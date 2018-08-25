Community Postings: Golf classic to raise money for children; Arts festival to feature Fairfield resident’s designs

Members of the Westchester and Fairfield county communities and other supporters of Fairfield-based Save the Children are invited to tee off to make a difference for children in need at the 2018 Save the Children Golf Classic on Sept. 18 at Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in Hastings, N.Y.

Presented by PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, the golf classic will benefit Save the Children’s programs.

The day kicks off with registration and a buffet brunch at 11 a.m., followed by a “shamble” tee off at 12:30 p.m. throughout the par-71 golf course that is Saint Andrew’s Golf Club — America’s oldest continuously operating golf club only a short 20 miles from New York City.

Afterwards, a reception will take place at the clubhouse. Participants will also have an opportunity to learn more about Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization headquartered in Fairfield County since 1957 that invests in children.

For details or to register online, go to savethechildrengolf.org, or contact golfclassic@savechildren.org.

Arts festival to feature Fairfield resident’s designs

Featured Fairfield resident David Rosenberg of Another Bright Idea will provide an addition to the seventh annual Newtown Arts Festival, sponsored by the Newtown Arts Commission, on Sept. 14-16 on the grounds of Fairfield Hills.

The festival will include a host of talented artisan vendors, as well as free workshops activities and events featuring all arts, from dance to photography, and for all ages.

Rosenberg’s indoor lamps showcase technical art with a function. “Every item is one of a kind and original. “My innate curiosity and fascination with industrial artifacts drive my pieces,” he said. “My penchant for repurposing obsolete bits and pieces defines his style.”.

New this year at the festival is “The Art of Science,” which will include making musical instruments from Google Science, “From Fractions to Art,” and “Creating Pictures through Math.” “The Art of Farming,” another addition, will offer samples of maple syrup, notes on backyard chickens, bee husbandry, and information on Newtown’s Victory Garden.

Returning activities are the dance tent with free performances, demonstrations of water color by local artists, and the chance to paint in acrylics. The “Make-and-Take” tent returns with knitting, tatting, Bottles of Hope, and native crafts from recent refugees. Food trucks and a wine and beer garden will also be available.

The Newtown Arts Festival begins with a concert by Lords of 52nd Street, Legends of the Billy Joel Band, on the main stage on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. VIP seats are $35, and lawn seats are $25. The concert will open with Newtowner Dylan Cortese, a vocalist, pianist and songwriter and a dynamic performer.

“An Evening of the Arts” will be on stage Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Beginning with the New England New Music Ensemble, the evening will include Westfield Winds, poetry readings, The Town Players, The Planets by the Newtown Center of Classical ballet, and The Hat City Flutes. Tickets are $20.

The festival on Sept. 15-16 will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes live performances, workshops, artisans and food trucks. General admission to the two-day event, available at the door, is $5; tickets for children 5-12 are $3 and for children under 5, free. Proceeds will support grants and scholarships for local artists and arts organizations, future festivals, and other work of the Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. Fairfield Hills is located at the corner of Trades Lane and DG Beers Boulevard.

Dancing with the Stars champ to host golf tourney

Tony Dovolani, long-time Connecticut resident and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, will host the Tony Dovolani Golf for Special Needs Children on Sept. 6 at the Patterson Club in Fairfield.

The event is being sponsored by Liberty Mutual Insurance as part of their invitational national series of amateur golf tournaments held throughout the country. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Kennedy Center’s Autism Project, the ASD Fitness Center and Dylan’s Wings of Change.

Over the past two years, the foundation has raised more than $150,000.

As in the past, the day of golf will culminate with a dinner at the Patterson Club followed by a show featuring Dovolani and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional Anna Trebunskaya, along with a team of professional dancers from the Dance With Me Studios. Golf package is $495 per golfer and includes golf, lunch, dinner and the show. Dinner and show tickets only are $225 per person.

Bass Camp begins Monday

The second annual Bass Camp for students in fifth through 12th grade will take place Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quick Center at Fairfield University.

This is a one-day camp featuring the double bass and highlighting an instrument that is seldom heard in ensemble settings. Activities will consist of playing in trios and quartets, as well as an all-inclusive collaborative ensemble.

Instructors include longtime classical bassist Sooo-z Mastropietro from New Haven Civic Orchestra, Rich Zurkowski of Fairfield County String Society and Fairfield University’s Director of Music Brian Torff.

For information, contact the Quick Center at 203-254-4010.