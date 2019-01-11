Community Postings: IMAGES photo contest deadline extended; St. Thomas Aquinas to expand pre-K program

Sunlight glints off the calm waters off Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Jan. 2. Sunlight glints off the calm waters off Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Jan. 2. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Community Postings: IMAGES photo contest deadline extended; St. Thomas Aquinas to expand pre-K program 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

IMAGES photo contest deadline extended

The Fairfield Museum’s annual juried photography contest, IMAGES 2019, is underway and the deadline for submissions has been extended until Jan. 14 at 11:50 p.m.

Professional, serious amateur, and student photographers from Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts may participate. A jury of three professional photographers will select approximately 40 photographs for exhibition show, which will be on display at the Fairfield Museum (370 Beach Road) from Feb. 28, through April 28.

In addition, the photography of Jen Edney will be on display. Enter at Fairfieldhistory.org/exhibitions-2/images/.

Applicants wanted for community companion program

An innovative residential program is aiming to connect individuals with disabilities to families interested in opening their homes and their lives.

Applicants of all backgrounds in Fairfield and Litchfield Counties are wanted for The Kennedy Center’s new Community Companion Home program, offered through the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services.

Community Companion Homes provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to maintain independence, while thriving in a family environment.

“This is a unique opportunity for families and individuals to open their lives to a person who is ready for greater independence and needs a supportive, safe home base,” said Sarah Fagan, director of The Kennedy Center’s Residential Programs. “This is a program that enriches not only the life of the individual, but it enriches the lives of the host family as well.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Community Companion Home licensee is required to complete an initial application process, including trainings, references, background checks and a home study interview. When the initial application process is complete, the licensing division of the DDS Central Office will conduct and schedule an initial inspection of the home.

The individual who lives in the home is assisted with daily tasks, building skills and independent living. A licensee helps to ensure the individual’s health and medical needs are met and must comply with DDS regulations.

Licensees receive reimbursement for room and board, along with a stipend of care to the individual, based on the need.

To learn more about the program or start an application process, contact Taylor Robinson, The Kennedy Center’s Community Companion Home Manager, at TRobinson@Kennedyctr.org or call 203-365-8522 ext. 207.

Middle school hosts 15th a cappella night

On Feb. 22, Tomlinson Middle School will host its 15th annual a cappella night.

The concert will feature several groups in the Fairfield Public Schools, including Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s Close Harmony, under the direction of Lauren Pine, Ludlowe’s Aria under the direction of Lauren Regan, and Fairfield Warde’s Muse & Overtones under the direction of Lauren Verney-Fink.

Also performing will be the Treblemakers from Warde and the Tomlinson Rolling Strones, both under the direction of Sara Hoefer along with Fairfield Woods’ Frawl-out Boy, directed by Carole Frawley and Roger Ludlowe Middle School’s Chamber Choir directed by Amy Lafond.

A cappella night, which first began is 2004, was aimed at bringing a cappella music to middle school students. Many middle school chorus students had never been exposed to a cappella music and Hoefer wanted to show them what it was like and how techniques learned in chorus can be applied outside of traditional choral music. The program grew from there and continues to grow as we have many alumni returning with their college groups. Now, each year, different guest college groups come to the middle schools to work with singers in workshops during the afternoon. The groups then stay and perform in the evening.

The concert will be held in the Tomlinson Middle School auditorium on Unquowa Road. It will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $8 per ticket or $15 per family paid at the door.

In the event of inclement weather, a cappella night will take place on March 1.

St. Thomas Aquinas to expand pre-K program

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School will expand its pre-kindergarten program for the 2019-20 school year, the school announced in a news release.

The new program will include children who turn 3 years old on or by Aug. 31.

Principal Jo Ann Mathieson said the development of a two-year pre-school program was by popular demand.

“The emphasis of a two-year preschool is to build on, expand the child’s experiences, and ultimately prepare for kindergarten. We are making this change to best accommodate the needs of families working or living in Fairfield, Westport and the surrounding area. The expanded program hours mirror the hours of our regular school day. All pre-K children will also have the additional option to arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. and stay until 5:30 p.m.. Flexible schedules and shorter options are also available,” she said.

St. Thomas will hold a schoolwide open house on Jan. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Families living or working in Fairfield, Westport and surrounding towns are encouraged to stop by, take a tour, and speak to the administration, faculty and other parents. The school is located in the heart of downtown Fairfield at 1719 Post Road.