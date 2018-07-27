Community Postings: Residents to cycle in Pan-Mass Challenge; Live readings at Fairfield U. Bookstore

Residents to cycle in Pan-Mass Challenge

On Aug. 4 and 5, six riders from Fairfield will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge on Aug. 4-5 with the goal of raising $52 million for critical cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

During PMC weekend, over 6,300 cyclists from 43 states and 10 countries will gather in Massachusetts to participate in the PMC. Riders include everyone from seasoned triathletes to weekend cyclists and range in age from 13 to 85. Many ride to honor a family member or friend lost to, or being treated for cancer, and 914 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves. The Fairfield residents participating are John Bisack, Aili Dibonaventura, Kim Haney, Scott Johnston, Brendan Kerrigan and Kevin Walsh.

Designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, the PMC offers 12 different routes, varying in mileage and difficulty, that pass through 46 towns across Massachusetts, with starting lines in Sturbridge, Wellesley and Bourne.

Cyclists are required to raise between $600 and $8,000, depending on the chosen route, though the average cyclist raises more than $7,000.

“After surpassing our goal and raising $51 million for Dana-Farber last year, we are excited to keep the momentum going as we approach our 39th PMC ride weekend,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “We are continuously humbled by the dedication and generosity of our riders, volunteers, donors, sponsors and community members — it’s thanks to them that the PMC is able to make such an immense impact on the fight against cancer. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable ride weekend and can’t wait to see you all out on the road.”

The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber through the its fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund, and is the institute’s largest single contributor, raising more than 53 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

Williams named new Michaels Jewelers manager

Michaels Jewelers in the Westfield Mall at 4065 Main St. in Trumbull has welcomed a new manager, Blake Williams of Fairfield.

Lindsay Michaels-Gorski, a fifth-generation of the Michaels’ founders and current director of marketing for the statewide jewelry specialist, siad Williams is certified by the Gemological Institute of America in Diamond Essentials.

“A GIA Diamond Specialist,” Michaels-Gorski said, “is a highly trained specialist who has studied at the GIA. This national independent nonprofit organization’s mission is to protect the gem and jewelry-buying public through research, education, laboratory services, and instrument development. Their recognized goal is to uphold the highest standards of integrity, academics, science, and professionalism in the gem and diamond industry.”

Williams has 15 years of experience in the jewelry retail business. He said he grew up working in the industry with his family and wanted to bring his expertise to Michaels’ stores across Connecticut.

“One of my favorite aspects of the jewelry industry is custom designing and creating unique, sentimental and personable pieces of jewelry for customers, plus developing lasting relationships,” Williams said.

Live readings

at Fairfield U. Bookstore

A live reading will take place July 28 at the Fairfield University Bookstore from 1 to 3 p.m., from three new peculative fiction novels released by the Fairfield Scribes. All three authors live in Fairfield County — two in Fairfield and one in Stamford.

“The Rose Queen,” by Alison McBain, is a retelling of the fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast,” with the Beast portrayed as a woman. “Migon” by P.C. Keeler, is a science fiction/fantasy crossover set in the future about a boy who becomes a miniature dragon. “The Witches’ Bane,” by Edward Ahern, follows the adventures of a mystical detective intent on tracking down the supernatural killers of his ex-girlfriend.

The authors will read from their novels and chat about books and writing. Refreshments will be served, and the first 20 readers to buy a book will get a free Fairfield Scribes tote bag.

Fairfield University Bookstore is at 1499 Post Road, Fairfield.

Among the graduates

Fairfield residents Regan Haas and Halley Posner graduated from Bates College in Maine on May 27.

Alexandra Franchuk, of Fairfield, graduated from the University of Alabama in May with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Dean’s list recipients

The following Fairfield residents were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland: Brigette Anderson, Sarah Arrigo, Ashley Aufiero, Emma Dunleavy, Sara Dunleavy, Megan Fitzgerald, Meagan Goddard, Maggie Keary, Clara Love, Micaela Murphy, Thomas O'Brien, Austin Prusak, Emily Totura and Jennifer Veith.

Fairfield residents Claire Conway and Matthew Grabowski were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Endicott College.