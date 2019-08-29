Community Postings: Independent Party Caucus ... and more

Independent Party Caucus Sept. 3

The Chairman of they Independent Party of Connecticut, Michael Telesca, hereby gives official notice, pursuant to CGS 9-452a, that the Independent Party will be holding a caucus in the Town of Fairfield for the purposes of endorsing and nominating candidates for Fairfield municipal offices for the November 5, 2019 municipal elections. The party will be nominating candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance and Board of Education. The caucus will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, Cafeteria

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces its course curriculum and access for registration for Fall 2019. A total of 18 courses in two sessions on a variety of interesting subjects. Session #1 is from September 3 to October 21; Session #2 is from October 15 to November 25. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are very reasonable.

‘Boots & BBQ Bash’

Bringing a taste of Southern food and fun to Southport, Trinity Episcopal Church today announced that it will hold a new, community-wide fundraiser — the Boots & BBQ Bash — on Saturday night, Sept. 28. To accommodate the large number of attendees anticipated, the event will be held across the street from the Church, in the auditorium at Pequot Library. The event is open to all; no affiliation with the Church is required. Onsite babysitting will be provided by Trinity’s Youth Group during the fundraiser. Boots & BBQ Bash will be a casual and fun evening out, featuring a Southern-style BBQ buffet and drinks, dancing to country, southern rock, and other dance music, as well as a live auction. Auction items will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Vermont cabin getaway, fly fishing lessons, small plane flights, and an aerial climbing package for 10, to name a few. All proceeds will go to support the Church’s year-round operations.Tickets are $45 per person, which includes one drink. Cowboy boots are encouraged, but not required.

‘Transgender 101’

You’re probably hearing the word ‘transgender’ more often, but do you really understand what it’s all about? Join Jill Celentano for a comfortable and informal presentation about what it means to be transgender on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Jill will discuss the coming out process, the acceptance process, and right and wrong questions to ask transgender people. Jill transitioned three years ago and she will share her personal journey, victories and hardships. There will be time to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Registration is requested. Jill Celentano is an advocate for the transgender community. She speaks at various venues across New England, including libraries, conferences, support groups and medical facilities. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

‘Cabaret’ at Center Stage

Fairfield Center Stage opens its second season with the award-winning classic musical “Cabaret,” running September 13-28, 2019. All performances will take place at Trevi Lounge, 548 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield CT 06824. Fairfield Center Stage, under the leadership of Executive Producer Eli Newsom and Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, has dedicated its mission to putting Fairfield “center stage” by highlighting several of Fairfield’s prominent venues with environmental theater.

The three weekend run is as follows: Fri Sep 13 @ 8pm (Opening Night), Sat Sep 14 @ 4pm, Sat Sep 14 @ 8pm, Fri Sep 20 @ 4pm, and Sat Sep 28 @ 8pm (Closing Night). Seating begins 45 minutes before showtime, where8pm, Sat Sep 21 @ 8pm, Sun Sep 22 @ 2pm, Fri Sep 27 @ 8pm, Sat Sep 28 @ restrooms and the Trevi Lounge bar will be open. There is a free parking lot on site. Tickets are $40 for VIP (includes table service) $25 for Regular Reserved Seating, and $15 for Bar Stools. To order tickets, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

‘Natural Expressions’ at Kershner Gallery

The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites the public to “Natural Expressions,” a reception for the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein on Sept. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The artists will talk about their work at 6:45 pm. The show can be seen from Aug. 23 to Oct. 13 during library hours. For questions, email bskgallery@gmail.com or call 203-246-9065.

Leff is a resident of Weston. She is a graduate of Yale University, and has taken classes at Silvermine Guild. She began painting professionally in 2001. Since then, her work has appeared in numerous solo and group shows in New York and Connecticut art venues. She has won awards for her artwork and it is in many private collections in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Art exhibition at Pequot Library

Joyce Grasso, the Stamford-based artist who won Pequot Library’s 2018 juried art show, Wet Paint, will be showing her work in a solo exhibition at the Library starting Sept. 6. Each year, Pequot Library accepts over 100 works to its juried art show, which is entering its 22nd year. Grasso’s show, Coastal Expressions, features abstract seascapes the artist describes as creating a “feeling of place” with “bold colors, multiple layers and varied textures.” This exhibition also highlights Grasso’s mixed media collages with hand-painted acrylic papers on cradleboard. An opening reception for the exhibition is planned for Sept. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pequot Library.

Call for artists

Art/Place Gallery at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running from November 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912. You will be given a date to bring some examples of your artwork for review. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery that has been in existence for more than 35 years. Members pay a monthly fee and can have a one or two member shows every year plus participate in a summer and a winter group show. Every show includes a reception. Members help hang all shows, attend receptions, and attend monthly meetings, usually held on the second Thursday afternoon of every month. See www.artplacegallery.org.

Town to celebrate Drive Electric Week

Fairfield will celebrate National Drive Electric Week in September once again with a special display of the latest in electric vehicles — including cars, bikes, motorcycles, boats and buses — offering a fun, informative look at the growing impact and appeal of “emissions-free” transportation.

Fairfield’s “Green Wheels Expo” will be held on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fairprene commuter parking lot at 140 Mill Plain Road. The event is free to all.

The annual event brings together local car dealers, electric car club members, and EV owners from Connecticut and throughout the tri-state region to display the current state of the technology. The Expo also will feature exhibits on the environmental benefits of carpooling and bike sharing, mass transportation, and biking, hiking and walking.

Autism SpectRUN returns to Jennings Beach

Join the Kennedy Center at the starting line for the annual Autism SpectRUN on Sept. 8 at Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

This family-friendly-event features a timed 5K at 9 a.m., open to all runners, walkers and strollers. A kids’ 100-yard dash and a kids’ 0.25-mile run precede the main event.

SpectRUN directly benefits The Kennedy Center’s autism services, which provide a lifespan of support for individuals and families in Fairfield and New Haven counties. Fundraising keeps services accessible by offsetting program costs and providing need-based scholarships.

This year’s SpectRUN will feature several activities for kids of all ages and needs, including Casey Carl’s Bubblemania, face painting and more.

Star 99.9’s Anna Zap, of The Anna & Raven Show, will be the event’s guest announcer.

Prizes will be awarded for Most Colorful (child, adult and team), Most Dollars Raised (individual and team), and for the timed race (male and female champions plus top finishers in eight age groups). Online registration is open now at KC-Autism.org.

Debut Authors Night

The Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road in downtown Fairfield, will host three debut authors with a panel discussion book talk and signing on Thursday Oct. 3 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. The debut author event will feature Neile Parisi, Stevie Fischer and Laura Del Gaudio, all published authors with Green Writers Press.

Neile Parisi is the author of the memoir, “Today My Name Is Billie,” and based upon an incident in her life as an eighth grade teacher. Stevie Fischer is the author of the fiction novel, “River Rules,” a small-town suspense novel with a deep heart and powerful conscience. Laura Del Gaudio is the author of “The Undertaker: A Memoir of the First Woman Funeral Director in the Core of Brooklyn.” Books will be available for purchase/signing at the Downtown Bookstore event.