Pop-Up Market seeks vendors

The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League will hold their 6th annual Holiday Pop-Up Market on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The Market takes place at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, and has become a much-anticipated tradition in the community. Craftspersons and business owners are invited to be a part of the event. Space is limited and tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. An early-bird booking special is running through August 5. Please contact the Fairfield Museum at (203) 259-1598 or learn more and register online at Fairfieldhistory.org/events/2019-pop-up-market/2019-11-23/.

Backyard composting

Learn how to compost alongside Master Composters Mary Hogue and Dan Martens from the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force when they bring a backyard composting seminar to the Fairfield Public Library. They will demonstrate the best ways for you to successfully recycle food scraps in your backyard, creating a rich compost that helps to return valuable nutrients to the soil and improves the quality of your garden and lawn. Compost is a natural fertilizer that improves soil aeration, controls weeds and reduces the need to water.

This seminar will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

Art/Place reception

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for the Summer member show “Bloom” on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show can be seen from July 29 to Aug. 25. There is work in many different media, styles, themes, and sizes. The show can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203-374-9720. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year. Receptions include free refreshments and a chance to meet the artists in the show.

Pop-Up art exhibit

Elisa Contemporary Art will present “A Visual Taste of Fairfield County,” a pop-up art exhibit featuring the Art and Artists highlighted in the 2019 Culinary Restaurant book, Entrée Nous. Entrée Nous is an insider’s guide to the creative visions and flavors of Fairfield County including Food and in the 2019 edition, Art! The exhibit at the Fairfield University Bookstore will run through Aug. 30. An opening reception will be on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will feature Elisa Contemporary Art Salon (Fairfield) together with Connecticut artists Nina Bentley (Westport), Carole Eisner (Weston), Cynthia MacCollum (New Canaan) and Dale Najarian (Westport).

Andrew Warde ’79 reunion

Andrew Warde High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Stamford Hilton.

The cost of the reunion is $50 per person.

For more information & to purchase tickets, visit the Class of ‘79 website at https://andrewwarde1979.<DP>myevent.com/

Book group

for teens

Join the Fairfield Library for a new teen book group that reads, shares, and celebrates diversity. Whether you read books with diverse characters to see yourself represented or to help understand the life experiences of someone else - Everyone’s Included. This summer, we will be discussing books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Read from our suggested list of books found in the Teen areas at either the Main or Fairfield Woods Branch Library, or pick one of your own. We will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. As a bonus, participants of the Teen Summer Challenge will receive 25 points for attending a chat. In the fall, the group will choose the next diversity reading selection.

Andrew Warde ’59 reunion

Andrew Warde class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. There will be a buffet and cash bar. Guests are welcome. For information contact Bob Comers at 203-520-7146 or rcomers@me.com.

Grange seeks vendors

The Greenfield Hill Grange is holding its annual Agricultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently seeking vendors to participate in the fair.

Contact, Sharol Harwood by email at sharols@aol.com or call 203-526-4315.