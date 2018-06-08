Community Postings: Fairfield goes purple for Alzheimer’s; Open House Day on June 9

Fairfield goes purple for Alzheimer’s

Businesses in downtown Fairfield will come together from June 15 to 20 to “Paint the Town Purple,” raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Over 30 businesses are participating, including Bank of America, Chelsea Restaurant, Crave 52, Hands on Pottery, Italian Kitchen, The Label Exchange, Salon 1560 and Saugatuck Sweets.

There are a number of ways to “go purple,” such as hosting a give-back night, offering a signature purple cocktail, decorating storefronts and helping spread the word about the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 16 at Calf Pasture Beach.

“Paint the Town Purple is truly about bringing Alzheimer’s Awareness to the community. I would love to give a huge thank you to all of our volunteers who helped launch this initiative,” walk manager Tori Vigorito said.

The goal of “Paint the Town Purple” is to increase awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the free programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

On June 15 at 1 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, 1597 Post Road, Fairfield, to kick-start the campaign. First Selectman Mike Tetreau will be giving a proclamation from the town of Fairfield, proclaiming June 2018 as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Mark Barnhart, director of community and economic development for the town, will also be in attendance.

Connecticut Open House Day set

for Saturday

Connecticut residents will receive free or discounted admission or special offers at more than 225 destinations across the state — including attractions, historical sites, museums, galleries and restaurants — on June 9, in celebration of Connecticut Open House Day.

The one-day statewide event is designed to showcase Connecticut’s mix of history, art, culture and tourism. Participating properties span the entire state, and range from well-known destinations to hidden gems.

To view the complete list of participants, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

This year, 32 new properties are taking part for the first time, including 11 businesses at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket and seven businesses in the town of Stratford, as well as Saybrook Point Inn, Marina and Spa in Old Saybrook, Leroy Anderson House in Woodbury and Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

Residents can expect free admission at over 85 attractions, including museums and historical sites; free tours at over 25 properties, including some that are rarely open to the public; and special offers and giveaways at dozens of businesses, including hotels and art galleries.

Other special activities throughout the state include farm and house tours, antique car, boat and train rides, scavenger hunts and crafts, hearth cooking demonstrations, kayak and paddleboard rentals, and food and beverage tastings.

“Open House Day is a perfect opportunity for residents to become tourists in their own backyard and experience what makes Connecticut such a prime New England destination,” said Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism.

Connecticut’s $14.7 billion tourism industry directly supports nearly 83,000 jobs — and over 121,000 jobs in total. For Connecticut Open House Day updates, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay; RSVP to the Facebook event; and, follow #CTOpenHouse.

Among the graduates

Emma Macklin, of Fairfield, received a bachelor’s degree in the Russian and Central Eurasian Program from Wittenberg University in Ohio.

Cassandra M. Fitzgerald, of Fairfield, earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Scranton during its graduate commencement ceremony on May 26. Maria Josefa Diaz Andino and Nicholas W. Hughes, both of Fairfield, earned master’s degrees in business administration.

Fairfield residents Clare Duffy, Joshua Hermsen, Erin McCurley, Caitlin Obrien and Reagan Walker graduated from Marist College the weekend of May 18.

Anne Marie Moeder, of Fairfield, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communcation from Clemson University in South Carolina.

Fairfield residents Paige Hanley, Charles Hoffmann and Blaise Kirby graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont.

Dean’s list recipients

Sarah Reilly, of Fairfield, was named to Assumption College’s spring 2018 dean’s list.

Fairfield resident Katherine Mucha was named to the 2018 spring semester dean’s list at DePauw University in Indiana.

Jonathan Blumenfeld, of Fairfield, was named to the honors list for the spring 2017 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Fairfield residents Abigail Benyon, Alessandra DeLuca, Khaila Fitzgerald, Matthew Katz and Davante Thomas were named to the Curry College dean’s list.

Mollie Feeley, Megan Greenop and Jesse Sprague, all of Fairfield, were named to the University of Vermont’s dean’s list.

Fairfield residents Karim Elzanaty, Maxwell Hamburg, Jackson Hamburg, Michael Rembish and Michael Ronzitti were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Champlain College in Vermont.

Peter Nesbitt, of Fairfield, was named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester.