Library to celebrate readers

Join the Fairfield Public Library for a convivial evening as it celebrates Fairfield’s fabulous readers. The library welcomes back special guest Carol Fitzgerald, founder and president of The Book Report Network. She will share some of the hottest new titles that are musts for you or for your book club's what-to-read-next-list. She will also take participants on a tour of the website readinggroupguides.com. Come on your own or bring your book club. This program takes place on Tuesday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

Child psychiatrist to speak

Child psychiatrist Ilano Karpenos, MD, will speak at the next meeting of NAMI Fairfield on Wednesday, May 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield.

In this discussion you will learn answers to the following questions: What is anxiety? How prevalent is it, and how does it affect functioning? Is it a personality trait or a biochemical disorder? How do I recognize it in my child and how should I deal with it? How are anxious children treated? and Will my child always be anxious?

Karpenos will leave plenty of time for questions and audience participation.

Arts Association to meet

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292, Fairfield.

The featured presenter will be Stratford resident Christina Blais, an art quilter whose subject matter includes the physical, spiritual and social worlds as she knows them. In her work reflecting nature, she seeks to convey divine creation in all of its beauty, simplicity and complexity. She takes on prejudice, civil rights, and her favorite subject is her dog.

Non-members are welcome to attend. For more information visit www.fairfieldcountyartists.com or call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Jazz, ragtime pianist to perform

Music lovers from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to enjoy a special jazz and ragtime piano performance at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue at the Corner of Center Street, Southport, CT (Exit 19 off of i-95) on Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m.

Renowned pianist Tony Caramia will lead the program, called Piano Potpourri, in which he will play works in multiple styles, including ragtime (early 1900s), novelty piano (from the 20s), and contemporary jazz arrangements and improvisations on well-known tunes. His program will include 16 composers (eight men, eight women), including Joplin, Boulanger, Gershwin, and Marian McPartland.

The performance is the latest in Trinity’s “Music Under the Stars” series. It is open to all members of the community. No affiliation with the church is required.

Tickets are $15 per senior or student; $20 general admission; and $65 for a family package. Call the church at 203-255-0454.

Happiness Club

The next presentation is “Cultivating Resilience For Peace, Health & Happiness!” by Paul Epstein on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Admission is free.

Epstein is a naturopathic physician, mind-body therapist, meditation teacher and speaker. He specializes in mind-body integrative medicine and the clinical and therapeutic application and integration of mindfulness practice and Buddhist perspectives in health and healing, transforming stress, pain and illness into a journey of self-healing and awakening.

For further info, email PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or visit www.HappinessClub.com.

‘Matter of Balance’ program

Falls are the leading cause of injury death for individuals who are over the age of 65 years. Falls also contribute to hospitalizations and emergency department visits among older adults. Falls are preventable, however still rates of fatal falls continue to rise in Connecticut.

To help older adults reduce their fear of falling the Fairfield Health Department is offering its Matter of Balance program. Matter of Balance is an evidence-based program that was developed by the Partnership for Healthy Aging. This program is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.

Matter of Balance is an eight-week program. Sessions will meet once a week, on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon from May 8 to June 26 at the Fairfield Main Public Library in the Memorial Room. There is no fee for this program.

Registration is required and space is limited.

For more information on the Matter of Balance program, please visit: www.mainehealth.org/mob.

For questions about the program or to register, please contact Santina Jaronko, Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.