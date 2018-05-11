Community Postings: Graduation announcements, academic honors...

Armstrong graduates from Coastal Carolina

Jack Armstrong, of Fairfield, recently graduated from Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.

Approximately 1,183 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina’s graduation exercises, which took place on campus at the HTC Student Recreation Center and Convocation Center in three separate ceremonies May 4 and 5.

Head football coach Joe Moglia was the commencement speaker, and 12 students were recognized with the President’s Award for earning a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

Resident recognized

for academics

Khaila Fitzgerald, of Fairfield, has been named to the dean’s list every year during her enrollment at Curry College in Milton, Mass. The dean’s list reception took place at the college on May 2 and recognized 83 members of the Class of 2018 for their exceptional academic achievement.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a C for the semester.

2018 Youth of

the Year named

Selected among 11 outstanding finalists, Chanel Francis has been named the 2018 Youth of the Year by Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport.

A Central Magnet High School senior, Francis also earned Girl of the Year honors for the organization’s Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse, while the clubhouse celebrated Kolbe Cathedral High School senior Quinton Sneed as Boy of the Year.

At the Southport Clubhouse, Fairfield Ludlowe High School senior Kara Smith was awarded Girl of the Year honors, while Fairfield Prep senior Stephen Gniadek was named Boy of the Year.

The Youth, Girl and Boy of the Year titles are prestigious Boys & Girls Club honors bestowed upon exemplary teens in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

“The Club means a place of diversity and a safe haven. Since I’ve been coming here, I leaned away from most of the negativity of my neighborhood,” Francis said. “I used to hang out with a really difficult crowd of girls. They used to ask why I was coming here and dealing with all the rules. At first I agreed with them, but people are really friendly here and I made lasting friendships.”

Francis, Sneed, Smith and Gniadek will be celebrated later this spring by Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s staff and board at its annual Youth of the Year evening.

DePinto presents at CREATE Conference

Displays of research and creativity filled the Student Center at Eastern Connecticut State University on April 13 for the annual CREATE conference. CREATE stands for Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern, and is the university’s premier undergraduate conference of the academic year.

Among the presenters was Michael DePinto, of Southport, who majors in environmental earth science. DePinto gave a poster presentation, “Monitoring Beach Replenishment at Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly, Rhode Island Using Rtk-Gps.”

CREATE featured more than 200 students of all majors who led oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, music and dance performances, art and photography exhibitions, as well as documentary viewings and new-media demonstrations.

“There is no event on campus more important than CREATE,” Eastern President Elsa Nunez said. “Some of the work on display represents three or four years of problem-solving, testing and intellectual pursuit. This event is more than a source of pride, it’s a validation of our university’s mission.”

Seawright inducted into political science honor society

Several Eastern Connecticut State University political science majors were inducted on April 23 into Alpha Beta Gamma, the university’s chapter of the national honor society for political science, Pi Sigma Alpha. The society recognizes the most promising students in the discipline.

Deja Seawright, of Fairfield was one of the inductees.

Pi Sigma Alpha recognized the most promising students in the discipline and is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies.

Pane named to Bryant University President’s List

Christina Pane, of Fairfield, has been named to Bryant University’s President’s List for the fall semester.

The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for the university’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

Bryant University is in Smithfield, R.I.