Great Futures Benefit Auction set for March 9

Get your tickets now for Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s annual Great Futures Benefit Auction on March 9 from 6:30-10 p.m. By popular demand, the Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year returns to the Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport. In addition to hearing from inspiring Wakeman members, guests will enjoy an evening o f mingling, drinks and bidding in support of the organization’s programming and operations. Guests will also be treated to delicious re-creations of their childhood favorites by local chef Matt Storch, “Chopped” champion and owner of Match restaurants.

Tickets are $150 per person. Tickets and more information can be found at https://GFBA2019.givesmart.com or through www.wakemanclub.org.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club serves nearly 3,500 youth annually, with 500 kids and teens daily visiting the Southport Clubhouse, Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport and Outreach at McKinley School in Fairfield. For more than 100 years, the nonprofit organization has filled the gap between school and home by providing a welcoming, positive environment in which kids and teens have fun, participate in life changing programs, and build supportive relationships with peers and caring adults in the areas of academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.wakemanclub.org or facebook.com/wakemanBGC

Women’s conversation between generations

The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) will present its inaugural “Generations: A Conversation Bet ween” event with a panel discussion entitled The “F” Word: Feminism on Wednesday, April 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University.

Designed to be a spontaneous evening of entertaining, informative, and inspiring dialogue among women representing four generations, the event will feature the following panelists: Elizabeth Austin (Baby Boomer), Dr. Vida Samuel (Gen X), Amarilis Pullen (Millennial), and Sean Tomlinson (Gen Z), along with moderator Asha Rangappa, senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, former Associate Dean at Yale Law School, and legal & national security analyst for CNN. Discussion will focus on how the fight for equality and equity has progressed over the years and the panelists will share their thoughts on what each generation wishes the other understood.

“This is the kick-off to what will be an annual, issue-focused, discussion among women of the Baby Boomer [1944-1964], Gen X [1965-1979], Millennial [1980-1994], and Gen Z [1995-2015] generations,” said CWHF executive director Sarah Smith Lubarsky. “We are particularly excited to launch Generations in Fairfield, strengthening the Hall’s presence and impact in southwestern Connecticut.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the event begins at 7 p.m., and the panel discussion will take place from 8:15-8:45 p.m. General admission is $50; Supporters making a contribution of $75 receive name recognition in the program, and Patrons making a $100 contribution receive name recognition and the opportunity to socialize with the panelists, moderator, sponsors, and others at a private reception from 6:00-6:45 p.m. All proceeds support education programs of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. To purchase tickets, visit the Quick Center Box Office.

The CWHF is providing complimentary Generations tickets to students showing a valid student ID. Students must register through the Quick Center for the Arts Box Office and must present their student ID in order to pick up their tickets.

The Generations program is supported by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation The Fund for Women & Girls, The Quick Center for the Arts, and Moffly Media. Sponsors include PSEG and Pullman & Comley.

Happiness Club meeting

Our next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. Attend this meeting and you will acquire the knowledge and skills for being happy.

Happiness Can Benefit All Of Us. Come and take part in getting valuable tools and techniques for making your life the best it can be. Suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are you ready to learn to Be Happy? Being Happy will help you, suffer less and evolve spiritually. Master these strategies to lessen your suffering. External events are difficult for us. Without the right tools to deal with the turbulence you experience unhappiness in life. Your happiness will empower you and keep you on track. You now have the opportunity of learning to keep your happiness no matter what.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 21, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.