inducted into Phi

Kappa Phi

Kelly Milicia, of Fairfield, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Milicia was initiated at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Milicia is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Student art exhibition winners announced

The Westport Arts Center announced the high school student artists selected for the Tracy Sugarman Award and the People’s Choice Award in its fourth annual High School Student Art Exhibition, on view through June 2.

Staples High School senior Lilianna Giaume, of Westport, was chosen as the recipient of the Tracy Sugarman Award for her oil painting, “The Caw of Mutiny,” an interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven.”

Staples High School sophomore Maise Prince, of Westport, won the People’s Choice award for her charcoal on paper work, “Fro,” featuring a student in her art class. The public was invited to vote for their favorite work between March 23 and April 19.

A third award, the Sontag Advisory “Best In Show” Award, will be announced in a separate ceremony.

Elizabeth Gorayeb, executive director of the Wildenstein Plattner Institute, Inc., a nonprofit art historical research foundation based in New York, served as the juror for the high school exhibition.

For nearly two decades, Gorayeb has specialized in art historical research on the provenance and attribution of works of art. She is also the curator for the “Handmade: Women Reshaping Contemporary Art” exhibition, also on view at the Arts Center through June 2.

Of the student exhibition, Gorayeb said, “Overall, the works submitted for consideration evidence a sensitivity and patience that is not always attributed to this fast-paced generation. The fact that these students chose to represent the world around them, in some cases with painstaking detail and careful observation, speaks to the craving that we all have during the digital age to connect.”

Others featured in the exhibit include Fairfield students Hesper Du, Sophie Lewis and Vicki Stuart.