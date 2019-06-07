Community Postings: Library Summer Challenge ... and more

Summer Challenge at Library

It’s almost summertime and the reading is easy. This year’s Summer Challenge, “A Universe of Stories,” calls Fairfielders of all ages — children, teens and adults — to reach our community goal of 1 million points To achieve our town goal, we will be using Beanstack, an online program that makes keeping track of individual and family reading and activities super easy. Visit our website at https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/summerreading/ for more information on creating your account and registering for your age specific program.

The Library is having a Summer Challenge Kickoff Party at Penfield Beach, 323 Beach Road, on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until noon. This is an all ages event. Stop by to register for the Summer Challenge and stay on to play games or just spend time at the beach. No need to register, but you do need to have a beach sticker to park.

MS Support Group

The next meeting of the Fairfield MS Support Group will be on Wednesday, June 12. Started in July 2018 and held the second Wednesday of the month at the Carolton Outpatient Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, 360 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the is open to any person with MS, friends, family and caretakers as well as medical professionals & students. The goal is to offer a friendly, supportive environment for those with MS and those affected by it.

Occasional guest speakers join the monthly group. On July 10, Dr. Franklin Brown, Ph.D, ABPP-CN, Chief of Division of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Yale University will be the speaker. Dr. Brown will be presenting Cognitive Problems in MS: assessing and improving. Time will be available for discussion and questions. Light snacks will be served. Building and Parking is Handicapped Accessible. RSVP for speaker.

For more information, contact Ellen at 203-367-2422 or email FairfieldMSsg@gmail.com

‘Barnum’ musical at Fairfield Museum

On Thursday, June 27; Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, “Barnum: An American Musical” will be performed at the Fairfield Museum. The musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Javier Colon will be the lead in this production along with a cast of 50 actors and actresses. Javier was the winner of the inaugural season of “The Voice” on NBC. In addition, stand-up comedian and actress Lisa Lampanelli, will have a cameo appearance. Both stars grew up in Fairfield County. Opening night gala reception on June 27 starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and a cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show at $125 per person. Free admission for June 28 show at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. First come, first serve for free performances. VIP seating also available for June 28 and 29 shows at $50 per person.

Happiness Club

The next presentation of the Fairfield Happiness Club is “From Tension to Tenderness. Healing the Mother / Adult Daughter Relationship,” by Laurie Newkirk and her mother Marlou Newkirk. The mother/adult daughter relationship can be difficult even though both may love the other. Laurie and her mother Marlou Newkirk had their issues rise to the point that 10 years ago Laurie co-founded a website motherrr.com (with 3 r’s) that focuses on healing this dynamic relationship. Topics will include handling criticism, advise giving, boundaries and finding forgiveness. Date & Time: Thursday, June 18, from 7-8:45 p.m. Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free.

Big Beach Read Book Sale

Get ready for summer with some great books. The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library announce their Big Beach Read Book Sale to be held June 7-9, upstairs in the Rotary Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. You will find a vast selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s and teen books, plus coffee table books and DVDs. Most items are priced $2 or less, so you can stock up for yourself or for gifts. All money raised goes to support the many programs offered for free at the Fairfield Public Library.

Members of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library are invited to a private reception on Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. For the general public, Big Beach Read Book Sale hours are Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

Rides for veterans

Fairfield Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, announces a partnership with the Trumbull Human Services Department and Greater Bridgeport Transit to provide monthly rides to Veterans to the West Haven VA Hospital. Targeted at veterans, the new service will begin on July 26, 2019. and continue on the last Friday of each month. “We recognize that many veterans rely on the VA system for their healthcare but transportation can be challenging” according to Ms. DeMarco. “The bus will start at the Bigelow Center in Fairfield, travel up to the Trumbull Senior Center and go on to the VA Hospital in West Haven, and reverse the route on the return at the end of the day’s appointments.” Registration is required a week in advance at either senior center. There is no charge for the service. Please contact the Social Services Department at 203 256-3166 for more information.

Art/Place reception

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery on Sunday, June 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show is the paintings of two members, Anthony Santomauro and Barbara Bernstein. The artists will talk about their work at 4 p.m. The show runs from May 29 to June 23 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 646-258-6912.

Chamber Orchestra Concert

American Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert, Saturday, June 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2475 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Music of Brahms, Borne, Herbert, Bach and Dvorak. Three Concerto Competition winners featured soloists. Music director Christopher Hisey conducting. Visit www.americanchamberorchestra.org for details/tickets or call 203-845-7928. $20 adults/$10 students.

James Reed print collection

The Fairfield University Art Museum (FUAM) announces its exhibition, “The Artist Collects: Highlights from the James Reed Print Collection,” which will be on view through June 8 in the museum’s Walsh Gallery in the Quick Center for the Arts. This exhibition celebrates the transformative gift of the James Reed Print Collection to the Fairfield University Art Museum. Assembled over several decades by artist, collector and master printer James Reed, the collection comprises more than 1,500 Old Master, 19th-century, and modern and contemporary prints.

Clam Clinic at Sasco Beach

On Saturday, June 8, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Town of Fairfield’s Shellfish Commission will host its annual Clam Clinic at Sasco Beach, 1401 Sasco Hill Road, Southport, for local residents to learn about Fairfield’s natural shellfish resources. The recreational shellfish bed will be replenished in advance of the event to ensure an abundant stock is available for harvesting. All are encouraged to bring their own towels and footwear for the water. Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged.