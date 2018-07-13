Community Postings: Gallery presents ‘Summer Works’ art show; Resident named to ‘Fairfield County 40 Under 40’

Gallery presents ‘Summer Works’ art show

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery for their member show “Summer Works” on July 22 from 2 to 5 pm. The artists will talk at 3:30 pm. The show runs from July 17 to August 11 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford St. in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203-292-8328.

This group show features art by all current members in a variety of styles, mediums and subjects. The reception includes refreshments and a chance to meet and talk to the artists exhibiting.

Art/Place is an artist-run gallery. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year.

Resident named to ‘Fairfield County 40 Under 40’

Kristen Manginelli, senior vice president of marketing strategy and operations at Webster Bank, has been named to the Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list for 2018.

The 14th annual honor was presented on June 19 at the Italian Center in Stamford. Manginelli, a Fairfield resident, was chosen from nearly 100 finalists who work in Fairfield County in a variety of industries. Manginelli joined Webster in December 2009 as an assistant vice president and was quickly promoted to vice president of corporate strategic planning. She was promoted to senior vice president in 2016.

Manginelli leads the marketing strategic planning process for Webster, increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bank’s marketing plans. She also was part of the leadership team that built the Community Bank’s incentive program and developed Webster’s marketing internship program.

She was recently selected as interim director of brand, marketing operations and creative services as well. fortify Webster’s public face and drive efficiency across the board. Manginelli is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting, and is a certified public accountant.

Operation Fuel taking energy assistance applications

Operation Fuel’s statewide network of fuel banks has begun taking energy assistance applications from Connecticut households. Families and individuals who are in danger of having their utility services terminated due to financial hardship should call 211 to see if they are eligible for energy assistance.

There are more than 320,000 low- and moderate-income households statewide that can’t afford their energy bills. During 2017, more than 52,000 households had their electricity disconnected because of non-payment, according to the state of Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s Executive Director, said she is concerned about how people will survive a heat wave if their electricity is shut off.

“An energy grant from Operation Fuel can be lifesaving. The home energy affordability crisis is a health and safety issue for over 300,000 Connecticut households. Just a small donation to Operation Fuel can help a local family or individual remain in their home,” Watson said.

For this past fiscal year, which ended June 30, Operation Fuel helped 7,232 households with more than $3.1 million in energy assistance.

“We want to help even more households this year but we need the resources to do that. Lack of electricity can create serious problems for the elderly, young children and babies, and people who have chronic health problems. Being without electricity during extreme heat is especially hazardous,” Watson said.

The annual winter moratorium, which prevents qualified households from having their electricity and gas shut off, ended on May 1 and doesn’t resume until Nov. 1.

For information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org. Donations also can be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.

Dean’s list recipients

Reece Vincent Maniscalco, of Fairfield, was named Wofford College’s spring 2018 dean’s list.

Fairfield resident Stacey Zygmant was named to Goodwin College’s dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Cary Clark, Max Martel and Paul Santandrea, all of Fairfield, were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Western New England University.

The following Fairfield residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Quinnipiac University: Kyle Adams, Matthew Bray, Cara Bucciferro, Joseph Germain, Tyler Henchcliffe, Tristan Jesby, Brenna McGeady, Sadie Snow, Andrew Thane, Anthony Carlucci and Mary Pettit.

Katherine Decarlo, of Fairfield, was named to Marquette University’s spring 2018 dean’s list.

Among the graduates

Fairfield residents Sarah Buggy and Allyson Wojnoski graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University on May 12.

Timothy Kane, of Fairfield, recently graduated from Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School in Kingston, Pa.