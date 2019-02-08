Community Postings: Samuel Staples registration; ‘Make Your Mark’ exhibition; and more

Images Photography Show

The Fairfield Museum is pleased to continue celebrating the exceptional work of talented photographers from across the region through the Images 2019 Juried Photography Show, which opens on Thursday, Feb. 28. A jury of three professional photographers will select approximately 40 photographs for the exhibition, and the selected photos will be shown alongside the inspiring work of adventure photographer Jen Edney. All of the images will be on display at the Fairfield Museum through April 28 in the Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall and the Ruth Carlson Horn Gallery.

The public is invited to an Opening Reception & Giving Day Event on Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road. The party will feature local food, specialty beverages courtesy of Fairfield’s Bigelow Tea, and entertainment provided by Fairfield musician Billy Ruegger. The jurors, Douglas Foulke, Brad Smith, and Edney, along with First Selectman Mike Tetreau, will be in attendance. At the reception, every submission to the 2019 contest will be featured in a slideshow, and the jury will announce the best in show photographs in both the Professional/Serious Amateur and Student categories. They will also award honorable mentions. The Professional/Serious Amateur winner will receive their own exhibition at Southport Galleries on a date to be determined by the gallery. The Student winner will receive a professional portfolio review with Philip Trager.

Samuel Staples Registration

Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton, will be distributing registration packets for the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration packets can be returned on Tuesday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the time of registration, parents will be required to submit a copy of their child’s birth certificate and proof of residency, in the form of a recorded deed or notarized affidavit. All children who will be five years of age on or before January 1, 2020, are eligible for enrollment.

Lancer Legacy Gala

Notre Dame-Fairfield will be hosting its Lancer Legacy Gala on Saturday, March 16, at the Waterview in Monroe. This event is a celebration honoring Notre Dame's 62-year history of helping students grow in character, faith and intellect. The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a silent auction, as well as the presentation of the Lancer Legacy Awards and Alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame inductions. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the students of Notre Dame. For tickets, sponsorship, donations and additional information, visit notredame.ejoinme.org/2019Gala or contact us at 203-372-6521.

‘Make Your Mark’ exhibition

On walls, on objects, on the human body, on paper … what does it mean to stamp your label, leave a paint stroke, sign your name, or sew a stitch? Make Your Mark, the Fairfield Museum’s latest exhibition, will open on Feb. 14 with a free, fun reception that will be the perfect stop for a night out or a cocktail before your Valentine’s Day dinner.

The party is free and open to the public, and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. It will feature hip music, henna tattoos, specialty cocktails and local fare. Guests can swing to musical compositions by Christopher Cavaliere while sipping an eclectic cocktail from Bigelow Tea and getting a cool henna tattoo from Fairfield artist Priyanka Jain.

Featuring innovative local artists and items from the Museum’s collections, Make Your Mark explores both the abstract and physical relationships between “making your mark” and mark-making. How do artists, artisans, leaders, and others leave their creative marks on their communities? The showcased artists include vibrant street muralist John Paul O’Grodnick, Bridgeport’s Liz Squillace (whose public art reaches new heights!) and Frankie Frieri of Three Roses tattoo studio. All of the exhibiting artists will be at the Feb. 14 event.

In addition, visitors can take an up-close look into artists’ legacies from the Museum’s collections, as well as contemporary public art initiatives which can transform our communities. From graffiti and tattoo artists, to quilters and silversmiths, people demonstrate and use their talents to serve and connect, exhibit pride, and to leave a personal and lasting impression. The exhibition will remain on display in the Spaght Gallery through July 14.

Tuition Raffle

Notre Dame-Fairfield is holding a fundraiser, raffling $15,000 tuition to the grand prize winner's school of choice (kindergarten through college). The raffle is open to the public (any U.S. resident). Schools must be accredited and located in the U.S. Additionally, it can be used to pay back college loans. The scholarship can benefit up to two students of any age or grade. There are only 500 tickets available for sale at a cost of $100 per ticket. The prize will be transferred directly by Notre Dame to an institution designated by the winner. Winner may designate self, family or friends. Eligible expenses include tuition, room and board, books and school-related fees. The prize is not redeemable for cash. The winning ticket will be drawn on March 16, 2019, during the Notre Dame Lancer Legacy Gala. Winner need not be present to win. 250 tickets need to be sold for the raffle to proceed. If fewer than 250 tickets are sold, the raffle will be canceled and ticket purchasers will receive a full refund. For more information log on to www.notredame.org.