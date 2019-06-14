Community Postings: Teen Coding Camp ... and more

Teen Coding Camp

Register for a Teen Coding Camp at the Fairfield Public Library Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Learn the basics of Python, a versatile, modern programming language you can use to write an app, build a website, analyze data, control a robot or even to build a self-driving car. You can use Python to design graphics, build games and work with STEM subjects like cryptography, biology, science, AI and robotics. If you have a cool idea, you can use Python to build it. Join us for this fun and interactive class for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/8660). Attendance at all sessions is requested. Instructor Dr. Varghese John (VJ) is an experienced technologist with extensive scientific research experience and a love for learning and teaching. He has led large global technology teams in delivering innovative solutions to complex problems for leading financial service organizations.

Film preview at library

Join the Fairfield Public Library for an advance preview of “Chasing the Moon,” a 4-part documentary on the space race by Robert Stone that will air on PBS in July. We will see a portion of Part 1: A Place Beyond the Sky. It’s 1961, and as the rivalry with the Soviet Union intensifies, President Kennedy publicly champions America’s space program but privately has concerns about the cost. This screening includes a talk by NASA ambassador Andy Poniros. His presentation will include a discussion of the infancy of the space race with the Soviet Union through to the Apollo program that sent 24 people to the moon. This film screening and talk will take place on Monday, June 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Rotary Room at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

Narcan training

Connecticut has been confronted with the opioid crisis which has led to an increase in opioid related deaths. Since January 2019, there have already been approximately 12 emergency room visits, of Fairfield residents, for a suspected opioid related drug overdoses.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Fairfield Health Department along with Fairfield CARES, and The HUB: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwestern CT will be hosting a Narcan training on Tuesday, June 25 at the Fairfield Public Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Memorial Room. This training is FREE of charge and a limited number of Narcan kits will be available to attendees. Individuals can register for the Narcan training by going to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-narcan-training-fairfield-cares-community-coalition-registration-62653451159 .

Summer Challenge at Library

It’s almost summertime and the reading is easy. This year’s Summer Challenge, “A Universe of Stories,” calls Fairfielders of all ages — children, teens and adults — to reach our community goal of 1 million points To achieve our town goal, we will be using Beanstack, an online program that makes keeping track of individual and family reading and activities super easy. Visit our website at https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/summerreading/ for more information on creating your account and registering for your age specific program.

The Library is having a Summer Challenge Kickoff Party at Penfield Beach, 323 Beach Road, on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until noon. This is an all ages event. Stop by to register for the Summer Challenge and stay on to play games or just spend time at the beach. No need to register, but you do need to have a beach sticker to park.

‘Barnum’ musical at Fairfield Museum

On Thursday, June 27; Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, “Barnum: An American Musical” will be performed at the Fairfield Museum. The musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Javier Colon will be the lead in this production along with a cast of 50 actors and actresses. Javier was the winner of the inaugural season of “The Voice” on NBC. In addition, stand-up comedian and actress Lisa Lampanelli, will have a cameo appearance. Both stars grew up in Fairfield County. Opening night gala reception on June 27 starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and a cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show at $125 per person. Free admission for June 28 show at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. First come, first serve for free performances. VIP seating also available for June 28 and 29 shows at $50 per person.

Happiness Club

The next presentation of the Fairfield Happiness Club is “From Tension to Tenderness. Healing the Mother / Adult Daughter Relationship,” by Laurie Newkirk and her mother Marlou Newkirk. The mother/adult daughter relationship can be difficult even though both may love the other. Laurie and her mother Marlou Newkirk had their issues rise to the point that 10 years ago Laurie co-founded a website motherrr.com (with 3 r’s) that focuses on healing this dynamic relationship. Topics will include handling criticism, advise giving, boundaries and finding forgiveness. Date & Time: Thursday, June 18, from 7-8:45 p.m. Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free.

Rides for veterans

Fairfield Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, announces a partnership with the Trumbull Human Services Department and Greater Bridgeport Transit to provide monthly rides to Veterans to the West Haven VA Hospital. Targeted at veterans, the new service will begin on July 26, 2019. and continue on the last Friday of each month. “We recognize that many veterans rely on the VA system for their healthcare but transportation can be challenging” according to Ms. DeMarco. “The bus will start at the Bigelow Center in Fairfield, travel up to the Trumbull Senior Center and go on to the VA Hospital in West Haven, and reverse the route on the return at the end of the day’s appointments.” Registration is required a week in advance at either senior center. There is no charge for the service. Please contact the Social Services Department at 203 256-3166 for more information.