Community Postings: Toy drives and more

Maplewood senior communities host toy drive

Maplewood Senior Living is joining forces with the Connecticut State Police to host its annual toy drive.

The event, now in its 18th year, is inviting anyone that wishes to make a donation to bring an unwrapped toy or toys to any Maplewood Senior Living community in Connecticut now through Dec. 20. Toys will be distributed to local families across the state.

“Maplewood is proud to support the Connecticut State Police with its mission to bring toys to needy children,” said Gregory Smith, CEO and president of Maplewood Senior Living, in a news release. “Many of our residents and our staff members partake in community outreach to help others. The toy drive offers a way for our residents to give back to the community this holiday season in a very meaningful way.

Toy donations may be made at Fairfield’s senior living community, Maplewood at Southport (Leasing Gallery) at 1720 Post Road.

They may also be made at other Maplewood Senior Living communities:

Maplewood Senior Living, One Gorham Island, Suite 100, Westport

Maplewood at Danbury, 22 Hospital Ave., Danbury

Maplewood at Newtown, 166 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown

Maplewood at Stony Hill, 46 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

Maplewood at Orange, 245 Indian River Road, Orange

Maplewood at Strawberry Hill, 73 Strawberry Hill Ave., Norwalk

Maplewood at Darien, 599 Boston Post Road, Darien

Maplewood at Southport (Leasing Gallery), 1720 Post Road,

For more information regarding the toy drive, contact Debra Laudano at 203- 500-9197.

Rocco & Associates holds annual toy drive

Rocco & Associates Wealth Management, Inc. will be hosting their fourth annual toy drive. Christmas is the season of giving and the organization encourages its clients, colleagues, and friends to help those in need.

They ill be collecting new, unwrapped toys with the Fairfield Police Department to benefit local children in need. Email eric.johnson@roccoandassociates for more information on how you can participate or feel free to stop by 1248 Post Road and drop a toy off during their normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Christmas is the season of giving, and this year, we give back to the community that has given so much to us, by working with the Fairfield Police Departmnet in the collection of toys,” said Eric Johnson, the chief operating officer. “As the holidays arrive with all of the excitement and anticipation of spending quality time with friends and family, it is sometimes easy to overlook that there are families right here in our community that need assistance and the firm was happy to step in and lend a hand.”

“We really owe the success of our past Toy Drives to our clients, friends and business partners who were generous enough to give back,” says Charlie Rocco, president and CEO. “We are excited to be kicking off our fourth annual toy drive and continuing to give back over the holiday season.”

Grant to help Trout Unlimited shore up, improve Mill River

The Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited has received a small grant for restoration of the Mill River but missed out on a piece of a $51,000 cash prize that was split between the top contestants.

In early October, the Nutmeg Chapter received a $670 grant from the Embrace A Stream program to help remove invasive species and shore up the banks of the Mill River near the Easton-Fairfield border, along Congress Street in Fairfield.

Embrace A Stream is a matching grant program administered by Trout Unlimited that provides funds to local chapters and councils for coldwater fisheries conservation.

As part of the grant award, the local group was entered into the Embrace A Stream Challenge, an online contest sponsored by Orvis and Trout Unlimited.

The competition, which ended in early November, raised about $92,300 from 1,368 donors. Of the 40 entrants, the top 29 won money prizes ranging from about $16,400 to $160.

The local group had hoped to help fund the Mill River Conifer Revetment Project, an initiative to restore the Mill River in Fairfield County.

During the contest, anyone who visited embraceastream.org and made a donation of $10 or more to support Nutmeg TU’s work would have helped it unlock prizes ranging from $250 to $5,000.

The Mill River Conifer Revetment Project will focus on a section of stream that runs along Congress Street where the river is more than 40 feet wide in some places, when it should average 15 feet.

Goodwill board of directors gains Fairfield resident

A Fairfield resident with a deep background in retail and service expertise has been appointed to the board of directors for Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

“I am honored to have been selected to the Board of Directors at Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut,” said Christine Pendergast Rose in a prepared statement. “I have always been impressed with the service Goodwill provides to the community, and I am excited to help continue the vision of strengthening lives of residents around the state.”

Before joining the GWNC board of directors, Rose was regional director of visual merchandising and display for Jordan Marsh Department Stores in Trumbull. During her time there, she oversaw six full-line department stores.

The nonprofit said Rose has a long history of volunteerism, something that is at the heart of Goodwill’s mission. The organization said Rose worked on various projects within Fairfield Public School.

Chair of the CWNC Board William J. Mallin said Rose was the perfect fit to join the board of directors.

“Her retail acumen, commitment to community service, and compassion will be essential as we continue to serve Connecticut residents and build stronger communities across the state,” Mallin said.

CWNC is based in Bridgeport and has store, donation and career centers across the region.