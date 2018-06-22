Community Postings: Operation Hope hosts diaper drive; Among the graduates

Operation Hope hosts diaper drive

State Reps. Brenda Kupchick and Laura Devlin, in cooperation with Operation Hope, are hosting a diaper drive to help Fairfield neighbors in need.

Diapers are currently not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and Operation Hope does not have enough diapers on hand to meet the demand of the community.

Kupchick and Devlin are asking Fairfield residents for help by donating a package or two of diapers (all sizes) for babies and their mothers in need.

Donatoin drop-off locations are at St. Paul’s Nursery School at 661 Old Post Road; A Child’s Garden at 100 Mona Terrace; Fairfield Public Library Main Branch at 1080 Old Post Road; and Fairfield Woods Branch Library at 1147 Fairfield Wood Road.

Donations are accepted until June 22.

Operation Hope Executive Director Carla Miklos, along with Kupchick, will be at Saugatuck Sweets at 28 Reef Road on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. to conclude the diaper drive, where residents will have another chance to make a donation.

For information, call 800-842-1423, or call Carla at Operation Hope: 203-254-2935.

Resident re-elected to World Affairs Forum Board

Adam Mocciolo, of Fairfield, was re-elected to the board of directors of the World Affairs Forum at its June 6 annual meeting at the Stamford Yacht Club.

Mocciolo is a partner with the law firm of Pullman & Comley, LLC. He represents commercial and individual clients in multidisciplinary business matters including intellectual property, finance and banking matters, data privacy and cybersecurity, employment law, and business immigration, as well as complex commercial litigation and outside general counsel work. Mocciolo also serves on the board of directors of the Cardinal Shehan Center, Inc. in Bridgeport.

Dean’s list recipients

Fairfield residents Aditya Ajoomal, Ballard Blair, Michael Kenler, Jordan Lauf, Meghan Podolsky, Sarah Poling, Elizabeth Sander and Harper Wise were named to the Tufts University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Sydney Burr, Devin Ciuci, Leah Hintz, Acacia Longley, Caroline Naspo, Gabriel Reale and Brian Schiller, all of Fairfield, were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

Fairfield residents Myles C. Olenski and John Clayton Pflug were named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2018 semester at Baylor University.

Sarah Delmoor, of Fairfield, was named to the spring 2018 provost’s list at Hofstra University. Fairfield residents Gazang Abdulla, Michael Acciarino, Jake Haney, Charles Kane and Max Kutsch were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Siena College named the following Fairfield residents to its spring 2018 president’s list: Gregory Beckwith, Pamela Harrison and Christina Noeldechen. Siena College also named Fairfield residents Stephanie Saviano and Kate Scimeca to the spring semester dean’s list.

The University of Hartford named Fairfield residents Katherine Muldoon, Meghan Lenz, Alisa Korneyeva, Leah Boyle and Nicholas Fetko to the spring 2018 dean’s list.

The following Fairfield residents were named to the University of Delware’s spring 2018 dean’s list: Doug Baran, Jonathan Bencivengo, Pamela Blandon, Sofia Bramante, Clare Burns, Joseph Ciccarelli, Megan Damp, Victoria Gallati, Elizabeth Haney, Caroline Helgans, Jennifer Hoffman, Laura Jacob, Katherine Kovaleski, Olivia Lauterbach, Meghan Lynch, Kiera McNeil, Alyssa Montes, Nicole Pierpont, Olivia Porrazzo, Samuel Rothman, Emily Seraphin, Heather Smith, Matthew Wittstein, Michael Wittstein, Kristen Young and Gabriella Zarlenga.

Fairfield residents Sean Close, Ryan Kruse, Brianna Long, Kylie Palmer, Mary Roach and Aidan Rooney earned spots on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 semester dean’s list.

Among the graduates

Anthony Johnson and Christina Pane, both of Fairfield, graduated from Bryant University on May 18.

Fairfield residents Jacob Garrell, Delia Motavalli, Jordan Lauf and Ballard Blair graudated from Tufts University on May 20.

Fairfield residents Sarah Roussel and Rachel Wolfeiler graduated from Muhlenberg College in May.

Katy Parton, of Fairfield, graduated from Becker College on May 5 with associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in veterinary science.

Fairfield residents Mary Roach and Caroline Rooney graduated from the University of Dayton on May 6.

Max Tarika, of Fairfield, graduated from Colorado College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematical economics on May 21.

Fairfield residents Meaghan Gavey, Megan Overby, Nicholas Gans, Mackenzie Burns and Maia Butterfield graduated from Lehigh University on May 21.

Mary K. McTague, of Fairfield graduated from Furman University on May 5.

Forte to wed Howell

Wayne Forte, of Easton, has announced the engagement of his daughter, Alexandra Forte, of Virginia, to Christopher Howell, of Maryland. The two are planning to be wed in spring 2019 in Maryland, where they will reside. Alex currently works as a middle and high school educator. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College and a master’s degree, specializing in creative writing, from New York University. Chris works as a software engineer, having received his degree from Oliver Nazarene University in Chicago.

The two met while cycling with friends in Virginia. They enjoy racing, casual cycling, traveling and drinking craft beer.