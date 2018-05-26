Community Postings: Fairfield Prep reunion weekend approaches; author to present new memoir at bookstore

From left, Fairfield's 5th Grade Spelling Bee winners Emily Heath (Riverfield Elementary School), Mia Linardy (Riverfield Elementary School) and Ryan Souza (Jennings Elementary School).

Fairfield Prep reunion weekend approaches

Fairfield Prep invites all alumni from classes ending in 3 and 8 to attend Reunion Weekend on June 1-2. Sign up for all or any of the great events happening. Register at fairfieldprep.org/reunion.

Area Eastern students inducted into honor society

A cohort of business students from Eastern Connecticut State University were inducted into the Delta Mu Delta international business administration honor society this spring semester.

Among the inductees were Fairfield residents Jake Kiremidjian and Jennifer Porpora, who both major in business administration.

Delta Mu Delta recognizes students who have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 and are in the top 20 percent of their junior or senior class.

Author to present new memoir at Fairfield U. bookstore

Author Peter Coviello will present his newly published memoir, “Long Players: A Love Story in Eighteen Songs” on June 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield University Bookstore, second floor, 1499 Post Road.

Born and raised in Fairfield, he is an English professor at University of Illinois-Chicago, and is on fellowship at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.

Scored with warmth and humor, “Long Players” considers grief and the things that keep people alive — namely: sex, talk and dancing. Coviello has written a book for anyone who has ever loved a record like their life depended on it. Copies of Long Players will be available for purchase/signing at the event.

A story of heartbreak, stepparenthood and the limitless grace of pop songs, “Long Players” is a memoir about the many ways of falling in love — with books, bands and records, with friends and lovers, and with families.

Coviello has written written about Walt Whitman, Steely Dan, Mormon polygamy, the history of sexuality, American literature, stepparenthood, Prince and more, in work that has appeared in venues like The Believer, Raritan, Frieze and the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Bucknell students named to dean’s list

Several Fairfield residents have made the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year a Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

The four local residents recognized were Jacopo Baldi, Megan Cannella, Allie O’Connell and Natalie Spears.

Students take part in townwide spelling bee

Students from Fairfield participated in the 36th annual townwide 5th Grade Spelling Bee on May 14.

Each elementary school in town hosted their own spelling bee; 35 finalists then competed for top honors at Roger Ludlowe Middle School. Continuing a three-decade tradition, the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield once again hosted the event.

Classroom winners were challenged to spell words such as “punctuation” and “cautious” throughout the 12 rounds it took for Emily Heath, of Riverfield Elementary School, to emerge as the night’s winner by correctly spelling “wilderness.” She was joined by second-place finisher and fellow Riverfield classmate Mia Linardy. Ryan Souza, a fifth-grader at Jennings Elementary School, rounded out the top three contestants.

“It was a fine showing by all,” said Tanya Annuncio, the event co-chair. “Every year that the JWC of Fairfield hosts the spelling bee, I am amazed by the concentration and talent of our town’s young students.”

The top three winners received prizes donated by the Fairfield JWC and several corporate sponsors, including nylon backpacks donated by Kumon Downtown Fairfield and a gift certificate from Saugatuck Sweets for the 1st place winner — two scoops of ice cream per week for three months. Other sponsors included Bankwell and People’s United Bank.

John Kovach, editorial director at HAN Network, and Tamara Lyhne, head of children’s services at the Fairfield Public Library, judged the spelling bee.

In addition to the spelling bee, the JWC of Fairfield hosts a “A Visit to Santa’s House” in December, the proceeds of which benefit the club’s charitable CARE partner, as well as local scholarship recipients. The club also hosts community service projects and social events throughout the year. To learn about the club, visit www.jwcfairfield.com.

Museum Commons opens for summer

Beginning June 2, the Fairfield Museum Commons will open on weekends for the summer. The three historic buildings on the campus behind the Fairfield Museum will feature interactive exhibitions for adults and children.

The Kids’ Cottage encourages families to explore the community with interactive maps, construct a town in the building zone, plant a garden, or play dress-up as a history tourist. Families also learn how to protect the environment through water conservation and protecting our natural resources.

The Victorian Barn explores Fairfield’s agricultural roots and promotes conversations about contemporary food issues. Sun Tavern also has both a hands-on display about colonial tavern life and the “Seeking Justice” exhibition where visitors can re-enact some of Fairfield’s historic trials. Guests can sit at a tavern table, empty out the mailbag or read a newspaper from 200 years ago.

Hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Enter through the museum, 370 Beach Road. For information visit Fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598.