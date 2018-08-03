Community Postings: Free jazz fridays at Fairfield Museum; Town native to swim for cancer patients

Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Rohan Butani, of Fairfield, spends some time practicing his skateboarding skills in the parking lot at Fairfield Ludlowe High School on July 27. Rohan Butani, of Fairfield, spends some time practicing his skateboarding skills in the parking lot at Fairfield Ludlowe High School on July 27. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Community Postings: Free jazz fridays at Fairfield Museum; Town native to swim for cancer patients 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Town native to swim for cancer patients

Ellen Finnegan and her team will join approximately 200 swimmers, accompanied by a fleet of 100 boats, and take turns swimming 15.5 miles from Port Jefferson, N.Y., across Long Island Sound to Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport on Aug. 4.

All are participating in the St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound marathon to raise money for cancer patients. The money raised from pledges goes to St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, which helps cancer patients and their families deal with the nonmedical challenges that cancer brings and that insurance does not cover.

Fifty-eight-year-old Finnegan, a Fairfield native, joins the Fairfield Prep Jesuits relay team this year, after being recruited by Fairfield Prep President Rev. Thomas Simisky, who is captaining the Jesuits team.

Finnegan is swimming in memory of her father, who passed quickly from cancer, and her sister-in-law, who battled colon cancer for more than five years.

“Cancer is such a life-changing diagnosis. Having resources besides treatment that can be taken care of is wonderful,” Finnegan said. “There are no easy answers, but help in any way is a good thing.”

Donations can be made at give.stvincents.org/marathon2018.

Fairfield PAL announces summer events

The annual PAL Sand Sculpture Contest at Penfield Beach, now in its 19th year, is scheduled for Aug. 18. Free registration will begin at 10 a.m. and competition will run from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 12:30 p.m. in several categories. The event is open to individuals and teams. Each entry must have at least one member under 18 years old.

The popular Snapper Blue Fishing Tourney offers a fishing contest for those who prefer salt water fishing. This summer’s event will take place on Aug. 25 at South Benson Marina. This event is offered to boys and girls 18 years old and younger.

The third annual PAL Bike Rodeo was rained out in May and has been rescheduled for Sept. 15 at Jennings Beach parking lot. This event will offer bicycle inspections, fittings, and registrations. Bicycle safety instruction including rules of the road, starting, stopping, hand signals, helmet fitting and free helmets will also be offered at this event.

Registration is free for all of the events. For information, visit the Fairfield Police Athletic League wwebsite at www.fairfieldpal.org

Free jazz fridays at Fairfield Museum

The Fairfield Museum has curated a series of free outdoor jazz concerts that will take place throughout the month of August. The five Free Jazz Fridays begin on Aug. 3 and run all month through Aug. 31. The performances are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will take place on the back patio of the museum, at 370 Beach Road.

The concert series features performances by Brian Torff and New Duke on Aug. 3, saxophonist Jim Clark on Aug. 10, violinist Jason Anick and the Rhythm Future Quartet on Aug. 17, Atla and Matt DeChamplain on Aug. 24, and Natalia Bernal and Jason Ennis on Aug. 31.

Brian Torff, music program director at Fairfield University, helped curate the series and will perform with New Duke at the first show of the season.

For information about programs at the museum, visit www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events.

Among the graduates

The following Fairfield residents graduated from Miami University in Ohio on May 19: Megan Connors, Casey Crowley, Timothy Falvey, Emily Grzeda, Julia Lajeunesse, Kaitlin McKenna and William Sjodin.

Alex Auer, of Fairfield, graduated from Drew University with a bachelor’s degree in the spring.

Bryce Michaels McClure, of Fairfield, graduated from Connecticut College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology on May 20.

Dean’s list recipients

Michelle Ficalora, of Fairfield, was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Fairfield residents Gareth Gacetta, Lauren McNamara and Sara Abbazia were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Connecticut College.