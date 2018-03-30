Community Postings: Jr. Achievement awards, Collegiate honors...





























On March 9, Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut held its 8th Annual High School Business Challenge at Sacred Heart University and both Fairfield high schools came out ahead.

Forty students from the Western Connecticut region spent the day at the university rubbing elbows with elected officials, networking with area professionals and business leaders, along with competing for scholarships using Junior Achievement’s interactive business simulation program. Students felt the pressure of being in the CEO’s seat and were tasked to make important business decisions that could make or break their virtual businesses.

Throughout this rigorous competition, students developed skills in problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork, while learning about important business concepts like business management, research and development, production, and marketing.

Facing some tough competition, students from Fairfield Ludlowe High School finished in first place, with each student winning a $1,000 scholarship. Fairfield Warde High School placed second, winning $500 each, and students from Seymour High School placed first in the consolation bracket.

The Business Challenge event was more than a business competition; it was also an opportunity to be on a college campus and network with high level experienced professionals. This year’s event featured a “Networking and Business Etiquette” session led by Sean Heffron, executive director of Student Success at Sacred Heart University.

Many special guests were in attendance, including Matthew Conway, superintendent of Derby schools, state Sen. Tony Hwang, and Carol Merlone, superintendent of Ansonia schools, among others.

Major sponsors included, Title Sponsor, Odyssey Logistics & Technology, Pitney Bowes, Hubbell Incorporated, Microsoft, People’s United Bank, Santa Energy Corporation, Webster Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Ohio Wesleyan University honored outstanding members of its Greek community at the 2018 Greek Awards, including Fairfield’s Allyson Wojnoski.

The March 6 event recognized significant achievements, accomplishments, and leadership among OWU’s fraternity and sorority members.

At the event, Wojnoski was inducted into the Order of Omega Greek leadership honor society. Wojnoski is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Donald E. Gibson has been named dean of Manhattan College’s O’Malley School of Business, effective July 1.

Gibson comes to Manhattan College following leadership roles at Fairfield University as vice provost for academic affairs and dean of Fairfield’s Dolan School of Business, overseeing the school’s expanding and innovative programming, national recognition, top tier rankings, and increased enrollment.

A professor of management, Gibson had taught courses in organizational behavior and leadership at Fairfield since 2001.

Each semester, Bard College at Simon’s Rock recognizes superior scholarship through the dean’s list.

Lydia Hammond, of Fairfield, has earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must carry 14 or more credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock: The Early College is the only college in the country specifically designed for bright, highly-motivated students ready to enter college early, usually after the 10th or 11th grade.

Michelle Ficalora, a junior majoring in psychology at the University of Rochester, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall semester.

Ficalora, a resident of Fairfield, is the child of Rick Ficalora and Cindy Ficalora, and a graduate of Fairfield Warde High School.

Cindi Bigelow, president & CEO of Bigelow Tea, will receive the 2018 Caroline House Award for her support over the past decade of programs that benefit low-income women and their families by providing literacy training and life skills.

Founded in 1995 by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Caroline House has a mission of helping immigrant women and children to reach their full potential through education in the English language and life skills. To date, more than 1,600 women and children have been served by the Bridgeport center.

Caroline House is one of 21 local nonprofit organizations that receive funds raised through the annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge. Since it began 30 years ago, the Bigelow Community Challenge has raised more than $1.5 million for organizations that provide shelter, food, educational services, counseling, crisis management, after-school tutoring and recreational programs.

Bigelow will be honored at the center’s Starry Night Gala on April 6 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport from 6:30 to 11 p.m. The evening will include cocktails, live and silent auctions, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $195. For more information, visit thecarolinehouse.org or contact Christine Paine at cpaine@thecarolinehouse.org.

Bigelow is the third-generation president and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea, the U.S. market leader of specialty teas that produces more than 2 billion tea bags annually. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston College, an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and honorary doctorates from the University of New Haven and Fairfield University.

Socially- and community-minded, she frequently makes appearances, speaking to students and industry leaders and sharing insights on business ethics and career development. She has received numerous awards for her years of community service.

Do you drive on the Merritt Parkway late at night or early in the morning between Fairfield and Westport? Then be prepared for some delays because of a $56.7 million project that won’t be finished until August 2019.

The project will focus on a five-mile stretch of the parkway between the Congress Street bridge in Fairfield to the Newtown Turnpike overpass in Westport.

The project will include new pavement in both the northbound lanes and work on 11 structures related to the historic bridges, built nearly 80 years ago.

There’s also upgrades planned for guiderails, drainage and restoration of the historic bridges. With all this work, lane closures are needed.

Northbound lane closures are planned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Saturday to Wednesday and from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.