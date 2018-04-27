Community Postings: Music education program receives national recognition, Fairfield resident presents at conference

Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization Save the Children partnered with students and staff at the Suzuki Music School of Westport on April 20 for a free concert. The event coincided with the Week of the Young Child and highlighted Save the Children's Early Childhood Education programs. The Week of the Young Child is an annual observance celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers and families.

Disco-themed fundraiser

to benefit community

Fairfield Theatre Company, the not-for-profit center for the arts and culture in downtown Fairfield, will host its second annual dance party fundraiser on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. All event proceeds benefit FTC’s programs, which include concerts, art exhibits, comedy, film, cultural events and children’s education.

“FTC Celebrates” is an annual event designed to bring the Fairfield County community together. Due to last year’s overwhelming (and sold-out) success of FTC’s ’70s theme, this year’s theme is once again disco.

“FTC is deeply committed to our community, which is wonderfully diverse culturally and artistically curious. We continue to be an artistic hub and economic engine for the area, and always do our best to present a wide variety of programs that serve all age groups and interests,” said John Reid, FTC’s producing artistic director.

Event co-chairwoman Allison Ziering Walmark said, “Last year’s event was incredible, just incredible. The vibe, the DJ, MC and music, the swag, the decor, the outfits, all made for the perfect evening. This year’s event at The Warehouse (70 Sanford St., Fairfield) will be bigger, better and ‘disco-ier.’ It’s time to dress up and boogie down.”

Ticket prices are $50 and $100. Sponsorships are $1,000 and $3,000. For information or tickets, go to fairfieldtheatre.org/celebrates

Music education program receives national recognition

Fairfield has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the designation, Fairfield Public Schools’ Music Department answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs.

The award recognizes that Fairfield is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing, while leaving behind subjects such as music.

Fairfield’s Music Department prides itself on offering a variety of music courses to all students in grades K-12, with performing ensemble opportunities beginning in grade four with the strings program. As an elective program at both high schools, approximately 30 percent of students are enrolled. Fairfield has 1,353 students enrolled in band in grades five through 12, 2,551 students enrolled in choir in grades five through 12, and 1,503 students enrolled in the string program in grades four through 12.

‘Day To Night’ exhibition

opens Sunday

Photographer Stephen Wilkes’ “Day to Night” series captures the ebb and flow from dawn until dark. He takes his photographs from one angle continuously for up to 30 hours, and then blends hundreds of photos into one fluid image. The result is a single surrealist landscape which integrates fleeting moments, inviting the viewer to look closer and feel the pulse of a location that never sleeps.

The Fairfield Museum is opening a new exhibition of his works. Also at this exhibition will be Wilkes’ newest “Day to Night” creation featuring Fairfield’s beautiful waterfront. Visitors are invited to view “Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night” and the other “Day to Night” photographs from Sunday through June 3. The Fairfield Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 370 Beach Road. For information, visit fairfieldhistory.org.

Fairfield resident presents at conference

Forty-one Eastern Connecticut State University students presented their research at the 2018 National Conference on Undergraduate Research from April 4-7 at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Among the presenters was Thomas Luckner, of Fairfield, who majors in mathematics and economics. Luckner’s research was titled “Clean Lattice Tetrahedra.” Luckner’s research was completed under the supervision of mathematics professor Mizan Khan.

Eastern encourages its students to present their research on a national scale, which has resulted in recognition by the Council on Undergraduate Research for Eastern’s impressive number of presenters.

“Learning to conduct research is a major component of a liberal arts education,” said Eastern President Elsa Nunez. “That is why Eastern is committed to supporting our undergraduate students so they can conduct research and present it at regional and national conferences. To know that every Eastern student’s proposal was accepted at this year’s NCUR is a testament to the support students receive from our faculty.”

Chosen from more than 4,000 submissions, students were accepted if their research demonstrated a unique contribution to their field of study. Established in 1987, NCUR offers undergraduates the opportunity to present their research findings to peers, faculty and staff from colleges and universities across the nation, providing a unique networking and learning opportunity.