Community Postings: Resident honored for artistic talent; Artisan Restaurant offers holiday menu

Resident honored for artistic talent

Kennedy Center artist Rebecca Inwood, of Fairfield, was recognized for her outstanding artistic talent at The Kennedy Center “A Unique Perspective” Calendar Reception.

This annual event was recently held at Gallery@999 in the Margaret E. Morton Government Center in Bridgeport, with over 250 guests. Her artwork, “Rainbow,” was featured in June. People’s United Community Foundation was the top sponsor of the calendar.

Rebecca Inwood, second from left, was congratulated by Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market President, People’s United Bank, at left, Richard E. Sebastian, Jr., President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, second from right, and Karen Galbo, Executive Director of the People’s United Community Foundation, right.

Artisan Restaurant offers holiday menu

Executive chef and partner Frederic Kieffer, of Artisan Restaurant, Tavern and Garden has established the menu for the 2018 Holiday Season.

The signature Swedish Christmas Plate will be made available once again, as well as the seafood chowder comprised of lobster, oysters and clams with fennel croutons. Also, a burratina and baked dates with a moscatel reduction has been listed.

The Winter Garden Risotto with warm beets, winter squash, watercress and ginger glaze follows as an entree along with the grilled prime New York steak and shrimp ravioli. Finally, a eggnog creme brulee is being offered as one of the many special holiday desserts. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 203-307-4222.

The holiday menu will be available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from noon to 7 p.m. at the restaurant at 2775 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Community leaders welcome Barnum Festival ringmaster at pasta dinner

Excitement and anticipation was in the air as over 200 Barnum Festival supporters welcomed and congratulated Martin D. Schwartz, of Fairfield, as the 71st ringmaster of the Barnum Festival. For over 40 years, he has been a long-time community leader and advocate. Schwartz recently retired as president and CEO of The Kennedy Center.

Meet the Ringmaster Dinner, the kickoff event of one of the region’s best-loved annual traditions, recently took place to a packed, enthusiastic crowd at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport. The dinner was donated by Testo’s and Luigi’s provided an assortment of Italian desserts.

As an added bonus, nearly a dozen former Ringmasters from the past 25 years were in attendance to show their support.

“We are happy to have Martin Schwartz as the 2019 Barnum Festival Ringmaster,” said Armando Goncalves, market president of People’s United Bank and president of the Barnum Festival Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to building on this year’s theme ‘Everyone Counts,’ which aligns with PT Barnum’s legacy to bring fun and laughter to everyone.”

During his acceptance speech, Schwartz said, “The Barnum Festival is an amazing organization that depends on the generosity of the community and the dedication of several hundred volunteers who work year-round on our many community events. Many of these talented volunteers have been involved in the Barnum Festival for 20, 30 or even 59 years.”

Schwartz retired from The Kennedy Center earlier this year. A champion for people with disabilities, he has touched the lives of thousands of families throughout Connecticut during his nearly 40 years as an executive and is nationally recognized in the rehabilitation field.

Nature Nursery program begins Jan. 9

Young naturalists ages 2 to 3 are invited to participate in the Nature Nursery program at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield.

Each week will be full of nature fun as participants explore life outdoors in the sanctuary, and come indoors to learn wildlife facts, create crafts, read stories and meet animals.

The class meets at the center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m., beginning Jan. 9 through Feb. 13.

The cost of the six-week series is $60 for members and $80 for nonmembers. For single classes, members pay $12 while nonmembers pay $16 per class.

Sign up for the series and receive one class free.

Advance registration is required. Sign up at: www.ctaudubon.center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109